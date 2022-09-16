 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Migrant paid $200 to go on stunt visit to Martha's Vineyard   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Immigration, Immigration to the United States, Joe Biden, Illegal immigration, Texas migrant resource center, Human migration, Democratic Party, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Sep 2022 at 5:46 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$200 for a charter flight to the Vineyard? Who did he kill for that price? Just kidding...we had Pilot fly us in the Piper (feeling "rustic", of course), must have cost, I don't know, ten times that, ANYWAY...Vinyard Driver is there to pick us up and Susan Whitehead (that hog!) was there, like "darling, Driver wrecked his car or something, could you give me a lift?" I said, "oh, Susan, how awful! Have you been waiting long? Can you get another driver? No worries--Vinyard Driver, is there space for Susan? Oh, dear, perhaps Vinyard Driver can return for you after dropping us at the door, stay strong, Susan darling," and off we went. Oh, what a terrible hubbub outside the airport, some car was on fire, ambulances, firefighters, just awful--we nearly missed tea service at the Club. Anyway, welcome to the Venusoolians, or whatever, the staff entrance is that way, darling...don't be late.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think when all is said and done and they get to the bottom of this stunt, there are going to be some people going to jail.

Sadly, most of them will be the immigrants from this story while DeSantis runs for president.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was nice of DeathSentence to send two planes of witnesses to describe the depravity of his crimes.
 
readymix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Luis said Perla put them up in a hotel, but did not tell them her last name or any affiliation, and asked them to sign a liability waiver."

Shouldn't be hard to figure out who rented that room for them.  Something tells me this "Perla" is going to be identified soon.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ, America. I know Canada has farked over too many people, especially our indigenous folks, but...this is in a class by itself.

What am I missing here? Surely DeSantis can't be this evil. Then again, DeSantis is a farking chode.

You guys would be entertaining as all get out if it all wasn't so, so, so sad.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $200 for a charter flight to the Vineyard? Who did he kill for that price? Just kidding...we had Pilot fly us in the Piper (feeling "rustic", of course), must have cost, I don't know, ten times that, ANYWAY...Vinyard Driver is there to pick us up and Susan Whitehead (that hog!) was there, like "darling, Driver wrecked his car or something, could you give me a lift?" I said, "oh, Susan, how awful! Have you been waiting long? Can you get another driver? No worries--Vinyard Driver, is there space for Susan? Oh, dear, perhaps Vinyard Driver can return for you after dropping us at the door, stay strong, Susan darling," and off we went. Oh, what a terrible hubbub outside the airport, some car was on fire, ambulances, firefighters, just awful--we nearly missed tea service at the Club. Anyway, welcome to the Venusoolians, or whatever, the staff entrance is that way, darling...don't be late.


JFC, even the headline says he was paid $200 to recruit others, not for the flight
 
stevecore
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So how did DeathSantis get them on a plane without proper ID? Sounds like he forced the flight to bypass laws just for this stunt as well
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Jesus farking Christ, America. I know Canada has farked over too many people, especially our indigenous folks, but...this is in a class by itself.

What am I missing here? Surely DeSantis can't be this evil. Then again, DeSantis is a farking chode.

You guys would be entertaining as all get out if it all wasn't so, so, so sad.


He is, and has replaced Fred Durst as the worst thing to ever come out of Jacksonville.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stevecore: So how did DeathSantis get them on a plane without proper ID? Sounds like he forced the flight to bypass laws just for this stunt as well


Its worse than that.

https://mobile.twitter.com/jsrailton/status/1570803548501446661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: $200 for a charter flight to the Vineyard? Who did he kill for that price? Just kidding...we had Pilot fly us in the Piper (feeling "rustic", of course), must have cost, I don't know, ten times that, ANYWAY...Vinyard Driver is there to pick us up and Susan Whitehead (that hog!) was there, like "darling, Driver wrecked his car or something, could you give me a lift?" I said, "oh, Susan, how awful! Have you been waiting long? Can you get another driver? No worries--Vinyard Driver, is there space for Susan? Oh, dear, perhaps Vinyard Driver can return for you after dropping us at the door, stay strong, Susan darling," and off we went. Oh, what a terrible hubbub outside the airport, some car was on fire, ambulances, firefighters, just awful--we nearly missed tea service at the Club. Anyway, welcome to the Venusoolians, or whatever, the staff entrance is that way, darling...don't be late.


It's as if PocketNinja hit his head.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I m beginng to suspect this Perla person may have ulterior motives
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: FreakyBunny: Jesus farking Christ, America. I know Canada has farked over too many people, especially our indigenous folks, but...this is in a class by itself.

What am I missing here? Surely DeSantis can't be this evil. Then again, DeSantis is a farking chode.

You guys would be entertaining as all get out if it all wasn't so, so, so sad.

He is, and has replaced Fred Durst as the worst thing to ever come out of Jacksonville.


Yeah I think you're right about Deshiatebag being the worst thing to come out of Jacksonville...but imo the second worse would be the smell (at least as I remember it as a kid in the 80s), and a very close third, Skynard.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hillary was being nice when she called right-wing magats deplorable.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing would please me more than seeing the Federal Government bringing Governor Abbott and DeSantis up on human trafficking charges.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevecore: So how did DeathSantis get them on a plane without proper ID? Sounds like he forced the flight to bypass laws just for this stunt as well


Good question , you need a passport or proper I D even for charter flights .. Sounds like human trafficking operation or kidnapping to me ..
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

readymix: "Luis said Perla put them up in a hotel, but did not tell them her last name or any affiliation, and asked them to sign a liability waiver."

Shouldn't be hard to figure out who rented that room for them.  Something tells me this "Perla" is going to be identified soon.


I'll bet they're directly linked to DeSantis. It's not like these boneheads know how to cover their tracks.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From what I saw when I lived in Southwest Georgia, while they're screaming about illegals taking jobs, they're jobs nobody down there wants to do anyhow, like farming in 100 degree heat.  I can imagine it's still going on down there.  And those folks were paid under the table, either in cash or handwritten checks from a business account, and they'd immediately send money back home.  So yes, the OP posted in poor taste, but I've literally seen what they mentioned.

Anybody live near Belle Glade, Florida?  When I lived in GA, we'd have a lot of folks from Haiti who came from Belle Glade.  They'd go back there during the Winter months.  So Death Sentence is talking out of his ass if that's still a thing.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: bluorangefyre: FreakyBunny: Jesus farking Christ, America. I know Canada has farked over too many people, especially our indigenous folks, but...this is in a class by itself.

What am I missing here? Surely DeSantis can't be this evil. Then again, DeSantis is a farking chode.

You guys would be entertaining as all get out if it all wasn't so, so, so sad.

He is, and has replaced Fred Durst as the worst thing to ever come out of Jacksonville.

Yeah I think you're right about Deshiatebag being the worst thing to come out of Jacksonville...but imo the second worse would be the smell (at least as I remember it as a kid in the 80s), and a very close third, Skynard.


I don't remember there being a bad smell when I grew up there in the 80s. I actually enjoyed it there. I was in Argyle so not sure where the smell was.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DeathSantis the human trafficker?

Northern states should load up the buses with homeless people in December and ship them to Miami.  But most of those governors have a conscience.

Why doesn't Florida kick out all of the Cubans who came illegally?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevecore: So how did DeathSantis get them on a plane without proper ID? Sounds like he forced the flight to bypass laws just for this stunt as well


Can a Governor running for reelection get indicted by the Feds?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Nothing would please me more than seeing the Federal Government bringing Governor Abbott and DeSantis up on human trafficking charges.


well the company trafficking people as per twitter, Vertol systems, gave money to the child sex trafficking pedophile Matt Gaetz, I think it's time to see where the breadtrail goes.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Legitimate question:  who does DHS report to? Because since Biden took office there have been a whole lot of cases of blatant, flagrant insubordination at nearly every level of the organization and it baffles me that no actions get taken against them.
 
vestona22
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Jesus farking Christ, America. I know Canada has farked over too many people, especially our indigenous folks, but...this is in a class by itself.

What am I missing here? Surely DeSantis can't be this evil. Then again, DeSantis is a farking chode.

You guys would be entertaining as all get out if it all wasn't so, so, so sad.


So then you're not OK with Biden doing to it Canada?   https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/migrant-families-flights-canadian-border/2021/03/19/7885433c-88da-11eb-8a67-f314e5fcf88d_story.html
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't get what the problem over there, like why does it matter where the migrants live? Are they supposed to stay in Texas and Florida??
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of the doctors I work with is a Trump supporter and a farking deacon of his church, and he thought this farked up stunt was absolutely hilarious.  Just goes to show you that when someone says they love Jesus and are religious, it doesn't mean they actually care about any of the things he taught
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: From what I saw when I lived in Southwest Georgia, while they're screaming about illegals taking jobs, they're jobs nobody down there wants to do anyhow, like farming in 100 degree heat.  I can imagine it's still going on down there.  And those folks were paid under the table, either in cash or handwritten checks from a business account, and they'd immediately send money back home.  So yes, the OP posted in poor taste, but I've literally seen what they mentioned.

Anybody live near Belle Glade, Florida?  When I lived in GA, we'd have a lot of folks from Haiti who came from Belle Glade.  They'd go back there during the Winter months.  So Death Sentence is talking out of his ass if that's still a thing.


It hasn't been about jobs for a long time.  Trump blew that euphemism out of the water:  
The Alt-Right Playbook: The Death of a Euphemism
Youtube 0dBJIkp7qIg
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vestona22: FreakyBunny: Jesus farking Christ, America. I know Canada has farked over too many people, especially our indigenous folks, but...this is in a class by itself.

What am I missing here? Surely DeSantis can't be this evil. Then again, DeSantis is a farking chode.

You guys would be entertaining as all get out if it all wasn't so, so, so sad.

So then you're not OK with Biden doing to it Canada?   https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/migrant-families-flights-canadian-border/2021/03/19/7885433c-88da-11eb-8a67-f314e5fcf88d_story.html


if you weren't illiterate you'd see the difference between these two situations.
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just saw a headline (CNN) that says DeSantis plans on doing it again

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/16/politics/desantis-marthas-vineyard-migrants/index.html
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I absolutely believe this story precisely because the man said "sanctuary city."

Quick trip down memory lane: the term "sanctuary city" became the GOP mot du jour in the wake of the killing of Kate Steinle in 2015 by an immigrant released from SF jail. Despite eventually being acquitted of murder/manslaughter charges, the GOP narrative was that SF was a so-called "sanctuary city" that routinely released immigrants regardless of immigration status, which supposedly led to this immigrant killing Steinle. What GOP failed to mention was that ICE wasn't issuing warrants to hold immigrants who were jailed on other charges. This put SF in the precarious fiscal & legal position of not only holding someone unconstitutionally but also bearing the full cost w/ no remuneration from the fedgov.

But for the GOP that didn't matter. "Sanctuary city" became the Republican sneer at any city that didn't hold immigrants (for sometimes months at a time) until ICE would finally decide to send over a judicial warrant for remand, IF THEY EVER DID. Several cities in fact directed their jails to refuse to cooperate with ICE absent a judicial warrant, which meant not only not holding immigrants, but also refusing to let ICE agents comb jail books or interview detainees to look for ppl without legal status.

The fact that this migrant used the term "sanctuary city" tells me that some GOP dickdrizzle did in fact talk to him.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: I don't get what the problem over there


This.

https://mobile.twitter.com/jsrailton/status/1570803548501446661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Omnivorous: Why doesn't Florida kick out all of the Cubans who came illegally?


Federal immigration policy

If a Cuban makes it to US land, they get to stay.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.