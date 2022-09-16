 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Biden Administration is coming for your crypto. Good thing most of it will be gone by the time he gets there, anyway   (npr.org) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Can't we just let Crypto bros lose their money or is the problem that banks are going to see profits in crypto and jump in, then lose money and have to be bailed out?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the scary tag?

Crypto bros are grifting a fortune from gullible sheep. Since it's not going away it should be regulated.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was going to be inevitable as crypto becomes more popular.

Of course the crypto bros thought they'd be able to stay underground forever. But if you want crypto to become more mainstream, the government will eventually need to get involved.

Can't have it both ways.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it; I'm really on the fence, now, on voting for President Diamond Joe Biden's Crypto
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I like this.  It seems like the same logic for 'accredited investors' which is not an educational but means test to see if you can invest into funds that invest in non public companies.  To be an 'accredited investor' you need a million in liquid assets, or you need to make over 200k per year.  The reasoning behind this is that those funds are high risk, and people without tons of money are stupid and will lose all their money, so we can't let them participate.

These same funds boast a 10-20% return rate which is unheard of anywhere else, and the last time a fund lost money was during the .com crash in the early 2000's.

But I farking hate crypto, so I'm torn.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Can't we just let Crypto bros lose their money or is the problem that banks are going to see profits in crypto and jump in, then lose money and have to be bailed out?


Yes. That's exactly the problem. Banks will start playing with their customers money, because they're greedy, shortsighted, and stupid
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, the sooner this stops being a ponzi scheme the sooner it's actually useful.  Right now it's mainly about the crypto bros scamming gullible suckers...once it's moved past that, it can be something that people can leverage.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good. fark crypto
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Why the scary tag?

Crypto bros are grifting a fortune from gullible sheep. Since it's not going away it should be regulated.


I prefer it wildly unregulated because then it can truly crash like the tulip market. The people who want it regulated now want to lock in their gains... f**k'em.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Can't we just let Crypto bros lose their money or is the problem that banks are going to see profits in crypto and jump in, then lose money and have to be bailed out?


Yes.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess who's like 10 years late to the pyramid scheme?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eNjOy BeInG pOoR
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crypto is like buying a gift card nobody accepts and it constantly loses money.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who owns $500 in... hold on... $1000... $400... $1... $500...

anyway, in crypto, good.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: Not sure I like this.  It seems like the same logic for 'accredited investors' which is not an educational but means test to see if you can invest into funds that invest in non public companies.  To be an 'accredited investor' you need a million in liquid assets, or you need to make over 200k per year.  The reasoning behind this is that those funds are high risk, and people without tons of money are stupid and will lose all their money, so we can't let them participate.

These same funds boast a 10-20% return rate which is unheard of anywhere else, and the last time a fund lost money was during the .com crash in the early 2000's.

But I farking hate crypto, so I'm torn.


Any info to back this up?  I'm not being snarky, genuinely curious.

The way I understand "accredited investor" is similar to yours - you need a decent chunk of personal capital or income stream so you're not filing for bankruptcy in a few years if the funds go south.  And you acknowledge and consent to this, and you need a CPA to certify that yes, you do have the funds to play with.

But there are also higher risks which allow for the higher return rates.  If it was truly same or lower risk with higher rates, then these funds would ultimately be offered to non-accredited investors.

Right?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: good. fark crypto


Ask nicely. Oh, who am I kidding. Just ask!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Required reading for would-be cryptobros.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Good, the sooner this stops being a ponzi scheme the sooner it's actually useful.  Right now it's mainly about the crypto bros scamming gullible suckers...once it's moved past that, it can be something that people can leverage.


Why, and into what?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone applauded the infrastructure deal's tax credit for Hybrids and EVs, but it's arguably worse than what was in place previously, the "finalized in America" and" materials produced in America" cut out dozens of cars that used to qualify. The effective date was August 16th, they day the bill was signed. It cut out several Nissan Models, all Toyotas, Hyundais, KIAs, and more. In fact there's only like 20 cars that qualify now, and people who bought on the 16th are SOL.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: SpectroBoy: Why the scary tag?

Crypto bros are grifting a fortune from gullible sheep. Since it's not going away it should be regulated.

I prefer it wildly unregulated because then it can truly crash like the tulip market. The people who want it regulated now want to lock in their gains... f**k'em.


Fair
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: spongeboob: Can't we just let Crypto bros lose their money or is the problem that banks are going to see profits in crypto and jump in, then lose money and have to be bailed out?

Yes. That's exactly the problem. Banks will start playing with their customers money, because they're greedy, shortsighted, and stupid


That and also likely most of congress is invested in crypto and need to stabilize it so the don't lose more money.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only wise time to invest in crypto was a few years before it was a plot point in a Big Bang Theory episode several years ago.

/collectthemall
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Can't we just let Crypto bros lose their money or is the problem that banks are going to see profits in crypto and jump in, then lose money and have to be bailed out?


Money is finite, the more scammers rip off ordinary folks by selling them magic beans, the less the fleeced have to spend on goods and services and that hurts the economy generally
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: This was going to be inevitable as crypto becomes more popular.

Of course the crypto bros thought they'd be able to stay underground forever. But if you want crypto to become more mainstream, the government will eventually need to get involved.

Can't have it both ways.


or they could form their own country or land...again.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think Crypto is more like lottery tickets - lots of people are buying, but only a very few ever get rich.
 
valkore
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Mrtraveler01: This was going to be inevitable as crypto becomes more popular.

Of course the crypto bros thought they'd be able to stay underground forever. But if you want crypto to become more mainstream, the government will eventually need to get involved.

Can't have it both ways.

or they could form their own country or land...again.


Yes, we need to recognize the sovereignty of a country that allows an individual to sell themselves into slavery.  Now THAT is true freedom!

/I know you're kidding
//And so am I
///But a lot of people aren't, and that's terrifying
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
yeah you think? When there was like 1000 coins out it probably was a problem. That shiat was the worst gambling ever. I made money on Bitcoin and was like never again. I paid taxes on it too unlike some people.
 
wesmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are cryptocurrencies still rising in popularity though? They have been imploding in value the last year and a half.
I think they are on their way out already.

Lazy journalism by NPR.
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God, it's almost as if we need to keep the Democrats in power.


Fauxbros.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have an invisible magic rock that will bring you vast wealth and good fortune.

The bidding starts at $60k.

No you can't see it.  It's invisible.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Why the scary tag?

Crypto bros are grifting a fortune from gullible sheep. Since it's not going away it should be regulated.


But the entire POINT was that they are unregulated scams where crypto bros grift a fortune from gullible sheep. Whatever is the point of even having them if they're going to regulate them?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wesmon: Are cryptocurrencies still rising in popularity though? They have been imploding in value the last year and a half.
I think they are on their way out already.

Lazy journalism by NPR.


Companies are continuing to release NFTs (Starbucks did last week), so I would say that unless the grift ends, it's probably long past time for laws that limit said grift, since it is obviously unmitigated grift.

I'm not so worried about the people who are so gullible as to get caught in it. It's more the people in their sphere who will be harmed.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I made money on Bitcoin and was like never again. I paid taxes on it too unlike some people.


Selling? Taxes? Sounds like 🧻🙌🏼  talk.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meanmutton: SpectroBoy: Why the scary tag?

Crypto bros are grifting a fortune from gullible sheep. Since it's not going away it should be regulated.

But the entire POINT was that they are unregulated scams where crypto bros grift a fortune from gullible sheep. Whatever is the point of even having them if they're going to regulate them?


That, I believe, is the point of the theoretical regulation. Sometimes, often even I'd say, it's acceptable to make an entire family of scam illegal.
 
wesmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: wesmon: Are cryptocurrencies still rising in popularity though? They have been imploding in value the last year and a half.
I think they are on their way out already.

Lazy journalism by NPR.

Companies are continuing to release NFTs (Starbucks did last week), so I would say that unless the grift ends, it's probably long past time for laws that limit said grift, since it is obviously unmitigated grift.

I'm not so worried about the people who are so gullible as to get caught in it. It's more the people in their sphere who will be harmed.


Oh I'm not against regulating them, I'm just questioning the premise in that article that they're still rising in popularity.
 
valkore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wesmon: Are cryptocurrencies still rising in popularity though? They have been imploding in value the last year and a half.
I think they are on their way out already.

Lazy journalism by NPR.


Coins are following a similar trajectory to "Web 1.0" - at one point you could throw a dart on a piece of paper listing .COM stocks and make money, because .COM.  Same thing happened with coins.

Then investors were throwing billions at .COM companies in order to capture market share, because .COM.  During that time, users were able to get crazy bargains on goods and services, all subsidized by investor dollars.  Same thing with coins - a bunch of places were offering all sorts of crazy financial incentives - 10% monthly returns on funds, credit cards that earned crypto, whatever, because coin.

Now that markets are bearish, a lot of that unsustainable spending is being pulled back.  *Coin now has to stand on its own and have value of its own.  *Coin is retaining value not through every day "investors", but by people that own huge amounts - the whales - that don't want to sell (too much) and crater the market.

So, is it rising in popularity? Maybe.  But more popular does not mean more valuable like some of the coin zealots believe it does.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crypto started as a money laundering scheme for drug cartels and the mob. Still is.
But now they've got "investors".
How can something morally bankrupt that produces nothing of tangible use to anyone outside the Bitcoin system be called anything other than a scam.
Bernie Madoff would be proud.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NEWSFLASH ON CRYPTO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Crypto started as a money laundering scheme for drug cartels and the mob. Still is.
But now they've got "investors".
How can something morally bankrupt that produces nothing of tangible use to anyone outside the Bitcoin system be called anything other than a scam.
Bernie Madoff would be proud.


The biggest part of the scam is that it's basically a distrubuted Ponzi scheme where the later investors fund the gains of the earlier ones due to artificial scarcity as coins become more difficult to mine.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valkore: *Coin now has to stand on its own and have value of its own.


yeap. I think Web 1.0 it was pretty obvious it had some uses off the bat. Just hosting marketing for companies to start.

It doesn't seem to be the same for coins. Just not many crypto-applications are rising from the ashes yet; none that really seem to be new or better solutions to problems.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wesmon: Fart And Smunny: wesmon: Are cryptocurrencies still rising in popularity though? They have been imploding in value the last year and a half.
I think they are on their way out already.

Lazy journalism by NPR.

Companies are continuing to release NFTs (Starbucks did last week), so I would say that unless the grift ends, it's probably long past time for laws that limit said grift, since it is obviously unmitigated grift.

I'm not so worried about the people who are so gullible as to get caught in it. It's more the people in their sphere who will be harmed.

Oh I'm not against regulating them, I'm just questioning the premise in that article that they're still rising in popularity.


Okay. Yeah. I'm not sure there other than that I see a new one pop up every few days still, but that is definitely anecdotal.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Crypto started as a money laundering scheme for drug cartels and the mob. Still is.
But now they've got "investors".
How can something morally bankrupt that produces nothing of tangible use to anyone outside the Bitcoin system be called anything other than a scam.
Bernie Madoff would be proud.


You just know that if Madoff were still alive that he'd have made all of his unearned wealth back due to the fact that there's always someone gullible enough out there, for a person with that much reach.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: I'm not so worried about the people who are so gullible as to get caught in it. It's more the people in their sphere who will be harmed.


For big companies and celebrities that start offering crypto products, it is not enough for people that see the flaws in crypto to avoid those particular offered products.

If big names like Starbucks, or Matt Damon, or anybody is offering a product that stands against my beliefs then it isn't enough that I avoid that particular product --- They can fark off ENTIRELY, and count me out as supporting ANYTHING ELSE they want to sell too (wherever possible).
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GOOD.

LEGISLATE IT OUT OF EXISTENCE.

FAKE CRIME MONEY GOES INTO THE PEAR WIGGLER FOR PUNISHMENT.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/tomorrow is my first day off this month
/ahahahhahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: Fart And Smunny: I'm not so worried about the people who are so gullible as to get caught in it. It's more the people in their sphere who will be harmed.

For big companies and celebrities that start offering crypto products, it is not enough for people that see the flaws in crypto to avoid those particular offered products.

If big names like Starbucks, or Matt Damon, or anybody is offering a product that stands against my beliefs then it isn't enough that I avoid that particular product --- They can fark off ENTIRELY, and count me out as supporting ANYTHING ELSE they want to sell too (wherever possible).


I give smaller-game celebrities a bit of a pass, if only because they are often not endorsements they are making of their own volition but instead things that they need to do to keep their management/representation, which is life/death in that career.

I feel like Matt Damon, being the household name he is, is a little bit above that threshold.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Biden is planning a new digital currency. Here's why you should be very worried

dork brandon wants to start his own crypto
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Can't we just let Crypto bros lose their money or is the problem that banks are going to see profits in crypto and jump in, then lose money and have to be bailed out?


The problem is the bros can't just lose their money in peace. Despite trying to convince you until their face is blue that their services and contracts are decentralized, they proceed to attempt to use centralized services to enforce their decentralized contracts and services at the nearest slight. Can't have it both ways forever.
 
