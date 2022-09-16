 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   "Deputies from District 2 were able to take Billy into custody, at which point he assaulted one of our deputies by urinating on them"   (upi.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Crimes, Police, Misdemeanor, Maricopa County, Arizona, Joe Arpaio, Sheriff, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Crime  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 10:10 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy

What I'd like to know is, how are they familiar with Billy's sex life?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they pay extra for that?
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Responding officers are now said to be living deliciously.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those pants really tied the outfit together.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The legend of Billy Goat.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That goat urinating on people?
Send it to Mar-a-Lago! I heard a guy there likes that stuff.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Goats that will pee on you? Do they rent those out by the hour? Asking for a friend
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB time: I have four goats. One is male, and billy goats are nasty when trying to get the attention of the ladies. They pee on their faces and necks, scream at their back ends. Then they rear their heads back, curl their lips and take it all in.

I tried to explain goat sex to my new potential Karen neighbor after she trespassed on my property because she heard him yelling constantly. He was yelling at the ladies because he was horny. She didn't get it at first, so I met her at my fence - where Shadow demonstrated the whole peeing thing for her.

She hasn't talked to me since. Good.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
Did they listen? Naaaaaaaaaa
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a pisser.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the goat wasn't shot?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Billy was quoted as saying, "I'm a baa aaa aaa aaad boy."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bayoukitty: I tried to explain goat sex to my new potential Karen neighbor


There used to be an educational goat sex website in the .cx domain. I remember it being very informative. Is that the site you directed her too?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.