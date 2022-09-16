 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Helpful map showing where you can get a pint while following the queen's casket   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is she still dead?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh, so there is a use for Twitter.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Is she still dead?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is not while following her casket (we say coffin over here, btw), this is for while you are standing in the 11+ hour queue to see her lying in state.

Her coffin doesn't move until Monday. We have a bank holiday (aka public holiday) to mourn.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it comes in pints??


Lord of the Rings - It Comes in Pints
Youtube bmFnv-TZzRs
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Is she still dead?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to know where everyone is supposed to Pee while queuing for 24 hours
 
Burchill
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnson: I want to know where everyone is supposed to Pee while queuing for 24 hours


Pubs.
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Burchill: Johnson: I want to know where everyone is supposed to Pee while queuing for 24 hours

Pubs.


The cause of, and solution to, this problem.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The boys planned a 21-gun salute, but after a 12-pub crawl, the best they could muster was flying half-mast.
 
