Hero Estonian PM: Do not look away as images of war crimes emerge from liberated areas of Ukraine. Mass graves are the face of Russian occupation. They must be stopped
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love all the competent world leaders.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

desertfool: I love all the competent world leaders.


And on the flip side, I love when the incompetent leaders are on the other side for once.

This would be completely different if Russia's leadership had actually maintained and supplied their military.
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The problem is--who the f*ck wants WWIII?
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

desertfool: I love all the competent world leaders.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's totally unlike a candidate to run to the middle after getting the nomination. Really strange.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, Twitter's blocked at work.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll go ahead and funny my own post for being on the wrong thread.
 
special20
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: The problem is--who the f*ck wants WWIII?


NO, no, no.... it's "would you like FRIES with that?"
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

special20: whidbey: The problem is--who the f*ck wants WWIII?

NO, no, no.... it's "would you like FRIES with that?"


Sir, this is an Arby's.  You sure you don't want mozzarella sticks or jalapeño poppers?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: I'll go ahead and funny my own post for being on the wrong thread.


Honestly, I thought you just being Ralph.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like one comrade outed himself a bit too quick. Get a few posts in before going full give vlad everything he wants right quick.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We shall mourn with those who mourn....if we are truly human.
 
