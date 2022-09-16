 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   A high school homecoming queen says her life has been 'ruined' after she and her vice-principal mom rigged the contest at Tate High School by casting fake votes. Oh dear   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If this ends up being the high point of her life, and she spends the next 30 years dwelling on it, she'll be right too.

And it will all be her fault both for cheating and dwelling. It'll only ruin her life is she can't just get over it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So what pole can I find her swinging on next year?

Nevermind, I don't go to those places anymore.  And she's blonde.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Monarchs are chosen via farcical ceremonies involving watery tarts distributing swords - not mandates from the masses!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Boohoo.  You wanted attention.  Now you have it.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's about white.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Actions have ...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not being from the 'states, I have questions that I can't be bothered to Google because I suspect Farker wisdon to be far more honest and entertaining:

what's the point of a homecoming queen, and where is she coming home from?
What are the requirements to be eligible?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the decade of 'fake electors.'
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Her civil rights were violated?  I don't recall right to hacking computers or being homecoming queen addressed in the Constitution.  Maybe you're just making up laws and legal theories because you got caught and can't accept that you did anything wrong?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moto-geek: Not being from the 'states, I have questions that I can't be bothered to Google because I suspect Farker wisdon to be far more honest and entertaining:

what's the point of a homecoming queen, and where is she coming home from?
What are the requirements to be eligible?


It's a school popularity contest.
 
