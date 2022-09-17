 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The best video you'll see today of a guy riding a unicycle along a beach while holding a giant home-made wing. Bonus: He's very polite to all other beach goers, never puts a foot down   (youtube.com) divider line
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Man was 3 weeks ago.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like where I am. Similarly breathtaking views of the Pacific.. not nearly as many people today.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok... but y tho?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It doesn't need to make sense, it only needs to generate clicks.

/curiosity has always been monetized
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think this was gracefully executed K Kelly inspired perforance art. This guy Thought He Could Fly.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ok... but y tho?


Because wind works. But only sometimes.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: I think this was gracefully executed K Kelly inspired perforance art. This guy Thought He Could Fly.


I believe he could fly.  I believe he could touch the sky.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ok... but y tho?

Because wind works. But only sometimes.


Not seeing that one working regardless of the local weather conditions myself...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Never getting off the ground like that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: puffy999: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Ok... but y tho?

Because wind works. But only sometimes.

Not seeing that one working regardless of the local weather conditions myself...


I have no idea about the setup or aerodynamics of that thing, but I know the wind where I'm at on the Pacific Ocean is blowing towards the south this time of year.

So if he used that for propulsion, he'd have to pedal his ass back against the wind in that direction.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd say it might be easier to walk but hell with a breeze against you if you're good you could pedal a unicycle with that wing. With practice it's a great balance.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's incredible!

Pacifica with clear skies in September!? I haven't seen that in over 20 years!

/used to live just a few blocks from this area, we'd ride our bikes out along the beach and back all the time

//also he got very lucky that it appears to have been a very light breeze, usually he'd be going airborne in that area.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
oh geez I did not expect Shrp Park! This is my usual surfcam, but the pier view. Used to live at the north end of Beach at Paloma and bodyboard it when the waves were breaking outside of and over the pier. Spent all last winter on some magical bars at Manor.

Nice I can actually say thanks. ;)
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: That's incredible!

Pacifica with clear skies in September!? I haven't seen that in over 20 years!

/used to live just a few blocks from this area, we'd ride our bikes out along the beach and back all the time

//also he got very lucky that it appears to have been a very light breeze, usually he'd be going airborne in that area.


I know, lived in Linda Mar in the 80s (early home of Keith Hernandez). Either windy or foggy, but a nice place, regardless.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dammit. I cannot find my picture of a guy on stilts with wings and a top hat declaring that he is going to the moon
 
