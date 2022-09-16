 Skip to content
(WTVR)   Bad: Jumping from a three story balcony. Worse: Getting shot on the way down   (wtvr.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Richmond, Virginia, Sheriff, Wound, Crime, Injuries, Petersburg, Virginia, Crime Insider Sources  
582 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 5:35 PM (43 minutes ago)



21 Comments
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that the opening sequence to Magnolia???
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Difficulty: Not in Moscow
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ac982000: Isn't that the opening sequence to Magnolia???


"Magnolia" - Sydney Barringer's unsuccessful suicide
Youtube Ec51smvcsDY

It's just a coincidence.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PULL
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay lawyers, you trained for this. Who's liable?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like a shiatty law school exam question.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Difficulty: Not in Moscow


What are the odds?
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Give me three steps give me three steps towards the door
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Difficulty: Not in Moscow


Check his system for polonium
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indylaw: Sounds like a shiatty law school exam question.


Or physics. "halfway through the fall, you're hit from above by a 0.5kg bullet traveling at 500m/s. What does the bullet's momentum add to your velocity? Calculate terminal velocity, ignoring air resistance and assuming you're a sphere."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Difficulty: Not in Moscow


He didn't land the bullets.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
toward the other end of the county from me but still...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: [Fark user image image 287x196]


CSB.
My dynamics professor would explain that concept over and over again, while talking about proposals being made to him by the military for him to join up while he was in college...

In the 40's in Nazi Germany.

Yep, my college dynamics professor was going to college in Germany during WWII. Immigrated not long after.

/CSB
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: indylaw: Sounds like a shiatty law school exam question.

Or physics. "halfway through the fall, you're hit from above by a 0.5kg bullet traveling at 500m/s. What does the bullet's momentum add to your velocity? Calculate terminal velocity, ignoring air resistance and assuming you're a sphere."


0.5 kg? That's not a bullet, that's an anti-aircraft round.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Madman drummers bummers: indylaw: Sounds like a shiatty law school exam question.

Or physics. "halfway through the fall, you're hit from above by a 0.5kg bullet traveling at 500m/s. What does the bullet's momentum add to your velocity? Calculate terminal velocity, ignoring air resistance and assuming you're a sphere."

0.5 kg? That's not a bullet, that's an anti-aircraft round.


Welp, hope they brought the shop-vac.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He have heart attack and fell out of window onto exploding bomb, and was killed in shooting accident.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Madman drummers bummers: indylaw: Sounds like a shiatty law school exam question.

Or physics. "halfway through the fall, you're hit from above by a 0.5kg bullet traveling at 500m/s. What does the bullet's momentum add to your velocity? Calculate terminal velocity, ignoring air resistance and assuming you're a sphere."

0.5 kg? That's not a bullet, that's an anti-aircraft round.


Yeah, look, I never once encountered a physics problem in college where the numbers made any sort of sense. That's the joke.
 
smd31
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chesterfield county represent!  >_<
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's not bad luck...bad luck is THIS guy.  Key in bad luck meme and he pops up!  LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
