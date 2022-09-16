 Skip to content
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shed is about the only thing I wouldn't donate to the fire department for training.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$38K for a .37 acre lot full of trash you need to have hauled off and disposed of. In Alabama. 20 miles outside Mobile.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: $38K for a .37 acre lot full of trash you need to have hauled off and disposed of. In Alabama. 20 miles outside Mobile.


Sounds like a great place to take your dreams to die!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can almost smell the meth through those pictures. On the upside, it's within walking distance of the Piggly Wiggly and three churches (of course).
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'We'll just shiplap over-top everything then flip the place before the rats & cockroaches wake up.'
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The front yard is anchored by two mature Bradford pear trees.

Worst

Trees

Ever.

They rot out and fall apart suddenly once they're about 20 years old, and have to be cut down.

I have one on the corner of my driveway that just dropped two large limbs a couple weeks ago, and I spent three hours with a chainsaw getting rid of them.

Looking at that property tho, I'd say the trees are probably the most structurally sound items.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doable" if you're an arsonist.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict this will be bought by some unqualified schmuck who has watched too many HGTV house flipping shows
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: The front yard is anchored by two mature Bradford pear trees.

Worst

Trees

Ever.


What?  You don't like the wafting odor of cum every spring?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I predict this will be bought by some unqualified schmuck who has watched too many HGTV house flipping shows


I've bet you could flip it if you had a large enough lever.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama?  Hard pass.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biopic of how (waves hands at interior) all of that happened would be disturbing but fascinating.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a rotted manufactured home next to an alligator infested swamp?

/ What's not to like?
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: $38K for a .37 acre lot full of trash you need to have hauled off and disposed of. In Alabama. 20 miles outside Mobile.


The price is just a starting point in the negotiation.  I counter with "pay me $20k to solve your problem of owning this".
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources describe the overall atmosphere as inviting rodents, with an open floorplan massive structural failures, vintage amenities dumpster, and a lush landscape flamethrower
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.... like you subby's mom.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why anyone expects people to pay to clean up their trash.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ugh, even the nasty bradford pears would have to go.  That ain't a selling point, realtor.....
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Sources describe the overall atmosphere as inviting rodents, with an open floorplan massive structural failures, vintage amenities dumpster, and a lush landscape flamethrower


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like a good place for my militia headquarters.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Come join the quiet, cul-de-sac community of Georgetown Hills Estates. A mixture of brick and mobile homes along an asphalt road.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size



This realtor and I have different notions of "cul-de-sac" community.  I hear that, and I think soccer moms, CTRL-C CTRL-V houses, and HOA nightmares.  This person apparently thinks 'dead-end street', dying brush, and front yards that double as a parking lot/junkyard.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The shed looks like the only salvageable...

KING POST TRUSSES!? AW HELL NAW! BURN IT ALL!

/Queen post FTW.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The front yard is anchored by two mature Bradford pear trees.

Worst

Trees

Ever.

They rot out and fall apart suddenly once they're about 20 years old, and have to be cut down.

I have one on the corner of my driveway that just dropped two large limbs a couple weeks ago, and I spent three hours with a chainsaw getting rid of them.

Looking at that property tho, I'd say the trees are probably the most structurally sound items.


They're a nightmare when we get ice storms.  They plant them everywhere for city beautification projects because they grow fast, but they're very weak.  Work was required to plant X number of trees when we added on (or so I was told), and they went with bradford.  One died over the years, and I've watched the others break down over time because of high winds and ice storms.  Another few years, they won't be here anymore.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: For a rotted manufactured home next to an alligator infested swamp?

/ What's not to like?


Good place to hide a car though.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: markie_farkie: The front yard is anchored by two mature Bradford pear trees.

Worst

Trees

Ever.

What?  You don't like the wafting odor of cum every spring?


That's great and all, but they're just not a good tree for the long term.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I enjoy clicking on this links if only to mess up my Zillow preferences profile.  The 'homes we think you might like' emails are getting interesting.  Looking forward to the selection of run down mobile homes that will appear in tomorrow's email.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cide1: Bootleg: $38K for a .37 acre lot full of trash you need to have hauled off and disposed of. In Alabama. 20 miles outside Mobile.

The price is just a starting point in the negotiation.  I counter with "pay me $20k to solve your problem of owning this".


Wait, they weren't offering $38k to handle it?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
... with a wrecking ball.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: $38K for a .37 acre lot full of trash you need to have hauled off and disposed of. In Alabama. 20 miles outside Mobile.


There are plenty of working class communities in the Midwest with access to supermarkets and restaurants and expressways to get you to work where you can get a totally empty, ready-to-build-on .37 acre lot for $38k. Even less if you live in Indiana (the Alabama of the Midwest).
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Best I can do is $100.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pre-chewed dirt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some stylish livin' for Alabam...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's "Heritage"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey that's a steal! How many meth labs come pre-scorched?
 
buntz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Don't worry, Keith knows a drywall guy and Ashlee is going to have the open house in 18 days, let's get to work!!"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It's "Heritage"


It's about Georgetown Hills Estates Rights
 
jerryskid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like a typical house in alabama. The decimal place of the price is two or three digits off.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if the meth heads are provided or do you have to supply your own?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: The biopic of how (waves hands at interior) all of that happened would be disturbing but fascinating.


It's a foreclosure, so, former residents went ape.

I don't see any evidence of rot or the house itself being structurally unsound, but having no experience with these things I'd want someone with some expertise that I trust looking it over thoroughly before buying it to live in.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tear it down, save the wood as reclaimed and sell it for 10 times the going rate. Call the graffiti southern artisanal expressionism. If people buy NFTs they'll definitely pay for big bucks for your garbage. Just find the name that clicks.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*may also need new wiring.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A mixture of brick and mobile homes along an asphalt road.

A road is supposed to have asphalt. What do you want, a cookie?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pre-chewed dirt: Some stylish livin' for Alabam...

[Fark user image 425x397]


Just guessing here, but I think he's the wrong color.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think it looks more like an abandoned house that got vandalized than a meth lab.

I know about nothing about construction, allow me to demonstrate: I do not see water or fire damage, to me it looks like it does not need to be completely destroyed, just mostly stripped down to the frame.

/I did not closely examined the pictures
//probably spend less than a second on each
///and I'm not that observant any way, I can miss a black rat in the middle of a white room
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Come join the quiet, cul-de-sac community of Georgetown Hills Estates. A mixture of brick and mobile homes along an asphalt road.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


This realtor and I have different notions of "cul-de-sac" community.  I hear that, and I think soccer moms, CTRL-C CTRL-V houses, and HOA nightmares.  This person apparently thinks 'dead-end street', dying brush, and front yards that double as a parking lot/junkyard.


cul-de-sac literally just means dead end.
It's nicer because there's no through traffic.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing a little bit of spackle and a few coats of paint can't fix.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: A mixture of brick and mobile homes along an asphalt road.

A road is supposed to have asphalt. What do you want, a cookie?


Having lived on an unpaved road, asphalt is VERY nice to have.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should rent these shiatholes out in the middle of nowhere to move and TV productions. No set decorating necessary, it's all there already if you're shooting a scene where someone gets assaulted and/or murdered.
 
