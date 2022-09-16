 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Contractor claims Mark Zuckerberg leaves bill unpaid for fancy treehouse it built. It's not going out on a limb to say Zuck has trunk full of cash from various branches of his empire so rooting out the discrepancy shouldn't be knotty issue   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuk's lawyer says he's barking up the wrong tree
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The sappy tag got me.
+1
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guess he wasn't board stiff...

...

...

*lumbers out*
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Classic Trump move
 
rjakobi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Classic Trump move


Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean TRUNK move.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why are super rich guys always such cheapskates?
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why are super rich guys always such cheapskates?


Rich people don't get that way by spending money...usually. It's there kids that'll do that.
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: Jake Havechek: Why are super rich guys always such cheapskates?

Rich people don't get that way by spending money...usually. It's there kids that'll do that.


their*
/dammit
 
maxheck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dear FSM I never had a problem with tipping or paying well for good things when doing well.

Then again, as Steve Martin once said on how to be a Millionaire:

First, get a million dollars. Then never give any it away,
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Why are super rich guys always such cheapskates?


To quote the Immortal Bard, "Base is the slave that pays."  Even 400 years ago, paying bills was for poor people.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Minimal satisfaction level not achieved. Payment canceled. Entering ignore mode.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe Zuck realized that spending $133k on a treehouse was a really farking stupid thing to do and by not paying it will reduce the stupidity.

/It won't work, but it wouldn't surprise me if he thinks that way
 
