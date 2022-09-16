 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tropical storm Fiona is coming. Be sure and keep one eye on her   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, MSN  
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You better not cross her
You try to boss her
Then you better duck Mister
Here come a cup and saucer
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Watch out, Alabama!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Watch out, Alabama!


*invests in Sharpies market*
 
Uzzah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Scotty doesn't know that she's coming...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Scotty doesn't know that she's coming...


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Careful. She packs one helluva punch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Careful. She packs one helluva punch

[Fark user image image 820x740]


She-Shrek.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Weird lookin' storm.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Careful. She packs one helluva punch

[Fark user image image 820x740]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My cat will oblige.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, we have hit the halfway point of named storms average, and 3/5th of the way through the season.

Gonna be a real nailbiter between those who understand stats and averages, and pud thumpers who get a semi when weather forcasts "are wrong".
 
andistyr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will she be feeling like a criminal?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fiona looks criminal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Both eyes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
