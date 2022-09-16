 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Miami Beach commissioner proposes implementing Iguana Whacking Day   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Hunting, English-language films, Iguanidae, The Residents, MIAMI BEACH, Resident, Iguana, Ad hoc  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone needs to set up an Iguanas / Humans scoreboard.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them to Tijuana.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken of the trees.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use them to bait the pythons.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
South Beach Lizard Abuse could mean so many things...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are they invasive? If they aren't what natural predator did we wipe out that is allowing this growth?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Are they invasive? If they aren't what natural predator did we wipe out that is allowing this growth?


Yes they are invasive. And really messy. They shiat all over everything.

I have heard that they are edible though. So a bounty, a butcher shop and a fleet of iguana sandwich food trucks could solve the problem.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is that what we're calling it now? OK, off to whack the iguana. Be back sometime.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why does everything get dumped in Florida? Retirees, iguanas, pythons, deplorables, DeSantis...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ablank
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why don't we just import gorillas to stop them?
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Are they invasive? If they aren't what natural predator did we wipe out that is allowing this growth?

Are they invasive

?
Yes
If they aren't what natural predator did we wipe out that is allowing this growth?
Carl "Sh*tbag" Clemens:
dvorak.orgView Full Size

[Carl died tragically when the Dr. Pepper machine he was wrestling tipped over and crushed him.]
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: South Beach Lizard Abuse could mean so many things...


Mostly it's a popular name for a <Insert favorite music group here> cover band.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunk, whacking my iguana. (Subby is using it as an euphemism, right?)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ablank: Why don't we just import gorillas to stop them?


Because they won't freeze to death in the winter.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Iguana, I can't get enough of your love babe.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh, thought subby's headline did "Iguana whack this guy". May need to get my eyes checked out...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anna Goanna
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Iguana meat is high protein and low fat. It's well-suited for tacos, burritos, curries, soups, stews, gumbo and more, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The meat is thick, so it's often boiled for long periods of time to soften it up."
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: "Iguana meat is high protein and low fat. It's well-suited for tacos, burritos, curries, soups, stews, gumbo and more, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The meat is thick, so it's often boiled for long periods of time to soften it up."


sounds like gator
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: "Iguana meat is high protein and low fat. It's well-suited for tacos, burritos, curries, soups, stews, gumbo and more, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The meat is thick, so it's often boiled for long periods of time to soften it up."


There's iguana in potatoes, iguana burgers, iguana sandwiches...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: "Iguana meat is high protein and low fat. It's well-suited for tacos, burritos, curries, soups, stews, gumbo and more, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The meat is thick, so it's often boiled for long periods of time to soften it up."


They apparently smell awful.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Barbecued iguana....
Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Round 'em up and fly them to Martha's Vineyard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ablank: Why don't we just import gorillas to stop them?


The gorillas are to stop the needle snakes which are imported to stop lizards.

Winter killing off the gorillas might be an issue in Florida. Perhaps we can make gorilla chest fashionable.

Or wait for global warming to drown all the gorillas.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: dodecahedron: "Iguana meat is high protein and low fat. It's well-suited for tacos, burritos, curries, soups, stews, gumbo and more, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The meat is thick, so it's often boiled for long periods of time to soften it up."

sounds like gator


Would make sense. Oddly enough, smoked gator tail makes some really fine stock to use for other dishes. I think there could be opportunity here. Kind of like lionfish is an opportunity.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rfenster: Round 'em up and fly them to Martha's Vineyard.


How about dumping them at DeSantis' house?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No guns. Make it more interesting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
profdc9
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weasel Stomping Day | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube anS4FIA1F3Q
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: brainlordmesomorph: dodecahedron: "Iguana meat is high protein and low fat. It's well-suited for tacos, burritos, curries, soups, stews, gumbo and more, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. The meat is thick, so it's often boiled for long periods of time to soften it up."

sounds like gator

Would make sense. Oddly enough, smoked gator tail makes some really fine stock to use for other dishes. I think there could be opportunity here. Kind of like lionfish is an opportunity.


that and Iguana Taco is the name of my new Salsa/Peruvian Flute band.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gentlemen, start your whacking.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
IIRC, they used to be a problem in the Caymans. They offered a bounty, I want to say something like $5 each, and the problem went away real fast.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ablank: Why don't we just import gorillas to stop them?

The gorillas are to stop the needle snakes which are imported to stop lizards.

Winter killing off the gorillas might be an issue in Florida. Perhaps we can make gorilla chest fashionable.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If we let them go, they grow into gators.
 
