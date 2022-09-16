 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Royal conspiracy theory claims Queen Elizabeth's body is not in her coffin. Thanks social media   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Queen's coffin, Burial, George VI of the United Kingdom, late Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth I of England  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it isn't.  Everyone knows that the monarch's body is consumed to the bones by the entire House of Lords at midnight on the first full moon following their demise.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah.....they got to lock Charles in a room with it until the symbiont feels comfortable enough to detach from her spine then possess Charles.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freddy Krueger is in the coffin.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is embalming and why is it needed?


Filed in Yahoo!'s, 'Articles for Complete Idiots.'
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It wouldn't surprise me one bit if it wasn't for security reasons.

It also doesn't matter at all.

A funeral is nothing more than a traditional symbol to help the living thru early stages of grief.  Nothing more.  Weather the casket is full or empty doesn't hinder this process in the least.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cdn.ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yes she is coming to the US in secret to help free the Jan 6th political prisoners.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's Meghan's doing, right?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Considering she visited my bed last night, I have to agree.  She's also not dead, and much more spry and creative than I ever would have expected.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course, they're already in Grant's tomb.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah ... "not your personal erotica site."

Whatever. I do what I want!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: yes she is coming to the US in secret to help free the Jan 6th political prisoners.


She's been dead since the late '80s
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's irrelevant really. We all know that the Royal family follows the Klingon tradition. When she died Charles let out a primal scream to let Stovokor know that a warrior was on her way. The body is just an empty shell now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's a vampire?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're all late anyway, the Queen's been dead since the first time she caught covid.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Of course it isn't.  Everyone knows that the monarch's body is consumed to the bones by the entire House of Lords at midnight on the first full moon following their demise.


We really need to heal the crystal.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Queen took on a secret identity and is fighting villains with QAnon
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
counterpoint...the body absolutely is in there.  and you can't check because it is sealed shut.  welded shut.  and must not be opened.  NO QUESTIONS!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: The Queen took on a secret identity and is fighting villains with QAnon


She's fighting the Triads in China with Bruce Lee, who also faked his death.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: What is embalming and why is it needed?


Filed in Yahoo!'s, 'Articles for Complete Idiots.'


A stupid idea so that we can spend a ton of money on displaying a corpse like some weirdos.

Seriously, embalming is just a terrible idea overall. Big waste of resources just to do creepy shiat.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, they already took her back to the Lizardship. Whatever simulacrum is in that box now is just a meat puppet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's only in the coffin during the day.

At night she flies around drinking the tea of the innocent.
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's probably turned into a puddle of goo by now. Bury the old bag, ffs.
 
wxboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course it isn't. Nicholas Cage stole the body because she has a treasure map tattooed on her back.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's Ulysses S. Grant in there.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because the classified documents take up too much room.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Just making sure she stays dead.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aungen: Considering she visited my bed last night, I have to agree.  She's also not dead, and much more spry and creative than I ever would have expected.


Yoda-like but in a sexual manner perhaps?

Sex you I will Hmmmm
 
