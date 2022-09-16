 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail) Weeners WARNING: Male Farkers brace yourselves. Surgeons use an electric grinder to remove metal ring from man's penis   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 4:22 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Being low man on the totem pole, it was the third time this month
that Randy had to cut the hardware off of some guy's junk.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For this reason, you should never wear a titanium ring anywhere - fingers, fireman, earlobes.  Nearly impossible to cut.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Will they use a chainsaw to help the next kid who shows up with USB cable stick in their urethra?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Catheter
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vibrate, baby!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For you, it was the most important day of your life. For me, it was Tuesday.
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reading this article with a nasty scarred hand from a recent angle grinder incident really makes one think about the risks involved with this procedure.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd think a bolt cutter would work better but it wouldn't be as entertaining as this whole hot grinder / cold saline routine.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have just heated the ring with a blow torch (blow-- huh huh) so the metal expands? The penis should then slide right out.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

Always wear your peepee PPE
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline made me think: "Well, at least it wasn't a gas powered grinder?"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A nonadjustable metal ring seems a lot like playing Russian roulette with my other head.There are safer alternatives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Will they use a chainsaw to help the next kid who shows up with USB cable stick in their urethra?


What's the issue?  USBs are often used with docks
 
swankywanky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ba dah dah dah DA DA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remove metal ring from man's penis after it got stuck during 'experiment with friends'

Might I suggest that it would be a good idea to limit the number of "experiments with friends" that you perform on your own junk.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Couldn't they have just heated the ring with a blow torch (blow-- huh huh) so the metal expands? The penis should then slide right out.


Are you trying to burn him? The proper method would be to dip his penis into liquid nitrogen so it shrinks.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: A nonadjustable metal ring seems a lot like playing Russian roulette with my other head.There are safer alternatives.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


That's great until the rectum cramps up and they can't be loosened.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Reading this article with a nasty scarred hand from a recent angle grinder incident really makes one think about the risks involved with this procedure.


More like a better quality Dremel.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, that's why you keep a spare key to the lock in a safe place.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey I saw GWAR on the Penis Grinder tour - they kicked ass!

/ didn't ever see GWAR :(
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a pretty standard Saturday night for me.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One Ring to bring them all, and in the dickness bind them
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of my coworkers had to cut one off in the ER recently . My coworker is not a doctor , he's a HVAC maintenance worker at the hospital . The patient  then looked up at him and asked if he was a maintenance worker , HaHa . Apparently the ER saws do not have high enough rpm's to cut titanium , so they called maintenance .
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Hey I saw GWAR on the Penis Grinder tour - they kicked ass!

/ didn't ever see GWAR :(


Also: "Hey they used to call subby's mom the penis grinder, didn't they?"

/ so many penis grinder jokes
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just more proof that a man will stick his dick in anything.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it Tuesday already?
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Couldn't they have just heated the ring with a blow torch (blow-- huh huh) so the metal expands? The penis should then slide right out.


1) Just using an angle grinder created enough heat that his dick was in danger of burning.
2) Getting it hot enough for serious thermal expansion would have required temperatures in the at least orange hot. His dick would have been burned off
3) metal expands in all directions when heated. Burned and squashed
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess the local jewelry store was closed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Angle grinders should be given respect. I was up on a ladder, cutting down an old ham radio antenna, one handed.

Don't do that. Use two hands, even if you have to weave an arm through the ladder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did they use a grinder that featured intensity and pulse settings?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't try this at home kids:  hospitals have the special grinders needed to remove casts and rings. They are designed to stop when they reach flesh. (I don't know how. It may have something to do with traction. Or it could be witchcraft as so many Trumpers believe.)

I hope they used one of those.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bite my shiny metal Prince Albert!
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"friends"
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess the local jewelry store was closed...

[Fark user image 425x425]


Those will only cut soft metals, like copper, silver or gold. They're iffy on platnum.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Couldn't they have just heated the ring with a blow torch (blow-- huh huh) so the metal expands? The penis should then slide right out.


Are you really that bad at thinking?
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Remove metal ring from man's penis after it got stuck during 'experiment with friends'

Might I suggest that it would be a good idea to limit the number of "experiments with friends" that you perform on your own junk.


They were just trying to get some satisfaction..

satisfaction..

satisfaction..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could have used a plasma cutter....
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can understand why he was having problems

s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Don't try this at home kids:  hospitals have the special grinders needed to remove casts and rings. They are designed to stop when they reach flesh. (I don't know how. It may have something to do with traction. Or it could be witchcraft as so many Trumpers believe.)

I hope they used one of those.


We use a dremel with a steel shim behind the ring if we can get it, otherwise a careful hand and a lot of anxiety and pain medication
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anuran: Sleeper_agent: Couldn't they have just heated the ring with a blow torch (blow-- huh huh) so the metal expands? The penis should then slide right out.

1) Just using an angle grinder created enough heat that his dick was in danger of burning.
2) Getting it hot enough for serious thermal expansion would have required temperatures in the at least orange hot. His dick would have been burned off
3) metal expands in all directions when heated. Burned and squashed


Not trying to be a dick, but #3 incorrect - the hole gets bigger! Google some info on it. Pretty common HS/college physics question.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Angle grinders should be given respect. I was up on a ladder, cutting down an old ham radio antenna, one handed.

Don't do that. Use two hands, even if you have to weave an arm through the ladder.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Um, we were more focused on your cock ring, not your angle grinder.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Grinder looking for meat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*screams*

*screams*

*screams*
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Don't try this at home kids:  hospitals have the special grinders needed to remove casts and rings. They are designed to stop when they reach flesh. (I don't know how. It may have something to do with traction. Or it could be witchcraft as so many Trumpers believe.)

I hope they used one of those.


The blade oscillates instead of going round and round
 
Herbie555
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

syrynxx: For this reason, you should never wear a titanium ring anywhere - fingers, fireman, earlobes.  Nearly impossible to cut.


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/titanium-wedding-ring/
https://www.minterandrichterdesigns.com/blogs/minter-and-richter/8003253-you-ask-can-titanium-rings-be-cut-off

This threat is largely overblown.  Standard ring cutters can handle titanium w/o issue - the trick is that you can't bend the ring open like with softer metals, so you have to make TWO cuts.

That said, ANY ring (or other jewelry) should be removed before engaging in any activity where avulsion or other injury is a risk.  I've worn my titanium ring for more than 20 years, but I also have a lobster-claw on my keyring to clip it to since I remove it frequently.  (When operating machine tools, etc.)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So long as that doesn't turn you on I guess...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: brantgoose: Don't try this at home kids:  hospitals have the special grinders needed to remove casts and rings. They are designed to stop when they reach flesh. (I don't know how. It may have something to do with traction. Or it could be witchcraft as so many Trumpers believe.)

I hope they used one of those.

We use a dremel with a steel shim behind the ring if we can get it, otherwise a careful hand and a lot of anxiety and pain medication


I imagine that without the steel shim, one danger is injury where the tissue tries to push through the now-cut gap in the ring.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.