(Law and Crime)   Cops don't want to be recorded while doing their jobs, now including while testifying in court   (lawandcrime.com)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That place is so inbred anything he says is going to pi$$ half the county off, and goodbye re-election.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowards.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Cowards.


They know it's better not to be on record when talking about (their) crimes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how they can just ignore a subpoena, obstruct justice and experience no consequences.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Cowards.


We record all activities at work, why are they exempt?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the WHOLE job, you f*cking pigs. It's not just about strutting around guns and bullying minorities.

Every one of these cowards needs to be fired for this.
 
cynicalMFer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's more proof that All Cops Are Bastards.  Must be a day ending with "Y"
 
Weaver95
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So if the penalty for traffic stops and murdering corrupt judges and cops is exactly the same no matter what...then why not take a couple of the assholes down? They're gonna kill you either way right?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just wear dark sunglasses and a fake moustache. Also speak in a non offensive accent. Irish, Scottish, British, but not French. They will compare you to inspector Clouseau and the commissioner will have your head.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe he's embarrassed by his peanut head
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't they just wear their hoods?
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: WickerNipple: Cowards.

We record all activities at work, why are they exempt?


If you're not breaking the law, what do you have to hide, officer?

And

It's a public place you have no expectation of privacy
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, this is Court TV complaining that they'll have to read the transcript of testimony instead of having juicy clips to play in their contrived media circus. The cops are still testifying and AFAIK they aren't accused of any wrong doing in the case, they just don't want to be fodder for Nancy Grace types on national TV.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Run a "Constitutional Sheriff" against him to split the vote and get that arsehole out of office.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never mind RTFA, nobody even clicked the link, did they?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Interesting how they can just ignore a subpoena, obstruct justice and experience no consequences.


Who do they think they are? Republicans?
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not one to defend cops.and their antics, but this is much ado about nothing as far as I can see. The testimony had a transcript, it's not secret.

Who knows why they objected to the cameras but maybe because it's a case of international note they were not super comfortable having clips airs all over the world, or maybe are just generally camera shy?

If I was testifying Ina trial and I had the option I'd rather not have a recording available for any media who wanted to show my not so pretty face.

I donno, seems a nothinburger to me, unless the transcript was being suppressed.
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And the article states that any witness can refuse to be on TV if they want. I think I'd opt out too if I knew that Court TV was going to drag my mug into the national spotlight for the crime of being a witness.
 
dustman81
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: Meh, this is Court TV complaining that they'll have to read the transcript of testimony instead of having juicy clips to play in their contrived media circus. The cops are still testifying and AFAIK they aren't accused of any wrong doing in the case, they just don't want to be fodder for Nancy Grace types on national TV.


Court proceedings are public record.
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:
chawco:

I can't decide if we passed a test or will get kicked out of Fark for reading the article. Coverage of our trial will be on Court TV.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: Meh, this is Court TV complaining that they'll have to read the transcript of testimony instead of having juicy clips to play in their contrived media circus. The cops are still testifying and AFAIK they aren't accused of any wrong doing in the case, they just don't want to be fodder for Nancy Grace types on national TV.


Yeah, they're doing their job, they are testifying, they just didn't consent to being on national TV while doing so. Big deal. I wouldn't consent, either. TV makes me look fat. Because I'm fat. I see no reason to get a recorded reminder of it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

morg: Jeebus Saves:
chawco:

I can't decide if we passed a test or will get kicked out of Fark for reading the article. Coverage of our trial will be on Court TV.


Don't worry.  I've heard you can bribe the judge around here with a little alcohol.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Eight people were shot to death, often multiple times in the head, across three trailers and a camper"

Only eight?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After reading TFA-I understand not wanting to be part of an Idiocracy type show. Absolutely no good would come of it.
 
cefm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Opting out"?  Why the flying Fark is it even an option?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chawco: I'm not one to defend cops.and their antics, but this is much ado about nothing as far as I can see. The testimony had a transcript, it's not secret.

Who knows why they objected to the cameras but maybe because it's a case of international note they were not super comfortable having clips airs all over the world, or maybe are just generally camera shy?

If I was testifying Ina trial and I had the option I'd rather not have a recording available for any media who wanted to show my not so pretty face.

I donno, seems a nothinburger to me, unless the transcript was being suppressed.


Whoa whoa whoa, there Mister.

It sounds like you read the article and didn't just make a knee jerk reaction to the headline involving cops. I'm going to have to tag you: "Boot licking MAGA nazi" for that.

You know the rules.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Agreed to testify doesn't mean agreed to be on video. Fark the people that are interested. They can read the transcript if they're that interested.
Besides the internet will just release video testimony out of context.
Unless there's butt stuff or Johnny Depp saying she Shat the bed. Then yeah video.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

morg: And the article states that any witness can refuse to be on TV if they want. I think I'd opt out too if I knew that Court TV was going to drag my mug into the national spotlight for the crime of being a witness.


While true, as also mentioned in the article, this is a cop that has no problem appearing in TV press conferences.
 
