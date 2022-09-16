 Skip to content
(WMDT Maryland)   Father of the year candidate attempts to solve maintenance problem by committing arson. With his daughter in the house   (wmdt.com) divider line
3
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you found the unrelated pictures of two black men below the article unsatisfying, this is Larry Herd.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's okay to burn your house to the ground because it's a money pit, but I do understand...

until you fail to remove other living beings from the structure first. That's where my understanding falls apart. 

Wanting to burn your money pit to the ground and stick the insurance company that's done nothing but raise rates for 20 years with the bill.  Yeah, that one I understand the motivation, daily.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: In case you found the unrelated pictures of two black men below the article unsatisfying, this is Larry Herd.

[Fark user image 330x270]


Pretty much what I expected.
 
