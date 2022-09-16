 Skip to content
(Metro) Weeners Drivers in Dorset, England shafted by penis roadworks plan, hope the cockblock won't be too big to handle   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Peru, Sculpture, Penis, Dorset, Statue, Sex organ, Huddersfield, Erection  
398 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 8:20 PM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The engineer is a choad.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is tnis another one of those, "My boyfriend is too big so I broke up with him" articles?
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I create vegetation maps. Somehow in each map there is always a penis-shaped polygon. Maps and penii just come together.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That road gives me the Willies.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Shafted"?  Really, Metro?  You went there?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Priapetic: "Shafted"?  Really, Metro?  You went there?


Was meant to just be a placeholder, but there was a cockup at the printer
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This might be the first time that a Maiden('s Castle) is inside of a wang.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They'll need to rename the streets along the west side.

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
