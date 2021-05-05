 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Apparently there are people willing to pay $100 to see Kid Rock   (mlive.com) divider line
42
    More: Asinine, English-language films, Detroit area rocker, Michigan, last chance, Kid Rock, Pine Knob, Oakland County, Michigan, Rock festival  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 2:31 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be your last chance to see Kid Rock in concert for a while as he said this might be the last big tour of his career.

Promises, promises.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This could be your last chance to see Kid Rock in concert for a while as he said this might be the last big tour of his career.

Promises, promises.


Could be, might be...  yeah, I'll pay $100 to see him... tried, convicted and sent to the chair.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"people"
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd rather spend $100 on a Crack Rock.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Last-minute Kid Rock tickets for both Pine Knob concerts going for $100 or more"

I would sooner stick my knobby pine into a pine wood than pay to see Kid Rock. Is that irony? Because that concert will be worse than having 10,000 spoons.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I give them $100 do they promise he goes away forever?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many rocks do you get to throw at him for a hundo?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: How many rocks do you get to throw at him for a hundo?


$5 a rock, inflation.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet 100% of the audience are Trump voters.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd spend $200 to see Kid Rock........ slowly dipped into molten lava.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: OkieDookie: How many rocks do you get to throw at him for a hundo?

$5 a rock, inflation.


20 rocks, that might hurt a bit.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will give kid rock this.

I went into the bar that he is whatever involved with, i'm assuming its just a name license deal or whatever, in nashville.

And it was a really cool bar well set up for cool live shows.

And i saw the 2 best cover bands i ever saw, and one amazing original band play there and had a farking blast.

Granted its nashville, so i'd assume you are going to get quality whatever, but i have to say, i had a really fun time in that place.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If people are that desperate to get tormented for a night there are plenty of BDSM clubs with professionals willing to do it for the same money, and you'll actually enjoy the experience to boot.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's a musician too?

I thought he was just a pundit with a lousy stage name.
 
oldfool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See Kid Rock what? Eat glass? Hammer a nail in his foot?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd pay $100 to see him eat a bowl of dicks
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Throw an "imprisoned in a hannibal-lecter-esque glass cube underground, where his views can't hurt anyone" on the end, and you've got yourself a deal!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "Last-minute Kid Rock tickets for both Pine Knob concerts going for $100 or more"



So he's playing under his real name at these concerts?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: I'd rather spend $100 on a Crack Rock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oldfool: See Kid Rock what? Eat glass? Hammer a nail in his foot?


Turn into an iguana?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inflation really is hitting Grubhub
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm gonna pay you $100 to fark off
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: OkieDookie: How many rocks do you get to throw at him for a hundo?

$5 a rock, inflation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hard pass
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I will give kid rock this.

I went into the bar that he is whatever involved with, i'm assuming its just a name license deal or whatever, in nashville.

And it was a really cool bar well set up for cool live shows.

And i saw the 2 best cover bands i ever saw, and one amazing original band play there and had a farking blast.

Granted its nashville, so i'd assume you are going to get quality whatever, but i have to say, i had a really fun time in that place.


Yeah, it's a real classy place alright, assuming you like feces.

https://nypost.com/2021/05/05/man-allegedly-swings-colostomy-bag-at-cops-at-kid-rocks-bar/
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$100 for Kid Rock tickets, $200 for TFG's Super-PAC, $??? for opioids
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, you left "beaten with a fish" off the end of your headline.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Perform? No.

Grab a live high power wire (uninsulated) with his bare hands? Hell yeah. I might even get an ash tray too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
$100 is definitely worth it to hear such insightful lyrics as "Bahwiddahbah uh bangurang diggy iggy ugga wugga bugga an dondrop daboogie." Also that one song that he starts out my screaming "MAH NAME IS KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID" because namechecking yourself in your song is totally a cool thing to do.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember an article where he said he does two concerts and raffles the front rows to ensure the front of the audience aren't just rich older people. But it's been 25 years, that's the audience you want to sell to, Dr Pill
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I remember an article where he said he does two concerts and raffles the front rows to ensure the front of the audience aren't just rich older people. But it's been 25 years, that's the audience you want to sell to, Dr Pill


He is that audience, now. It's also why he now panders to the other rich, older people.
 
rogue49
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MAGA rockers.
Hey, they got money too.
Just no sense...that they're bankrupt on. 😉
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Smart move to retire now before he loses his looks.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: I'd rather spend $100 on a Crack Rock.


Convenient, that. One stop shopping for you then.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd pay $100 to see Kid Rock bludgeoned to death.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I snagged a riff from Warren Zevon, I'd forever be on the lookout for a headless Thompson gunner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I'd pay $100 to see Kid Rock bludgeoned to death.


I'd pay $50 to punch him in the nads.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think kid rock sums it up pretty well himself.

Mean Tweets - Music Edition
Youtube Zu5Oo23G67w
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Hard pass
[Fark user image 425x283]


Looks like a MAGA beach party starter pack. Just add Natty Lite.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I'd pay $100 to see Kid Rock bludgeoned to death.


$100 to watch Randy Johnson throw rocks at Kid Rock.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: $100 is definitely worth it to hear such insightful lyrics as "Bahwiddahbah uh bangurang diggy iggy ugga wugga bugga an dondrop daboogie." Also that one song that he starts out my screaming "MAH NAME IS KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID" because namechecking yourself in your song is totally a cool thing to do.


Singing nonsense lyrics is called scat singing and there's a long and proud tradition of it in jazz music. There's nothing wrong with that. Those particular nonsense syllables aren't his, though. Lovebug Starski famously sang them when Kid Rock was still a genuine little kid. Possibly made out of rock.

Love Bug Starski Live At The Fever Pt 2
Youtube 1cO-GW0yq-s


Appearing on stage with another man's scat coming out of your mouth is not a good look. Certainly not worth paying $100 to see.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.