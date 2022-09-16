 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Trail of slime leads officials to scene of the crime   (cbsnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Snail, giant African land snails, German customs officials, Florida officials, trail of slime, Mollusca, customs officials, Florida agriculture department  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 8:49 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbrunker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nods sympathetically.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look - if you want to make culturally traditional dishes like snail souffle you have to import the ingredients. They just don't stock that stuff locally.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Read trail of slime and this is the first thing that came to mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The snails were handed to an animal rescue service in Duesseldorf..."

Contribute by sending garlic.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
21st century slimes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
in a sticky situation now
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.