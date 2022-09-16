 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Well, crap   (fox9.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, traffic video, Lane, Road, porta potties, Freeway, clean-up of multiple porta potties, cars, truck  
•       •       •

1057 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I too late to say the driver is having a shiatty day?

/who keeps submitting these?
 
Spego
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Poopsie daisy!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a loo-ser
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HAHHA same thing happened in Duluth too, at the apex of the Blatnik bridge on 535
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's in the north metro. I live in the south metro. Suck to be them.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But were they full?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gene Masseth: HAHHA same thing happened in Duluth too, at the apex of the Blatnik bridge on 535


Soiler Alert!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.