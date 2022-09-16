 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Today's made up headline word meant to create outrage online: 'sharenting'   (thehill.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When that baby becomes a teen absolutely nobody will recognize her from this picture on Facebook.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next up, "quiet parenting"
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Your kid is not as cute as you think it is.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The popularity of social media has led to increasing numbers of parents and caregivers sharing photos or videos of their children, a practice dubbed "sharenting."

Also known as what every parent has done with Facebook since its inception, but yeah, let's make up a buzzword and generate a few clicks for a regurgitated article.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just wait until little Johnny wants to get a mid-level career and his employer asks him, "aren't you the kid from that video where you were eating rocks and cat shiat"?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Keep your children away from Fark
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: [Fark user image 850x478]
When that baby becomes a teen absolutely nobody will recognize her from this picture on Facebook.


Ah, but the Metagooglebook AI will cross reference the parent and back track to figure out that the infant and the teen are the same humxn unit.  So it will have the lifetime of data on that humxn.  It will be a glorious future.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that ripping my pants from too many sharts?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."

"I ate at Taco Bell last night; the shartening is nigh."
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shartening?
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA


Shart parenting?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
someone ran up and shat in my pants, officer!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is  not a repeat from 1986
          totally
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: Is that ripping my pants from too many sharts?


bughunter: My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."

"I ate at Taco Bell last night; the shartening is nigh."


anuran: Shartening?


JRoo: Demetrius: Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA

Shart parenting?


That was like, 4 shart-simulposts. Is that a record?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not quite as entertaining as sharting, and babies do that a lot.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I knew single mom who went on a rant about one the daddies so she wouldn't be posting pics of her kids anymore.
2 days later there were new pics.

She's way out there on the hot/crazy scale
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JRoo: UngaBeat: Is that ripping my pants from too many sharts?

bughunter: My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."

"I ate at Taco Bell last night; the shartening is nigh."

anuran: Shartening?

JRoo: Demetrius: Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA

Shart parenting?

That was like, 4 shart-simulposts. Is that a record?


WWG1WGS
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shatnering: [verb] To sing a song like you're reading the lyrics in a low voice, the same way William Shatner does.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."


For some reason it's funny to me to imagine Jimmy Stewart saying that.

"Get the Criscoh and put the shartening in the dough"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bummer. I though it was a timeshare of children for people who like doing the occasional bit of parenting but don't feel like committing themselves all the way.

So the kid gets maybe like 4-7 different (sets of) parents per week, the people who want to dabble in parenting get to try, Mom actually has time for herself, and the kid is pulling in some decent coin.
It's win-win-win!
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm actually not outraged by the intent of the article...kids get the crap end of the stick all the time when parents think they can monetize their childhoods and plaster their biometrics all over the internet.  Like child actors, the parents end up being the ones who benefit, and the kids get therapy.

I AM outraged over the English language.  At this rate, future languages will all be condensed into one gigantic German-style word "Moconsharetinoscopalettinfromboidsciletstopatheostonicationopfellagionputmannosticarationing".
 
mononymous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It takes a village to raise a child. I don't know, that's just something I read somewhere. Anyway, that where I dropped off my 3-year-old.  That was 11 years ago.  I wonder how he's doing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Shartening"

..eww
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not the same as "Sharonting", where success depends on the skills of two large women named Sharon.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sharing stuff about your baby is probably not a good idea.

However, when they turn 13, and you can't stand them and you want someone to kidnap them that is another situation.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Keep your children away from Fark


What makes you think you can shartening your advice?
 
badplaid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More kids are molested dropping your kids off at sunday school, church youth group or boy scouts than by predators looking at strangers pictures online. By a factor of 100.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Swap mom?
 
PunGent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aren't all words made up?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New horror film The Sharonting

Fark user imageView Full Size


Say it three times and she shows up to micromanage your life, make the kids fat big boned, while waiting for you to die
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JRoo: UngaBeat: Is that ripping my pants from too many sharts?

bughunter: My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."

"I ate at Taco Bell last night; the shartening is nigh."

anuran: Shartening?

JRoo: Demetrius: Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA

Shart parenting?

That was like, 4 shart-simulposts. Is that a record?


I've seen shiatposting before, not sure if I've ever seen this much shartposting...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JRoo: UngaBeat: Is that ripping my pants from too many sharts?

bughunter: My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."

"I ate at Taco Bell last night; the shartening is nigh."

anuran: Shartening?

JRoo: Demetrius: Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA

Shart parenting?

That was like, 4 shart-simulposts. Is that a record?


Welcome to fark
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: [Fark user image image 850x478]
When that baby becomes a teen absolutely nobody will recognize her from this picture on Facebook.


This. I'm not sure where the cut off line is but pics of you as a toddler probably won't have much effect on anything. Unless they are nude pics in which case I guess your Meemaw goes to prison.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I read that as The Shartening and was momentarily taken back to that fateful December morn.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: [Fark user image image 850x478]
When that baby becomes a teen absolutely nobody will recognize her from this picture on Facebook.


Tell that to an algorithm
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: My made up word of the day meant to induce anxiety: "shartening."

"I ate at Taco Bell last night; the shartening is nigh."


Misread it as shartening as well.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably the most shiat word combo they have come up with recently
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read that as "shartening" and thought it referred to the next installment in the Highlander saga.
 
payattention
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was one hell of an article just to say, "Stop posting your kids pictures on the internet (which makes them accessible) and then complaining that your kids pictures are all over the internet." There is NO SAFE PLACE to put anything on the internet. If you accessed it, anyone can.

/the same thing I always told my students... there is no way to keep someone from accessing your information on the internet, I don't care what anyone says.
//same with your phone... if you think someone cannot clone your phone or hack it, you are deluded.
///Also, if you send that pic to someone else, you just sent it to everyone, because there is no way to make sure it stays with that one person.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Silvanas Max: I'm actually not outraged by the intent of the article...kids get the crap end of the stick all the time when parents think they can monetize their childhoods and plaster their biometrics all over the internet.  Like child actors, the parents end up being the ones who benefit, and the kids get therapy.

I AM outraged over the English language.  At this rate, future languages will all be condensed into one gigantic German-style word "Moconsharetinoscopalettinfromboidsciletstopatheostonicationopfellagionputmannosticarationing".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Demetrius: Is that short for 'shiat parenting'?

/DNRTFA


Shartening
 
