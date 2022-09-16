 Skip to content
(NPR)   New episode of the Deaditors   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Sad, Editing, Wikipedia, Wikipedia editors, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Wikimedia Foundation, Jimmy Wales, queen's Wikipedia article, Bruce Englehardt  
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very disappointed that this had nothing to do with Evil Dead.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised NPR didn't ask Neo-Nazis what their take on this was.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DONT   DEAD
EDIT    INSIDE
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Freddy Mercury
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to be dead for the rest of eternity.  I don't think there needs to be any hurry.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They consider it a "badge of honor". "FIRST!" says the 90s net dweeb, "WAS!" says the deaditor.

You could practically hear the orgasmic moans of the media when the Queen finally died.

Definitely deserves the "SAD" tag as well as the "ASININE" tag.

One person's death is another's ticket to some fake internet points.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not as good as the article from The Onion
 
