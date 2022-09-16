 Skip to content
(Page Six)   Large flock of sheep invade set of 'Mission: Impossible 8'. Tom Cruise, film crew immediately fall asleep   (pagesix.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Actor, The Northern Echo, Lake District, Tom Cruise, Film, Release, real pleasure meeting, 60-year-old Hollywood star  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, even Sean Connery was only in seven Bond films. And the last one didn't really count. Cruise is in Jason Vorhees territory.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA:  "He was making sure everybody who wanted to, got their photos with him. We were the last ones to get his picture and then he just paraglided off the mountain back to his camp next to Buttermere."

If it weren't for the whole Scientology thing, Cruise would probably be a very cool guy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Probably just viral marketing for Cult of the Lamb, which I hear is a fun game.
Animatronik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The point of the original Mission Impossible series was to watch a team of professionals working together in perfect harmony.

The point of the movies is Tom Cruise. And Tom Cruise. And Tom Cruise. I like Cruise in a lot of movies, but not these.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are you sure they weren't just more members of his space religion?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good shepherd all your life and everyone calls you 'Tom'. But scientology just one sheep...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Animal invasion trifecta in play
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And if they think that's bad,
It's going to be awfully hard to sleep for some hobbits..

PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At first I read the headline as 'Mission Impossible: Eight Foot Tom Cruise' and thought 'Yeah, that IS impossible.'
 
dbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

When you've got a franchise, you just keep hammering away.

But the dude is 60.  He needs to start taking age-appropriate roles.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cruise only does these stunts because his cult has him convinced that he's immortal.
Knowing that, it makes it really hard to watch. He's only doing these things because he doesnt know better.... like that time the class bully tricked the downs kid into eating dog turds.
Its not funny, its not entertaining... its just sick.

I cant watch Tom Cruise movies because i feel sorry for the poor downs kid... he doesnt know any better... please stop tricking him into eating dog turds.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many did Tom 'help over the fence?'
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure, he smiles for the cameras, but when they turned off he angrily ordered all the sheep to be taken to Clearwater and audited.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Must be the same people still going to see Mission Impossible movies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, there are 7 Mission Impossible movies? When did that happen?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

He doesn't have downs. My cousin had downs. fark you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wait, there are 7 Mission Impossible movies? When did that happen?


They're filming 8 before 7 comes out because if they don't, Cruise will be in a nursing home by then.

FTA: "The actor and his crew were forced to his the brakes on production after an unlikely confrontation with a flock of sheep in England's Lake District."

"Unlikely?" Tell me you've never been to the Lake District without telling me you've never been to the Lake District.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm on your side, i dont think its right to abuse people simply because they have reduced mental capacity.
 
cranked
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How many did Tom 'help over the fence?'


Thanks, Smokey!
 
