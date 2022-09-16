 Skip to content
(NPR)   "American are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home." So, you know, just start pretending that everything you buy is artisanal and you should feel fine about it   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't I know it! My own mushroom maiden warrior bonnet cost 20% more this year. I can't even...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know what the fark they are doing to the chickens, because eggs have quadrupled in price since last year. Did the chickens unionize or something? It's bad enough ribeyes are $23 a pound. $6 for a dozen eggs is ridiculous.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Our shareholders are more important than ALL of you plebeians! Stop whining and PAY ME, BIATCH!"
 
Pincy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh no, can't motor around the country in a diesel powered motor home. The planet thanks you.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be such an issue if wages were keeping up.  But as we saw back in the late 1970s, they never do ever really catch up.  I expect the same thing to happen this time.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Take solace in the record profits oil and gas are netting.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just over a third of those surveyed say they canceled or scaled back vacations over the last six months, while 18% say they skipped a doctor's visit or a purchase of prescription drugs.

JFC.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've not cared about inflation, I priced it in during the fight for fifteen. I'm ahead by about $2000.

Yes corporate profits are sky high, not the point, we discussed that already.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As long as the Stock Market is doing well, I don't see why anyone should complain.
 
darcsun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't need to be a CFP (and I am) to see that Trump ignoring Covid was going to mess up the supply chain or when they started paying everyone to stay home, inflation would eventually skyrocket.

But blame Biden please. He's used to hearing it after everyone blamed Obama for Bush's mess.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But we don't dare tax the f*ck out of the rich.

Just b*tch.

And blame Biden.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Artisinal Kraft Dinner"... AKA Gluten-free Mac n Cheez.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The wet Alpo is pretty good.

I like to put it in a fancy glass bowl I think it makes it taste better.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

That seems surprisingly high unless they are special eggs.  You could probably get them much cheaper at Safeway.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

You don't want to know
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eeyores everywhere in that article.

The Biden economy is the best ever. Haven't you heard about the fact that workers are stigginit to their corporate masters?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It sure seems like 80% of America could use a lot fewer burgers and pizzas.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"American are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home." img.fark.net

Congrats on the journalism. That's the F-ing definition of inflation.

And can we point out that the inflation issue is endemic to the entire western world due to FAR too long with loose monetary policy, artificially low interest rates, The GOP cutting taxes like drunken fools, and a hot war between the west and Russia?

And before you say that Biden also spent money, he didn't. He invested it. In US. Trump and the GOP just decided to give the already rich a tax holiday for a decade or so.

So yeah. Inflation. It sucks. Trump was a terrible steward of the economy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Those prices are ridiculous.

Ribeye was $6.99/lb at Publix last week.  I buy Eggland's Best and I'm only paying $2.93.  It's up from about $2.63 last year.

Are you doing a bit?

Am I doing a bit?

Is this a bit?

Bit.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JFC.


Over the past couple of years. Catching covid on a plane to my vacation destination just doesn't sound like fun to me.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

*jerk-off motion*
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's this week's Publix ad - and Publix is the fancy high-falutin store.  You can probably get this shiat at Kroger for less.

https://www.publix.com/savings/weekly-ad?merch=w_2hc_akl_a_savings_weeklyad

$9.99 strip this week.  Even the Greenwise Organic top sirloin is ony $6.99.

You people need to move to where the food is.
 
10Speed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I mean, when you try to buy a steak, for Chrissakes," says Craig Barnes, an energy broker in Plano, Texas. "It has a big impact, especially in my business. When I'm taking people out and stuff like that, we're not going to steakhouses any more. We're dialing it back big time."

I'm having a lot of trouble drumming up any sympathy for this person.
 
Elzar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
3 cups of greek yogurt is now anywhere from $6-$8. It used to be half that price (for 4 cups).

I now make my own yogurt (phrasing).

Can make the same amount from whole milk for about $1 to $1.25 (excluding my time) and it tastes much better. Feed it through the yogurt press and you can make it as thick as you please (like cream cheese thick if desired).

/ inflation favors the DIYer
// if you are one of those 'whose your guy' type of folks, you're going to get farked
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Not quite that bad here, but eggs have gone from about $1.50 to $4/dozen in my neck of the woods.

Surprisingly chicken breast hasn't gone up here.  Pork either, but I'm surrounded by hog farms.  Beef has gotten ridiculous.  Ground beef $6-7/lb, strip or ribeye 12-15$ depending on sales.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

*jerk-off motion*


Maybe that will help you fight inflation. Your mom wasn't very good at it, though.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a return of Arts and Crafts architecture joke here somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Not quite that bad here, but eggs have gone from about $1.50 to $4/dozen in my neck of the woods.

Surprisingly chicken breast hasn't gone up here.  Pork either, but I'm surrounded by hog farms.  Beef has gotten ridiculous.  Ground beef $6-7/lb, strip or ribeye 12-15$ depending on sales.


$3.49/lb for ground chuck this week, but you have to buy at least 3lbs.  That's fine.  You can freeze it.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God forbid you fatties get 1/3 less sour cream!
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

there is the avian flu thing going 'round.  A lot of birds had to be put down, resulting in the remaining birds told to produce or become Sunday dinner.

Was in Price Chopper yesterday and they have a sign in the meat department that says:  "Canadians cannot take fresh chicken across the border".

Life is so interesting these days.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That seems surprisingly high unless they are special eggs.  You could probably get them much cheaper at Safeway.


Or he's a liar...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here I thought Trump apologists were bad.  The Biden apologists are just as bad.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

That seems surprisingly high unless they are special eggs.  You could probably get them much cheaper at Safeway.


That's AT my Safeway! $5 a dozen for large, $6 for jumbo. The bargain basement ones are like a dollar cheaper - Eggland's Best - but their eggs always cook funny. It's like they feed their chickens bad food or something. I'd use them for baking but if you're making scrambled eggs or frying them they aren't up to par.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Here I thought Trump apologists were bad.  The Biden apologists are just as bad.


Derp.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That seems surprisingly high unless they are special eggs.  You could probably get them much cheaper at Safeway.

That's AT my Safeway! $5 a dozen for large, $6 for jumbo. The bargain basement ones are like a dollar cheaper - Eggland's Best - but their eggs always cook funny. It's like they feed their chickens bad food or something. I'd use them for baking but if you're making scrambled eggs or frying them they aren't up to par.


I hear it's because of the gay soil they grow the feed on.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More than one way to solve the obesity problem.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: It wouldn't be such an issue if wages were keeping up.  But as we saw back in the late 1970s, they never do ever really catch up.  I expect the same thing to happen this time.


We can't raise wages, that will cause inflation!  If we just cut everyone's pay, they won't be able to afford anything, which will reduce demand, which will reduce prices, and then everyone will be able to afford everything again and we'll be living in utopia.
 
mamoru [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure we will do everything we can to address inflation.

EXCEPT reining in corporate profiteering and price-gouging, of course. We can't do that. Corporate executives deserve their profits more than the peons who work for them and barely scrape buy deserve to be able to afford to eat.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It's quite simple, really.  They are impoverishing the actual chicken farmers by endlessly lowballing what they pay, while simultaneously gouging their customers, and growing obscenely rich in doing so.
 
Socrofece
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still $.79 per can.  If my ass isn't hungry enough to eat these, then
I'm not really hungry, am i?

Cabbage is also cheap and healthy.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

[preview.redd.it image 640x402]


Wow, that looks similar to the pollution-by-country map, yet we beg the worst pollutioners to pollution more so we don't have to create energy cleanly, which would certainly help US inflation even more. Which is to say, even good pollution is still pollution. Biden owns this mess.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: But we don't dare tax the f*ck out of the rich.

Just b*tch.

And blame Biden.


Taxing the rich will lower my cost of living?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

That seems surprisingly high unless they are special eggs.  You could probably get them much cheaper at Safeway.

That's AT my Safeway! $5 a dozen for large, $6 for jumbo. The bargain basement ones are like a dollar cheaper - Eggland's Best - but their eggs always cook funny. It's like they feed their chickens bad food or something. I'd use them for baking but if you're making scrambled eggs or frying them they aren't up to par.

I hear it's because of the gay soil they grow the feed on.


The Dead Milkmen - Stuart
Youtube 71PNZH1OaW0
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Those prices are ridiculous.

Ribeye was $6.99/lb at Publix last week.  I buy Eggland's Best and I'm only paying $2.93.  It's up from about $2.63 last year.

Are you doing a bit?

Am I doing a bit?

Is this a bit?

Bit.


That's some cheap eggs. I haven't paid less than $4 for a while. We buy the super pampered chicken eggs, but I thought that's what Eggland's best was.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Not quite that bad here, but eggs have gone from about $1.50 to $4/dozen in my neck of the woods.

Surprisingly chicken breast hasn't gone up here.  Pork either, but I'm surrounded by hog farms.  Beef has gotten ridiculous.  Ground beef $6-7/lb, strip or ribeye 12-15$ depending on sales.


Ranchers have been slaughtering their livestock early because of drought and feed prices, according to some news sources. It makes things cheaper now, but scarcity in the future will lead to big price increases.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinjiin: It wouldn't be such an issue if wages were keeping up.  But as we saw back in the late 1970s, they never do ever really catch up.  I expect the same thing to happen this time.


This. I'm making more now than I ever have (not really saying much, though) and I still just can't get ahead.
 
