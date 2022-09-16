 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Pro Tip: If you're going to pretend to be disabled to get free money from the government, try not to be seen walking, using your left hand, or carrying a giant bag of cat food   (mlive.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm less upset about this than people not getting disability

If I was president and had my way
there'd be no duds in the army today
Anyone applying for VA benefits would automatically be granted them and then the VA could try and figure out if they were really disabled, maybe give people a bounty for turning cheats or something
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.stereogum.comView Full Size

Oh Glenn...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this family in Utica, NY that collected full benefits for being ugly.  They'd go into the Welfare Office, dummy up, and get paid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disabled! I have to buy cat food in bulk!  Maybe if I were more disabled I could get more money and buy the fancy car food
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Anyone applying for VA benefits would automatically be granted them and then the VA could try and figure out if they were really disabled, maybe give people a bounty for turning cheats or something


That is actually, sort of how it works in a lot of places.

I'm from Jersey. If i had a nickel for every guy named Tony, who "fell off a ladder" on his 3rd day of the job working for a town that his cousin Tony hooked him up with, and is now living in some bumblefark shore town, playing golf 3 times a week.....i'd......be living the lifestyle of the above.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now round up all the rest of the scammers.
Because there's a lot of them.
Start with the ones who got PPP payments.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm disabled! I have to buy cat food in bulk!  Maybe if I were more disabled I could get more money and buy the fancy car food


Premium gasoline?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds sinister.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An "underground pool"?  Like a cenote?  Or do they mean an "in-ground pool"?


I'd love to have an underground pool but I don't think $164K will do one of those.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
universal basic income?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: Harry Freakstorm: I'm disabled! I have to buy cat food in bulk!  Maybe if I were more disabled I could get more money and buy the fancy car food

Premium gasoline?


Maybe the other way and they are talking about flex fuel which is cheaper but you have to have a special car to use because ehy shouldn't rich farks get lower fuel costs?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mossberg: An "underground pool"?  Like a cenote?  Or do they mean an "in-ground pool"?


I'd love to have an underground pool but I don't think $164K will do one of those.


Maybe this
Movable floor in swimming pool - Agor Creative Engineering
Youtube kxAAy_RSkeQ
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear a MAGA hat and claim to be mentally disabled.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived next to a scumbag like this for two years.  He was always biatching about his ssi check not being enough to cover his expenses from his hurt back he got on corrections officer duty a long time ago.
Meanwhile he operated a horse farm where he brought horses to local events to ride around and win prizes.  He had a killer garden and drove a truck, tractor, 4-wheeler etc.
One day he asked if I could help him build a chimney on his house cause his bad back and all. I said I was busy that day.
So I watched him for weeks doing it himself. On scaffolding, hauling bricks up and down ladders.
Eventually his old lady turned him in after he beat her up when he was drunk. Then he was pissed at the world for 'turning on him'.  You Stuart, I like you. You're not like the other people, here, in the trailer park.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any and all fraud against the government should be an instant lifetime trip to gitmo.

How hard is it to not claim disability when you don't have a disability?  You just don't.  I didn't wake up this morning and suddenly I was on disabiliyt pay even though I still function mostly fine.  It wasn't an accident this guy was on disability.  It chose to commit fraud of its own free will.  It a danger to society and must be exiled to gitmo.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: mossberg: An "underground pool"?  Like a cenote?  Or do they mean an "in-ground pool"?


I'd love to have an underground pool but I don't think $164K will do one of those.

Maybe this
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kxAAy_RSkeQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Now I know what I'm buying after I hit the lottery.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Anyone applying for VA benefits would automatically be granted them and then the VA could try and figure out if they were really disabled, maybe give people a bounty for turning cheats or something


Hmmm, I wonder what amount of benefits they would actually be able to disburse if this concept were implemented. Would it be pennies? Or fractions thereof?


mossberg: An "underground pool"?  Like a cenote?  Or do they mean an "in-ground pool"?


Obviously it's an above-ground pool, but installed in a basement. So it's underground, but not in-ground.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'm disabled! I have to buy cat food in bulk!  Maybe if I were more disabled I could get more money and buy the fancy car food


Is that like 93 octane?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guy must be a good actor, I have VA disability but it took a year of doctor appointments, exams, xrays, MRI etc before I got approved.

And they approved me for the wrong disability so I had to hire a VA specific lawyer to get it corrected. Yay.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Any and all fraud against the government should be an instant lifetime trip to gitmo.

How hard is it to not claim disability when you don't have a disability?  You just don't.  I didn't wake up this morning and suddenly I was on disabiliyt pay even though I still function mostly fine.  It wasn't an accident this guy was on disability.  It chose to commit fraud of its own free will.  It a danger to society and must be exiled to gitmo.


You seem obsessed with gitmo.
And way off the rails even more than ever.
Maybe it's time to just stay off the internet and FOX News or whatever kook propaganda you keep ingesting.
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Wear a MAGA hat and claim to be mentally disabled.


As long as they have to surrender their guns to get benefits.
 
