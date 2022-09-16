 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ken Burns is right   (nypost.com) divider line
101
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis is a farking tyrant.  He's a goddamn Nazi.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ken Burns is right.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Burns doesn't compare something to the holocaust
Rat wing media "ken burns is comparing something to the holocaust!!!!"

Sounds like the usual playbook
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pathetic and sad life and death of Travis, the farking chimp
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap, wrong thread.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try getting rid of all the Puerto Ricans in Orlando, biatch.

/Wait till he hears they're American citizens.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His new doc The US and the Holocaust premieres Sunday Monday and Tuesday.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Ken Burns is right.


Yup.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it walks like a duck and farts like a duck...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Crap, wrong thread.


You could make the argument that DeSantis is acting like Travis the farking chimp. Hmm. 'Ron, the farking chimp, DeSantis' sounds pretty good.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ken Burns is correct

except for that wig.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Try getting rid of all the Puerto Ricans in Orlando, biatch.

/Wait till he hears they're American citizens.


Farking seriously, Puerto Rico needs to gain statehood.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ken Burns is right!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing when a random farker says something is Nazi shiat. If Ken says it, it's true. Of course he'll say it in a 6 part series with a pledge drive in there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Ken Burns doesn't just answer the question, he shows his work.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deliberately twisting what he said and then not pointing out that the strawman argument the right made in rebuttal. Gotta give both sides their due.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Fascist cannot help Fascisting.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Deliberately twisting what he said and then not pointing out that the strawman argument the right made in rebuttal. Gotta give both sides their due.


Oh... lol. I failed to realize the source. Nvm.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: At least Ken Burns doesn't just answer the question, he shows his work.


And yet the news media companies insist on treating Nazi/Republicans as if they are a valid political ideology that deserves equal time.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
DocUi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: Yes. Fascist cannot help Fascisting.


I totally read that first as facesitting
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's basically saying that you can use a human life that is as valuable as yours or mine or Lynn's and to put it in a position of becoming a political pawn in somebody's authoritarian game,"

"You say that like it's a bad thing."
                         - Republicans
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KEN BURN'S IS LEFTIST
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still intrigued by the idea of Shark Tacos, a Martha's Vinyard specialty beginning in 2022-2023.  You will be able to get either deSantis or Abbott sauce, both of which taste like shiat.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Marth's Vineyard really so bad?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first step to genocide is to start expelling people.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess that Ken Burns has a vacation home on Martha's Vineyard.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this story suddenly getting traction? They send them to New York and DC, and we get a "Wow, what an asshole." story. They send them to Martha's Vineyard and suddenly everyone cares, there is discussion of charges, and a humanitarian crisis. Is it suddenly because rich people were inconvenienced?
 
someonelse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NYP can fark all the way off.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: Ken Burns is right.


Reverend!
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: KEN BURN'S IS LEFTIST


Ken Burn's what is leftist? His left nut?
Be specific.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: It's one thing when a random farker says something is Nazi shiat. If Ken says it, it's true. Of course he'll say it in a 6 part series with a pledge drive in there.


You decided that this was the time to be an ass?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this story suddenly getting traction? They send them to New York and DC, and we get a "Wow, what an asshole." story. They send them to Martha's Vineyard and suddenly everyone cares, there is discussion of charges, and a humanitarian crisis. Is it suddenly because rich people were inconvenienced?


It's because they lured vulnerable people by fraudulent means and flew them to a distant location with the intent to cause unnecessary suffering.

This isn't that difficult to understand.
 
angryjd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come on everyone...Martha's Vineyard isn't my cup of tea, but "the Third Reich"? I hate New Englanders as much as the next guy, but that is a strong accusation.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did DeSantis send anyone from Cuba?

I'm just curious, are they okay immigrants?
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah but Biden's f*cking up, both sides are the same they both serve hurr derpa derpa doo

*clown makeup*
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: Palined Parenthood: KEN BURN'S IS LEFTIST

Ken Burn's what is leftist? His left nut?
Be specific.


Don't.
Eat.
The.
Clues.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ken Burns is right. But he needs to knock off that black hair dye.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
.....I was saying Boo-urns....
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eh, counterpoint in that it makes the issue something that might affect rich people.  It's similar to when politicians in New England fought tooth and nail against repealing the 55 mph speed limit because they don't have to drive 300 miles between cities.

But of course, that wasn't dealing with human beings.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this story suddenly getting traction? They send them to New York and DC, and we get a "Wow, what an asshole." story. They send them to Martha's Vineyard and suddenly everyone cares, there is discussion of charges, and a humanitarian crisis. Is it suddenly because rich people were inconvenienced?


The rich liberals at Martha's vineyard are fine with it, and making themselves look much better than DeSantis.
As usual, the leftists are the good people in the fight.
Too bad. So sad.
You lose.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Try getting rid of all the Puerto Ricans in Orlando, biatch.

/Wait till he hears they're American citizens.


Doesn't matter. The only important thing is that they are darker than plaster of Paris.
 
whidbey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this story suddenly getting traction? They send them to New York and DC, and we get a "Wow, what an asshole." story. They send them to Martha's Vineyard and suddenly everyone cares, there is discussion of charges, and a humanitarian crisis. Is it suddenly because rich people were inconvenienced?


Or you've decided to miss the point--on purpose.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: DeSantis is a farking tyrant.  He's a goddamn Nazi.


He's conducting attention grabbing stunts to pave his way for a 2024 presidential run.  Fascist leaders need to be very demonstrative and theatrical to attract the attention of authoritarian voters.  You can't do that by being reasonable, level-headed, or policy focused.  It's antithetical to the ideology.

You have to make your leadership look BIG.  Sweeping ideological gestures that can be summed up on bumper stickers and can draw cheers from the likeminded.

Palingenetic ultranationalism (fascism) focuses on capturing a) power, and b) the mythical past, and promises a rebirth into a golden age of prosperity once "we" are in charge once again.  That kind of vision isn't achieved through shifts in tax policy, zoning laws, or tort reform.

In short - expect him to get even bigger and more bombastic.  And even more cruel to "them".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this story suddenly getting traction? They send them to New York and DC, and we get a "Wow, what an asshole." story. They send them to Martha's Vineyard and suddenly everyone cares, there is discussion of charges, and a humanitarian crisis. Is it suddenly because rich people were inconvenienced?


I don't think the rich people who have houses all over the country care. Republicans think they do.

In fact apparently there are non-wealthy people who live in that place. And work there.
 
Glenford
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ferret face?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

angryjd: Come on everyone...Martha's Vineyard isn't my cup of tea, but "the Third Reich"? I hate New Englanders as much as the next guy, but that is a strong accusation.


It's not where they were sent that makes this a fascist move. It's why, and how, and that it's a page taken out of an authoritarianism playbook.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Why is this story suddenly getting traction? They send them to New York and DC, and we get a "Wow, what an asshole." story. They send them to Martha's Vineyard and suddenly everyone cares, there is discussion of charges, and a humanitarian crisis. Is it suddenly because rich people were inconvenienced?


look, Martha Stewart has done hard time. Don't fark with her vineyard.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He is
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of course he's right. So, what are we going to do about it?
 
