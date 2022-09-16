 Skip to content
(KCBD Lubbock)   Call me old fashioned but I prefer corn mazes made with corn instead of sorghum sudan grass, okra, and radishes
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My favorite:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Absolutely amazing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably won't like next year, either, if La Niña and her droughts annoy you.

Who knew you could work around a drought like that.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this? A Corn maze for ANTS?

//seriously, though, even dwarves would see for miles over those....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: My favorite:

[Fark user image 425x425]

Absolutely amazing.


It's a maze entitled  "What were we...just doing?"

Critics are calling it the pasttime extraordinaire'. Or if you don't buy that - it's got some great buzz.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hemp is drought resistant and grows quite tall. Just saying.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radishes? A maze for moles?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On the other hand, they could just make maze walls of artificial plant life in big sheets/blocks and use them over and over for summer, Halloween, Xmas, whatever and change them around.  Find an empty hangar to store them, and it's just a matter of designing the mazes and setting them up wherever.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's so dry in some places they have planted their con mazes with cacti. Nobody has ever gotten out of one alive.

Spot the typo. I put it back after a moment's thought.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know someone who would enjoy this corn maze

(It's me)
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Employ all the bussed immigrants to stand around in rows and be the maze - to effectively become, if you will, a wall.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good. Texas doesn't deserve corn mazes.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get used to it. Sorghum and millet will be replacing maize and wheat in a lot of fields.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It's so dry in some places they have planted their con mazes with cacti. Nobody has ever gotten out of one alive.

Spot the typo. I put it back after a moment's thought.


Tried a maze made of dildos and lube.  Most people found it very satisfying but the crowds got too big.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: On the other hand, they could just make maze walls of artificial plant life in big sheets/blocks and use them over and over for summer, Halloween, Xmas, whatever and change them around.  Find an empty hangar to store them, and it's just a matter of designing the mazes and setting them up wherever.


You do realize that they don't just grow this corn for the maze, right?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hopefully they put up a very large sign, because I'd be piiiiiised to end a fun-filled family day at the hospital, being allergic to sorghum through both ingestion & skin contact.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I'm here for the corn maze."

"No corn maze. Bad year. Had to switch to sweet potato."

"But sweet potatoes don't get over a foot tall, do they?"

"Nope"

"So, where is the sweet potato maze?"

"You're in it."
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MILLET?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Call me old fashioned, but if it isn't a pun on the word 'Maize', then I'm not interested.
 
