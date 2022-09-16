 Skip to content
(Politico)   Even Michael Beschloss is radical now   (politico.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I don't know.  Maybe a guy who's spent his entire career studying US history might be getting tired of seeing every farking principle the country stands for being undermined and trampled underfoot.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When being pro-democracy is called radical.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of words for...meh
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Yes, I guess if you think rich white assholes should be able to do what they want, expecting someone who committed the crime of stealing classified documents to be at least arrested for that crime would seem "radical."

Donald trump should be in jail right now.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evan Rachel Wood
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stating the simple truth is now "radicalization?"

Huh. Call me a radical then, I guess.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.............The bile flew. In other words, it went just as you'd expect - unless, that is, you hadn't been paying attention to the historian's transformation from studiously bipartisan comment-giver to impassioned Trump-baiter.


Fark user imageView Full Size



"Pickle! give  me  a towel. I'm spent!"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he said the same exact thing that many of us Farkers mentioned when the original story broke about the documents.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, people on the internet tend to dislike each other and occasionally exaggerate as well. *yawn*.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What the GOP has become is radical. It is not radical to refuse to situate yourself directly in the middle between sane democracy and lawless autocracy. Pretending as if what the GOP represents is not a threat to the America he has spent his life studying would be a disservice to his country and his life's work.
 
Bungles
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Beschloss has not changed, the character of the people Republicans send into government has.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Trump and the Rosenbergs are just two degrees of separation.  Trump's mentor and teacher was Roy Cohn, as vicious a man as ever lived, and the only reason that Ethel Rosenberg was executed is because Cohn wanted to be as ruthless and heartless as he could get away with, just to prove a point that he was a badass and that all commies deserved to die.  So we know that Trump is equally as vile as Cohn, and he's probably even been responsible for as many deaths as Cohn was.*

*I've got no proof at all, but given that there's sufficient proof that Trump is 100% a mobster with no conscience whatsoever, i can only assume that he was involved in at least some deaths.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "Things proceeded predictably from there. One cohort of furious tweeters accused Beschloss of grotesquely calling for the death of Donald Trump."

Well, yeah. Selling nuclear secrets is treasonous and treason is punished with death.

So far we don't have evelidence the secrets were actually sold, merely that being the presumed goal. So far.
 
