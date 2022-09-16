 Skip to content
(BBC-US) kill millions
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Begun, the beta carotene wars have.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.
Napoleon Bonaparte
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Take your misinformation about the 🥕 and shove it right up your 🍑.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They just need to switch platforms. My Reddit feed has started openly pushing anti-vax and white supremacist content as of a few days ago.

Algorithm: "I see you like science! How about this anti-vax propaganda?"

Me: *block*

Algorithm: "Not anti-vaxxy enough? How about this?"

Me: *block*

Algorithm: "I see your politics swing left. If you just keep pushing left, you'll go right and so really enjoy this page-"

Me: *block*

Algorithm: "You probably believe the Earth is round, don't you...?"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Rawwwwr
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shoot 'em Up
Worth the watch for the carrot slaying alone.
But if you need another reason, Monica Bellucci.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't want to be in this species anymore
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
facebook.  haha
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The guys expression on these commercials makes me laugh everytime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: I don't want to be in this species anymore


The anti-vaxxers and the right wingers are working on it
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I really don't carrot all.
Do U?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Episode 7 of Welcome to Wrexham informed me that, in Welsh, "moron" is the word for "carrot".
 
whidbey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers should be hidden away.

In a pile of carrots.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hate click-driven ads.  I recall once I was trying to return a defective POS product and had to google the manufacturer.  For the next year, I was constantly bombarded by ads for their company's crap.  I wanted to scream at google "I only looked for them because they suck".  It's similarly dangerous on the politics tab.  So often I want to look up what the GQP is pushing and then I end up getting ads for crazy people.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A whole lot of money just got dumped into the adspace and I started getting a shiat ton of right wing talking points in my ads across all platforms.

Well at least the platforms I don't have the ads blocked through script or subscription.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well they will need some super computers to decipher that code.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Same with Twitter and YT for me lately. What the hell?
 
Number 216
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Carrot Juice is Murder
Youtube dII1gqGmyso
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Using a terminal to watch Youtube that had no accounts on it, it's amazing how fast you can go from watching 1, just 1 Matt Walsh video to ALL of your content being right wing nonsense, and once you're in it, it's really hard to get it to stop recommending all of the same thing and only the same thing.

Algorithms are pretty good at curating content, problem is they will NEVER expose you to anything new, and you can't find anything new through "Trending" that's all just fart jokes, Khardasians, and similar tripe.

At least old school television had to curate a variety of content at different times of day, not so in the modern age. It's all "Ouch my Balls!" 24/7 with nothing new on the docket ever.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At some point, even the dullest mind should figure out that if you have to jump through these kinds of hoops to get your message out, maybe, just maybe, you're message is wrong.
 
Slide10000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And this is only the beginning of the crazy, isn't it?
 
Number 216
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seriously though there really is no longer a line separating anti vaxxers and q-anon

They all want everyone who doesn't subscribe to their paranoia and idiocy to die
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LET THE RABBITS WEAR GLASSES!
 
pimpo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But how many did 🥕🔝kill? (With laughter)


0
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: They just need to switch platforms. My Reddit feed has started openly pushing anti-vax and white supremacist content as of a few days ago.


Twitter started doing this shiat. I work in natsec circles, so a lot of the people I follow also follow shiatty politicians who brush up against the far-right. So now, several times a day, I get to see tweets from Matt Gaetz, DeSantis, etc., because one of my followers follows them. It's annoying.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
keep humping it.
lol
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

That Other Dan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dII1gqGmyso]


Came to make sure this was present.  Good work!
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Number 216: Seriously though there really is no longer a line separating anti vaxxers and q-anon

They all want everyone who doesn't subscribe to their paranoia and idiocy to die


This is humanly horrid for me to even think it, but "maybe I feel the same way about them."
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pity they aren't using 🍆

My uncle, 55 brain tumor after 🍆🍆
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

All of the algorithms are stupid. I went to Facebook for the first time in months and I was in Facebook jail for a meme I posted in 2016. The meme was sticking a fork in a power outlet. Btw, that place is nothing but ads now.

I didn't click on the Matt Walsh black little mermaid fark link because the last time I watched one of his YouTube videos, I was bombarded with red pill videos for weeks.

I read one Inverse "YOU GOTTA WATCH THIS VIDEO BEFORE THEY PULL IT" article and then my Google feed shows me every single click bait article of the same title they publish.

I got in trouble with my girlfriend a while back because Pixel 2 phones decided to randomly suggest people to call that you haven't spoke to in a while. "You look like you haven't fought in a while. Why don't I display this woman your jealous Latina girlfriend hates while she is holding me?" GAHHHHH

It might be cause I'm getting older, but I can't stand it when technology tries to think for me.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Carrots in WWII.  The Brits found that carrots really hurt night vision.  So for the German spies operating in the British Empire, Britian made sure that carrots were promoted for their benefit to night vision, especially for blackouts and stumbling around.

The Luftwaffe was the intended victim.  The German spies sent their newfound scientific "intelligence" back to Berlin, and the bombing runs over England just became a lot harder.   Like many war secrets, the hoax was slow to be revealed.

Interesting anti-vaxxers would use a carrot, unless the propagandists behind their movement is in on the joke.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Take your misinformation about the 🥕 and shove it right up your 🍑.


we are done here
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Carrots Kill Billions

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Carrots in WWII.  The Brits found that carrots really hurt night vision.  So for the German spies operating in the British Empire, Britian made sure that carrots were promoted for their benefit to night vision, especially for blackouts and stumbling around.

The Luftwaffe was the intended victim.  The German spies sent their newfound scientific "intelligence" back to Berlin, and the bombing runs over England just became a lot harder.   Like many war secrets, the hoax was slow to be revealed.

Interesting anti-vaxxers would use a carrot, unless the propagandists behind their movement is in on the joke.


Pretty sure it was propaganda to hide the fact that they had radar. They claimed carrots made their night vision great and that's why they were able to shoot down so many planes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Radar was the reason. 

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/a-wwii-propaganda-campaign-popularized-the-myth-that-carrots-help-you-see-in-the-dark-28812484/
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Before I gave up on Twitter, I started blocking ALL Sponsored/ad accounts - the algo started getting real weirdly niche with rec's.

I've started hiding all ads on FB as well (click the X, then "why did you hide this ad" and select "Sensitive Topic"), and I think it's also started getting super confused about what to show me. I see a LOT of libertarian shiat, and "Patriot [noun]" garbage, but also a lot of random aggregator sites (Tumblr scrapers and the like).

Do ads/promoted posts not scan as visual white noise for the rest of you?

// on Youtube, I'm a bit more careful to watch only movie stuff (EWW, Pitch Meetings, Honest Trailers) and music theory stuff (Charles Berthoud!), and if I do watch something like the latest Cracked takedown of Ben Shapiro, I have to watch a bunch of 70s funk videos to wash the taste out of YT's mouth.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bunch of 🍆🍆🍆
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [res.cloudinary.com image 850x1059]


By golly, what a maroon!
graf1x.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

My suggestions are equally bad, even if they are wrong in a different way.

"I see you're following the left-wing Christian sub. I think you'd like the right-wing Christian sub who's very title suggests they're the only real Christians!"

"I see you're following the technology news sub. You should follow this anti-theist sub!"

"I see you follow the sub for your city. You should follow the one for the city three hours away that you never go to!"

Then there's Facebook. where my feed is now 50% "free samples" of content from pages that are either identical to pages I'm already following or completely irrelevant to my interests.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

My lefty algorithm believes I really need to sign up for services I called hot hogshiat.

/Amtrak, Ally bank, & crypto
 
