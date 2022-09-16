 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Just to be safe you might want to avoid any Tindr profiles listing Likes as "long, moonlit walks on the open moors"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why are we punishing this guy when other people should have to expose their werewolf status.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's moops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
Werewolf...There wolf
Youtube Y_G8mHdJ5UI
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You think you're scared? I'm the one who has to walk back out of here alone"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He needs to study his identification.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What We Do in the Shadows Werewolves Not Swearwolves Clip
Youtube wxt2DSWS_eI


Don't catch fleas!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His likes:
-Walking with the Queen
-Drinking piña coladas
-Trader Vic's
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beggars can't be choosers subby.
 
Bondith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also be wary of guys with perfect hair drinking pina coladas at Trader Vic's.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Three years for flat out murder?  Huh.  Hope we're really, really sure he's got his demons under control.
 
Bondith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: His likes:
-Walking with the Queen
-Drinking piña coladas
-Trader Vic's


<shakes hairy fist>
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bondith: Also be wary of guys with perfect hair drinking pina coladas at Trader Vic's.


Let the man eat his beef chow mein in peace, Captain Assumptions
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Journalism is not what it used to be, the article never tells us if the victim was a werewolf or not.
 
farkerts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was he a werewolf that killed people or a people that killed werewolves?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: His likes:
-Walking with the Queen
-Drinking piña coladas
-Trader Vic's


And his hair to be perfect.
 
Bondith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bondith: Also be wary of guys with perfect hair drinking pina coladas at Trader Vic's.

Let the man eat his beef chow mein in peace, Captain Assumptions


OK, fair enough.  He might not be a werewolf.  He might be a warwilf.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Three years for flat out murder?  Huh.  Hope we're really, really sure he's got his demons under control.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I get that he wasn't responsible for his crime...but 3 years seems like a really short time to get well after an incident like that.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've got a feeling that they let him out after only three years, almost acquitted him even, because, when faced with the evidence, no one could deny that that guy Brad was totally a werewolf.
American Werewolf In London clip End of werewolf
Youtube OwS6WJupUk8
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bondith: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bondith: Also be wary of guys with perfect hair drinking pina coladas at Trader Vic's.

Let the man eat his beef chow mein in peace, Captain Assumptions

OK, fair enough.  He might not be a werewolf.  He might be a warwilf.


Coulda been a weirwolf - anyone seen David Weir lately?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I understand his hair was perfect.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bondith: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bondith: Also be wary of guys with perfect hair drinking pina coladas at Trader Vic's.

Let the man eat his beef chow mein in peace, Captain Assumptions

OK, fair enough.  He might not be a werewolf.  He might be a warwilf.


flyers.arcade-museum.comView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fano: Bondith: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bondith: Also be wary of guys with perfect hair drinking pina coladas at Trader Vic's.

Let the man eat his beef chow mein in peace, Captain Assumptions

OK, fair enough.  He might not be a werewolf.  He might be a warwilf.

[flyers.arcade-museum.com image 448x1114]


Sweet jeebles, I remember that game.
 
