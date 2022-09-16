 Skip to content
(CNN)   Texas parole board denies George Floyd a posthumous pardon that was widely recommended on news that this is Texas, George Floyd was Black, and, well, that's pretty much all they needed   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#Texas
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas. Violently proud of their racism.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: #Texas


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mediaho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
shiathole state.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Floyd, who is Black,

Why didn't anyone tell me???
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've got the U-haul and AirBNB set for the 24th, and I am out of this Texas hell-hole. Onto Colorado, and my new built home that will hopefully be finished by 2023.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember how George Floyd faced more of a consequence for his alleged crime than everyone who attacked the capitol? that's fun.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they deny the posthumous request because he failed to appear?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Remember how George Floyd faced more of a consequence for his alleged crime than everyone who attacked the capitol? that's fun.


Ashlii Babbitt commiserates
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Karma Chameleon: Remember how George Floyd faced more of a consequence for his alleged crime than everyone who attacked the capitol? that's fun.

Ashlii Babbitt commiserates


I'll take a bullet over being suffocated to death
 
roddack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Saborlas: [Fark user image 720x612]


You and me in your northern neighbor of Oklahoma are in a continual battle for that title
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This must not be about trying to pass a bum $20 that got him killed.  Because that didn't happen in Texas.

Did he actually get in trouble in Texas at some point?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goines arrested Floyd on February 5, 2004, alleging at the time that Floyd possessed crack cocaine and provided the drugs to an unnamed "second suspect" who had agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines. The "second suspect" was not arrested, Goines noted in his offense report, in an "attempt to further the narcotic trafficing [sic] in this area."

Goines, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was later indicted and pleaded not guilty on unrelated charges of felony murder and tampering with a government record. His case remains pending.

Repeating this part for the incoming Not Racists™ who don't read the article. George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This must not be about trying to pass a bum $20 that got him killed.  Because that didn't happen in Texas.

Did he actually get in trouble in Texas at some point?


I know this is Fark, and we don't read the articles, but the answer is literally in the first line of the article.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just another day in Howdy Arabia.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Karma Chameleon: Remember how George Floyd faced more of a consequence for his alleged crime than everyone who attacked the capitol? that's fun.

Ashlii Babbitt commiserates


no

I know you're joking, but no
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Terrible optics and no material or political gain that I can see.
WTF is up with the GOP in Texas?
They're just shooting at their own feet at this point.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: durbnpoisn: This must not be about trying to pass a bum $20 that got him killed.  Because that didn't happen in Texas.

Did he actually get in trouble in Texas at some point?

I know this is Fark, and we don't read the articles, but the answer is literally in the first line of the article.


And if pressed, that's the excuse they'll claim.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they decided not to follow through with the empty gesture?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: So they decided not to follow through with the empty gesture?


It's not like they can dig him back up.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I met a guy who was waiting for a trial date with Aubrey Hawkins as his arresting officer the summer after. We have the stupids.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have Dark Brandon gitmo the Texass parole board and make the new board take another crack at the posthumous pardon.  Keep gitmoing them until they come back with the correct verdict.

Problem solved.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no. Now he'll have to spend the remainder of his life in prison...

What a meaningless gesture.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Goines arrested Floyd on February 5, 2004, alleging at the time that Floyd possessed crack cocaine and provided the drugs to an unnamed "second suspect" who had agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines. The "second suspect" was not arrested, Goines noted in his offense report, in an "attempt to further the narcotic trafficing [sic] in this area."

Goines, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was later indicted and pleaded not guilty on unrelated charges of felony murder and tampering with a government record. His case remains pending.

Repeating this part for the incoming Not Racists™ who don't read the article. George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.


Hey, remember when the cops who murdered Brianna Taylor lied to a judge to get that no-knock warrant?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know he won't come back to Texas and flaunt his pardon.
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Dark Brandon gitmo the Texass parole board and make the new board take another crack at the posthumous pardon.  Keep gitmoing them until they come back with the correct verdict.

Problem solved.


Because using unlawful means to deal with these lawless sh*tbags is going to solve everything, right?
 
Blink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lived in Texas for about 4 years.  They did have really good food.  Not sure what other positive sentiment I could share.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The request was filed because the arresting officer in Floyd's drug case, Gerald Goines, "manufactured the existence of confidential informants to bolster his cases against innocent defendants."

An attorney for Goines told CNN at the time, "We stand by the original case. We certainly sympathize with Mr. Floyd's cause, but that doesn't change the fact that his former conviction was a legitimate one."

Hey. Hey. Hey, my guy.
How about... instead of including comment about the case from the person who did the illegitimate prosecution, if that should be reversed because it was illegitimate... we just... didn't.

Fark you CNN.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Goines arrested Floyd on February 5, 2004, alleging at the time that Floyd possessed crack cocaine and provided the drugs to an unnamed "second suspect" who had agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines. The "second suspect" was not arrested, Goines noted in his offense report, in an "attempt to further the narcotic trafficing [sic] in this area."

Goines, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was later indicted and pleaded not guilty on unrelated charges of felony murder and tampering with a government record. His case remains pending.

Repeating this part for the incoming Not Racists™ who don't read the article. George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.


Probably goes through if/when cop pleads/found guilty
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: UltimaCS: Goines arrested Floyd on February 5, 2004, alleging at the time that Floyd possessed crack cocaine and provided the drugs to an unnamed "second suspect" who had agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines. The "second suspect" was not arrested, Goines noted in his offense report, in an "attempt to further the narcotic trafficing [sic] in this area."

Goines, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was later indicted and pleaded not guilty on unrelated charges of felony murder and tampering with a government record. His case remains pending.

Repeating this part for the incoming Not Racists™ who don't read the article. George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.

Hey, remember when the cops who murdered Brianna Taylor lied to a judge to get that no-knock warrant?


Yes, but it was a tiny lie and it didn't hurt anyone.
 
jeanwearinfool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Oh no. Now he'll have to spend the remainder of his life in prison...

What a meaningless gesture.


Having someone who is in the wrong, recognize that they are in the wrong, is never a meaningless gesture.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Repeating this part for the incoming Not Racists™ who don't read the article. George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.


Because everyone who is charged with a crime is guilty of a crime right. If you can't trust the government to treat everyone correctly, who can you trust?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wage0048: AmbassadorBooze: Have Dark Brandon gitmo the Texass parole board and make the new board take another crack at the posthumous pardon.  Keep gitmoing them until they come back with the correct verdict.

Problem solved.

Because using unlawful means to deal with these lawless sh*tbags is going to solve everything, right?


Well, either the system is damaged but works, in which case unlawful means are hyperbole at best, or it's broken beyond repair, which means we're allll screwed and it's time to stop trying to use a broken system to fix it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wage0048: AmbassadorBooze: Have Dark Brandon gitmo the Texass parole board and make the new board take another crack at the posthumous pardon.  Keep gitmoing them until they come back with the correct verdict.

Problem solved.

Because using unlawful means to deal with these lawless sh*tbags is going to solve everything, right?


Has asking nicely worked?
 
dustman81
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: I've got the U-haul and AirBNB set for the 24th, and I am out of this Texas hell-hole. Onto Colorado, and my new built home that will hopefully be finished by 2023.


"But...but...but you have to pay state income taxes!!!" is what my Texas relatives would say. Of course, in exchange, you'll get clean air, beautiful scenery, reliable electricity, and legal pot.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mantour: SpectroBoy: #Texas

[Fark user image 425x425]


once upon a time, long ago, I was on the jeppady and tried to wager $texas just as a meme.  they do not let you do this :(
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.


Scratch that. There's an AP article that says the informant never existed, the cop had a history of making up informants, and has had 150 other drug convictions dismissed.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Oh no. Now he'll have to spend the remainder of his life in prison...

What a meaningless gesture.


I agree! F*K the families of people who were wrongly convicted.  Now that the F*K is dead he deserves NO clemency. He deserves NO respect.  The families deserve NO justice.  F*K these black F*Kers trying to get ANY JUSTICE.

Once that F*Ker was killed, we can wash our hands of the issue knowing WE ARE RIGHT and JUSTIFIED in what we did to this F*Ker.

Black people need to die faster!  F*Kers expecting JUSTICE.  WTF?
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nevermind that the cop who murdered him was found guilty of... well, murder, that clearly doesn't absolve him for the crime of... wait it's been a few years, need to look this up, oh "Allegedly in possession of a $20 bill"

Well, clearly a justified execution by a Street Judge if ever there was one.

The cops have never killed a guilty person, because cops don't determine guilt or innocence juries do. Does their line of work sometimes require extreme self defense up to and including lethal force? Yup.

But no one they've ever slain was guilty at the time of death, because no jury determined that status, they're ALL assumed innocent. Until we start holding post-human trials, this will remain true.

And ya know, having a trial for police every time they commit a slaying doesn't sound like the worst farking idea given the state of things.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Remember how George Floyd faced more of a consequence for his alleged crime than everyone who attacked the capitol? that's fun.


Totally the same thing, glad you are brilliant enough to make the comparison
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uvalde: A Timeline Of Police Lies - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube 0ioaBG3K_dk
The relavent bit is the last 20 minutes.

Too long, to depressing, didn't watch: Moral of the story; cops always lie, will always lie, and get away with lying, and the courts believe their lies.

/I'm sure John Oliver was more relavent, but Texass is Texass, no matter what the situation is.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the article is a bit confusing.  i believe i understand this as Floyd was arrested by a shady as fark cop in Texas, the cop was found out, and now instead of granting the pardon, they said nope, not yours. 

if i have it correct, that's farked up.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Flappyhead: UltimaCS: Goines arrested Floyd on February 5, 2004, alleging at the time that Floyd possessed crack cocaine and provided the drugs to an unnamed "second suspect" who had agreed to sell the drugs to the undercover Goines. The "second suspect" was not arrested, Goines noted in his offense report, in an "attempt to further the narcotic trafficing [sic] in this area."

Goines, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, was later indicted and pleaded not guilty on unrelated charges of felony murder and tampering with a government record. His case remains pending.

Repeating this part for the incoming Not Racists™ who don't read the article. George Floyd's drug conviction was based off of an informant who worked for a dirty cop.

Hey, remember when the cops who murdered Brianna Taylor lied to a judge to get that no-knock warrant?

Yes, but it was a tiny lie and it didn't hurt anyone.


It got a bad guy off the street.
 
