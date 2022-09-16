 Skip to content
(MSN)   Judge in Alex Jones case: "Would the defense like to cross examine the witness". Defense "@Judge #Zzzzzzz"   (msn.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, part of the governor's administration, criticised Mr DeSantis and called on the Department of Justice in a letter to investigate the "detestable" flight plan.

She's a Democrat, and the Florida Agriculture Commissioner is a separate elected office.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Sorry your honour. My client and I were banging rails into the wee small hours and I just crashed. Luckily my guy is picking up during the day, so if you could call a short recess I'm going to nip out to the parking lot and then find a cubicle with a flat surface."
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<broken record>

despite a legal team rivaling tfg's in sheer incompetence, i GUARANTEE you jones will never, ever pay a dime in fines or other sanctions.   not a goddamned dime.

</broken record>
 
zgrizz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, part of the governor's administration, criticised Mr DeSantis and called on the Department of Justice in a letter to investigate the "detestable" flight plan.

She's a Democrat, and the Florida Agriculture Commissioner is a separate elected office.


Shhh. Don't confuse liberals with facts. It makes them really cranky, and make tearful postings on Facebook.

(People who think any reporting from MSN will be accurate and unbiased also probably think MTV still plays music).
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't the entire point of the defense in cases where the Truth of the situation is blinding to avoid it?

He's at his max ability at his moment.

Naps seem prudent.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
....also drinking.
 
callmeox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Unobtanium: Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, part of the governor's administration, criticised Mr DeSantis and called on the Department of Justice in a letter to investigate the "detestable" flight plan.

She's a Democrat, and the Florida Agriculture Commissioner is a separate elected office.

Shhh. Don't confuse liberals with facts. It makes them really cranky, and make tearful postings on Facebook.

(People who think any reporting from MSN will be accurate and unbiased also probably think MTV still plays music).


Doubling down on the derp...nice play.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Florida agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, part of the governor's administration, criticised Mr DeSantis and called on the Department of Justice in a letter to investigate the "detestable" flight plan.

She's a Democrat, and the Florida Agriculture Commissioner is a separate elected office.


It's all a distraction from the fact that he used Charter flights. Might be interesting to see who owns the charter...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"If you have folks that are inclined to think Florida's a good place, our message to them is we are not..."

DeSantis could've stopped right there with no loss of meaning.

In fact, that quote should come up on a regular basis when Florida businesses start asking why Florida tourism is down, and why they can't get more businesses to come to Florida, and why folks stopped buying Florida properties.

The best part is that his stunt backfired. He spent a huge amount of taxpayer money lying and deceiving immigrants, only to end up helping them get real assistance in a place that was able and happy to help. All because he was afraid that he was suffering, politically speaking, from an "anti-immigration asshole gap" between himself and Gov. Abbott.

DeSantis just looks like Marco "LOOK AT ME, TOO! C'MON!" Rubio now. Pathetic, attempting to garner attention through copy-cat provocation, all to appeal to a tiny minority of assholes.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Shhh. Don't confuse liberals with facts. It makes them really cranky, and make tearful postings on Facebook.


That's rich. Conservatives, Republicans, and other right-wing adherents are the biggest group of tantrum babies in the US. E.g., they're scared of libraries.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you are such an A-hole that no decent lawyer will work or you.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is that article kind of schizophrenic? There was a paragraph where it should have had "not allowed", and "had not" then it launched into Desantis et al.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "He and his attorneys were sanctioned within minutes of the trial starting this week, after a judge ruled they did turn over important records of their web traffic and thus could make any arguments in the trial that Infowars didn't significantly profit off false claims about Sandy Hook."

Huh? Are we missing a "NOT" or two in there?  I thought Jones was sanctioned for NOT turning over records.  Again.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: <broken record>

despite a legal team rivaling tfg's in sheer incompetence, i GUARANTEE you jones will never, ever pay a dime in fines or other sanctions.   not a goddamned dime.

</broken record>


He's already paid over a million dollars just in court fees and sanctions since 2020.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting how they have no evidence, no link, no video, picture, not even anything to corroborate it. Just that he appeared to fall asleep. We need real actual news on this, not updates just for the sake up being an update.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: FTFA: "He and his attorneys were sanctioned within minutes of the trial starting this week, after a judge ruled they did turn over important records of their web traffic and thus could make any arguments in the trial that Infowars didn't significantly profit off false claims about Sandy Hook."

Huh? Are we missing a "NOT" or two in there?  I thought Jones was sanctioned for NOT turning over records.  Again.


Yep.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That pony tail looks heavy, I'd be tired carrying that thing around too.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Shhh. Don't confuse liberals with facts. It makes them really cranky, and make tearful postings on Facebook.

(People who think any reporting from MSN will be accurate and unbiased also probably think MTV still plays music).


Ooh, cutting edge political hot takes AND fresh observational humor about MTV?

Step back, fellow liberals, this one's DANGEROUSLY clever.
 
