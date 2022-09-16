 Skip to content
(Slate)   It's apparently starting to occur to John Roberts that operating a shadow docket for MAGAt lawyers to sneak through error-ridden, rights-stripping lawsuits without review by lower courts may be contributing to that whole "illegitimacy" thing   (slate.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure that's why they did that, and not because they were Jewish?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the tl;dr?
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?


"Memo to Republicans. Cool your jets. In hindsight, Dobbs was a 'too much too soon' bad idea and we are now in full damage control mode."
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Based on what I've learned on the Politics Tab, I'd have to call this blatant anti-semitism.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

It's apparently starting to occur to John Roberts that operating a shadow docket for MAGAt lawyers to sneak through error-ridden, rights-stripping lawsuits without review by lower courts may be contributing to that whole "illegitimacy" thing


Headlines.  That's how they're supposed to work.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, it's not about the case, but more about going through all the proper procedures and filing proper paperwork and not making sloppy mistakes that will give them the outcome they're looking for?

...because they want to try to appear non-partisan?

This court is a friggin' farce.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even a broken clock tells the right time twice a day.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't let the lower courts abort important decisions.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?


Super conservative Jewish school tried to use shadow docket to get preferential ruling so they could ban clubs that say gays are people.

Kavanaugh and Roberts agree that gays don't deserve rights, but they kicked back this case because the Yeshiva lawyers completely screwed up their entire filing, and tried to use the shadow docket to get around that.

Basically Roberts and Kavanaugh are mad. Not because people want them to do evil things (they will) but because you need to fill out the forms right to request them to do evil.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Are you sure that's why they did that, and not because they were Jewish?


One does not preclude the other... they might've used them as the example because they're Jewish... but made sure that the others know the gravy train has a limit.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Expand the court.

Strip Roberts of his chief justice title.

Try Thomas for treason.

Throw a kegger for beer bro, tell him the first Justice to a do a keg stand gets his bill paid off.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too little, too late, Johnny. Your court is right down in the feedlot with Taney and Fuller. Enjoy!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure, but the real crime is calling it a shadow docket
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?


YU sucks ass if you're not straight.

// alternatively, per several gay graduates of YU in my extended social network, sucking ass might have been a regular extracurricular activity
// but really, the tl;dr I got was "if you want SCOTUS' blessing to discriminate, you'd better be Christian before you ask for it"
 
Blathering Idjut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This time, though, they went too far. Under federal law, the Supreme Court can only stay the "final judgment" of a state's highest court. But there's no final judgment here: New York's highest court is waiting for Yeshiva's lawyers at the Becket Fund to correct their error and refile, teeing up a proper appeal. These lawyers were really asking SCOTUS to bend the rules just for them, and it backfired: Roberts and Kavanaugh sided with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in swatting down their emergency application.
...

Predictably, Justice Samuel Alito penned a dyspeptic dissent joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett accusing the majority of shirking "its duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial."


So, following the law as written that the USSC can't stay a state case until there is a final judgement is "controversial" according to Justice Handmaid.

The part of this story that really scare us all is the four justices in the minority on this ruling continuing to play Calvinball.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lawyers ruin everything
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
John Roberts' Court is already going to go down in the history books as a hyper-partisan disgrace. There's no way to salvage your legacy at this point.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

Super conservative Jewish school tried to use shadow docket to get preferential ruling so they could ban clubs that say gays are people.

Kavanaugh and Roberts agree that gays don't deserve rights, but they kicked back this case because the Yeshiva lawyers completely screwed up their entire filing, and tried to use the shadow docket to get around that.

Basically Roberts and Kavanaugh are mad. Not because people want them to do evil things (they will) but because you need to fill out the forms right to request them to do evil.


"Office Space"  meets "Good Omens".
"You were supposed to use the TPS Reports, not the ALEC boilerplates!"
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?


You can't call shotgun when we're inside.

You have to wait until we're out the front door on our way to the car.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But my closely held religion doesn't really trust that much.  It believes faith requires us get on the shadow docket to sneak through error-ridden, rights-stripping lawsuits without review by lower courts may be contributing to that whole "illegitimacy" thing.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Even a broken clock tells the right time twice a day.


Proper perspective is the clock is only right 2 seconds out of 86,400 a day. That doesn't even round up to 1% of the day
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alito claimed that Yeshiva has a clear First Amendment right to discriminate against LGBTQ students

When/if this gets in front of this SCOTUS, bigots are going to get their own bill of rights.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Lawyers ruin everything


REPUBLICANS ruin everything.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

"Memo to Republicans. Cool your jets. In hindsight, Dobbs was a 'too much too soon' bad idea and we are now in full damage control mode."


They are still trying to find out the maximum velocity the Overton Window can be moved.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: misanthropic1: Even a broken clock tells the right time twice a day.

Proper perspective is the clock is only right 2 seconds out of 86,400 a day. That doesn't even round up to 1% of the day


And here I thought I was pedantic.

/salutes
 
monkeyman3875
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

Super conservative Jewish school tried to use shadow docket to get preferential ruling so they could ban clubs that say gays are people.

Kavanaugh and Roberts agree that gays don't deserve rights, but they kicked back this case because the Yeshiva lawyers completely screwed up their entire filing, and tried to use the shadow docket to get around that.

Basically Roberts and Kavanaugh are mad. Not because people want them to do evil things (they will) but because you need to fill out the forms right to request them to do evil.


The truly scary part is, if this was a procedural failing, why didn't the other 4 justices also vote to kick it back to the lower courts!?!? How are we just barely saving this ruling on a technicality??
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?


Four of the justices thought they should rule in favor of a case they shouldn't even be ruling on.
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Lawyers ruin everything


The username. It doesn't check out.
/pineapples on pizza ruin everything
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: PineappleOnPizza: Lawyers ruin everything

REPUBLICANS ruin everything.


If lawyers ruin everything AND Republicans ruin everything... what do Republican Lawyers do?  (other than make attorneys get attorneys)

/ruinception
 
bdub77
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The fascists are no longer hiding their stripes - they only control a single branch of government, the judiciary, and they are using it as strongly as they can to nullify the will of the people.

We should expand SCOTUS and start removing judges.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

YU sucks ass if you're not straight.

// alternatively, per several gay graduates of YU in my extended social network, sucking ass might have been a regular extracurricular activity
// but really, the tl;dr I got was "if you want SCOTUS' blessing to discriminate, you'd better be Christian before you ask for it"


No, it's a lot simpler.

YU calls itself a "secular university" (i.e. no religious affiliation) so that it qualifies for federal funding. That means that it has to allow things like gay clubs on campus.

So they decided to pull the "we're a religious school, we don't have to let you be here" crap, and the club, rightly, sued claiming that if they're a secular school getting federal funds, yeah, they do have to let them be there.

YU got a ruling from NY superior court that said, yes you do; went to the appellate court; which kicked back their filing saying they were missing some forms. It's easy to do because appellate filing is a nightmare. They have not yet gotten their appellate ruling from NY State court.

YU decided they didn't want to wait and went to SCOTUS saying "O this is an important religious rights case, you must agree to hear our case (even though we haven't gone through all our state remedies yet like we're supposed to)!" After all, it's worked so many times before.

Too bad for them, Roberts is smarting right now because people are noticing his "shadow docket" and how it just HAPPENS to be getting us rulings like Dobbs that are making so many people mad. So Roberts said "No no, I'm sorry, you must go through the proper channels like a proper court must do, alas! Alas, alack, there is nothing I can do for you."

There was nothing to suggest Roberts and the rest wouldn't have rubber-stamped that case like every other anti-gay case in recent months, it's just that right now everyone is giving Roberts the stink-eye over Dobbs and he's feeling the heat. Bummer.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

"Memo to Republicans. Cool your jets. In hindsight, Dobbs was a 'too much too soon' bad idea and we are now in full damage control mode."


Nah. Feels much more like "don't give us a technicality on which to back out of your skirmish, because we will. Read the dissent. If conservative causes come buttoned-up they will be rewarded.

Christ Alito is an asshole, bordering on delusional.  He was always bad, but when did he get this brazen?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey see that ship? The one waaaaaay tf on out there? It done sailed a looong time ago.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Predictably, Justice Samuel Alito penned a dyspeptic dissent joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett accusing the majority of shirking "its duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial."


So, following the law as written that the USSC can't stay a state case until there is a final judgement is "controversial" according to Justice Handmaid.

The part of this story that really scare us all is the four justices in the minority on this ruling continuing to play Calvinball.


I wanna hear one of the liberals tell Barrett to shut her goddamn mouth, because f*ck her to death for having the absolute temerity to think that she gets to inveigh against them. Your appointment is a sham and you're a subhuman fascist. Kill yourself.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: gunga galunga: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

"Memo to Republicans. Cool your jets. In hindsight, Dobbs was a 'too much too soon' bad idea and we are now in full damage control mode."

Nah. Feels much more like "don't give us a technicality on which to back out of your skirmish, because we will. Read the dissent. If conservative causes come buttoned-up they will be rewarded.

Christ Alito is an asshole, bordering on delusional.  He was always bad, but when did he get this brazen?


He's always been this bad. He just went under the radar.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: Barricaded Gunman: PineappleOnPizza: Lawyers ruin everything

REPUBLICANS ruin everything.

If lawyers ruin everything AND Republicans ruin everything... what do Republican Lawyers do?  (other than make attorneys get attorneys)

/ruinception


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: Blathering Idjut: Predictably, Justice Samuel Alito penned a dyspeptic dissent joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett accusing the majority of shirking "its duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial."


So, following the law as written that the USSC can't stay a state case until there is a final judgement is "controversial" according to Justice Handmaid.

The part of this story that really scare us all is the four justices in the minority on this ruling continuing to play Calvinball.

I wanna hear one of the liberals tell Barrett to shut her goddamn mouth, because f*ck her to death for having the absolute temerity to think that she gets to inveigh against them. Your appointment is a sham and you're a subhuman fascist. Kill yourself.


I also dislike her greatly.  I hope you venting has improved your mood, sir.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

monkeyman3875: Elliot8654: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

Super conservative Jewish school tried to use shadow docket to get preferential ruling so they could ban clubs that say gays are people.

Kavanaugh and Roberts agree that gays don't deserve rights, but they kicked back this case because the Yeshiva lawyers completely screwed up their entire filing, and tried to use the shadow docket to get around that.

Basically Roberts and Kavanaugh are mad. Not because people want them to do evil things (they will) but because you need to fill out the forms right to request them to do evil.

The truly scary part is, if this was a procedural failing, why didn't the other 4 justices also vote to kick it back to the lower courts!?!? How are we just barely saving this ruling on a technicality??


Because judges have the authority to tell a party to the court to amend their briefs so they can be heard. The other 4 likely wanted to get the case presented to them so they could rule on it and trample more on gay people in the name of religion. So they went with "amend your filing so we can rule in your favor." Chief Justice Spineless and Justice Beerbro went with the "if you want us to do evil, you better salute us and suck up and do things how we tell you! Your bad filings insults our greatness!"
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bdub77: The fascists are no longer hiding their stripes - they only control a single branch of government, the judiciary, and they are using it as strongly as they can to nullify the will of the people.

We should expand SCOTUS and start removing judges.


What is the plan for addressing the problems of the Supreme Court? Because "Wait for one of them to die and pray that the Democrats control the government" is, uh, not good enough.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That article started off good but then got  rather slatesplainy speculative
 
bdub77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: bdub77: The fascists are no longer hiding their stripes - they only control a single branch of government, the judiciary, and they are using it as strongly as they can to nullify the will of the people.

We should expand SCOTUS and start removing judges.

What is the plan for addressing the problems of the Supreme Court? Because "Wait for one of them to die and pray that the Democrats control the government" is, uh, not good enough.


Expand SCOTUS - 13 should do it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?

Super conservative Jewish school tried to use shadow docket to get preferential ruling so they could ban clubs that say gays are people.

Kavanaugh and Roberts agree that gays don't deserve rights, but they kicked back this case because the Yeshiva lawyers completely screwed up their entire filing, and tried to use the shadow docket to get around that.

Basically Roberts and Kavanaugh are mad. Not because people want them to do evil things (they will) but because you need to fill out the forms right to request them to do evil.


So, LAWFUL Evil, rather than Lawful EVIL. Gotcha.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: austerity101: Blathering Idjut: Predictably, Justice Samuel Alito penned a dyspeptic dissent joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett accusing the majority of shirking "its duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial."


So, following the law as written that the USSC can't stay a state case until there is a final judgement is "controversial" according to Justice Handmaid.

The part of this story that really scare us all is the four justices in the minority on this ruling continuing to play Calvinball.

I wanna hear one of the liberals tell Barrett to shut her goddamn mouth, because f*ck her to death for having the absolute temerity to think that she gets to inveigh against them. Your appointment is a sham and you're a subhuman fascist. Kill yourself.

I also dislike her greatly.  I hope you venting has improved your mood, sir.


Do you think me expressing anger at her audacity means I'm in a foul mood? Also, what difference does that make? Your comment comes across as condescending.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bdub77: austerity101: bdub77: The fascists are no longer hiding their stripes - they only control a single branch of government, the judiciary, and they are using it as strongly as they can to nullify the will of the people.

We should expand SCOTUS and start removing judges.

What is the plan for addressing the problems of the Supreme Court? Because "Wait for one of them to die and pray that the Democrats control the government" is, uh, not good enough.

Expand SCOTUS - 13 should do it.


*Is* that the plan, though? I hear random people saying we should do it. I don't hear anyone in government saying it.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Alito's dissent ....accused New York of forcing "a Jewish school to instruct its students in accordance with an interpretation of Torah that the school, after careful study, has concluded is incorrect."

Except that they've signed documents stating that they are a "secular" school -- in order to secure federal cash.

You're either strictly a religous school -- and reliant soley upon tuition, fees, and donations from alumni, or you're not.

That school decided a long time ago that it wanted to swim in the mainstream - only 5% of their curriculum is "Jewish" -- and in so doing gain, not only access to federal and state assistance, but to offer a broader array of courses to a broader source of prospective students.

The Yeshiva school lifted its proverbial skirt a lonnnnng time ago -- their claim of virginity rings hollow and sounds like bigotry and prejudice.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What's the tl;dr?


Court sides with gay people because the fascists' lawyers screwed up the paperwork, not because gay people deserve equal treatment under the law.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: PineappleOnPizza: austerity101: Blathering Idjut: Predictably, Justice Samuel Alito penned a dyspeptic dissent joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett accusing the majority of shirking "its duty to stand up for the Constitution even when doing so is controversial."


So, following the law as written that the USSC can't stay a state case until there is a final judgement is "controversial" according to Justice Handmaid.

The part of this story that really scare us all is the four justices in the minority on this ruling continuing to play Calvinball.

I wanna hear one of the liberals tell Barrett to shut her goddamn mouth, because f*ck her to death for having the absolute temerity to think that she gets to inveigh against them. Your appointment is a sham and you're a subhuman fascist. Kill yourself.

I also dislike her greatly.  I hope you venting has improved your mood, sir.

Do you think me expressing anger at her audacity means I'm in a foul mood? Also, what difference does that make? Your comment comes across as condescending.


condescension was entirely unintended.
 
bdub77
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I also think we need more laws with respect to the judiciary - like for example, acceptable term limits and reasonable processes for removing judges that commit egregious crimes or violate the rule of law.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: bdub77: The fascists are no longer hiding their stripes - they only control a single branch of government, the judiciary, and they are using it as strongly as they can to nullify the will of the people.

We should expand SCOTUS and start removing judges.

What is the plan for addressing the problems of the Supreme Court? Because "Wait for one of them to die and pray that the Democrats control the government" is, uh, not good enough.


Expand SCOTUS and start removing judges.
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bdub77: I also think we need more laws with respect to the judiciary - like for example, acceptable term limits and reasonable processes for removing judges that commit egregious crimes or violate the rule of law.


That sounds so reasonable and mild and it makes way too much sense.

Obviously never gonna happen.
 
