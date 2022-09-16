 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Dominion fears leaks. Wants Lindell in diapers   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Donald Trump, Conspiracy theory, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Electronic voting, Rudy Giuliani, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, Trump appointee  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If only there was something Mr Lindell could bite on to keep him quiet...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If he only kept his jems haderren weyon it couldn't be hidden or they could have been change..., it....oh fark, I got nothing
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nationalize voting machine production.  have NASA take over and open source all the code.  Gitmo the pillow guy.

Problem solved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad Reagan closed all the nut hotels.  A judge could remand him to one with Thorazine night caps and electro shock wake ups.
You know, for his own safety.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Crack has a laxative effect.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: If only there was something Mr Lindell could bite on to keep him quiet...


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Crack has a laxative effect.


Just how do you know this?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site, Subby.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Dominion leaking? The Founders would never allow it.

/if not, I look forward to meeting Weyoun 9.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Fark is not your personal erotica site, Subby.


Folk keep saying this, yet it is not true,
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
curious as to what Dominion is concerned about leaking.

Source Code? Machine Designs?

Nothing strikes me as Dominion needing much that would be proprietary engineering. It is a secure copy/scanner machine. Tally_vote += 1

Would having design specs make it easier to take apart the machine? sure. Why is the machine in a place to be messed with in such a fashion?

An external exhaust vent?

Could this be done to Apple or other tech companies? slander or libel them enough to get sued then ask for all their designs?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.