(Law and Crime)   My client didn't abuse her daughter and then murder her, she simply burned her body after finding her daughter ODed. Judge: sounds legit, and I'll give you time served on abusing a corpse you're free to go   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking past all the macoroni that is the "facts" in this case, that poor girl suffered a terrible life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and jumping her jump in a pond.

RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: and jumping her jump in a pond.

I know what they mean. I once walked my walk in a pond, and that was bad enough!

Seriously though, WTF with this case? Judge and jury both asleep at the wheel?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The prosecution has the burden of proving that the defendant killed the victim. If they can't prove that, the rest of it doesn't matter. Just because everyone "knows" something doesn't make it true.

Poor baby, what a horrible life that woman gave her, and I don't doubt someone will get her the justice she didn't get in court.
 
Xai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so she literally got the same sentence as a black woman who shouted at a cop.

Murica.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Walker: and jumping her jump in a pond.

[media.istockphoto.com image 612x612]

I know what they mean. I once walked my walk in a pond, and that was bad enough!

Seriously though, WTF with this case? Judge and jury both asleep at the wheel?


Bench trial
 
noitsnot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing they have Branson, otherwise I'd consider Missouri to just be a hell of drug addicted hicks.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't have to look to know, but I did and I knew.

Loren
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The prosecution has the burden of proving that the defendant killed the victim. If they can't prove that, the rest of it doesn't matter. Just because everyone "knows" something doesn't make it true.

Poor baby, what a horrible life that woman gave her, and I don't doubt someone will get her the justice she didn't get in court.


Note that the prosecution's case is based on a jailhouse informant--not exactly a credible source.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you are a parent who murders a child, all you gotta do is keep the body hidden until the evidence is degraded, claim the kid just up died on you and that you concealed the body for totally innocent reasons.

Worked for Casey Anthony, worked for this farking monster and she ain't even got that crazy/hot thing going for her. It is probably a given that this benefit of the doubt given to suspected mothers who obstruct the investigation only applies to white women though.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: so she literally got the same sentence as a black woman who shouted at a cop.


OJ Simpson literally got nothing, no time in prison, for murder.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Good thing they have Branson, otherwise I'd consider Missouri to just be a hell of drug addicted hicks.


I see you haven't visited Branson in a while.
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I know what they mean. I once walked my walk in a pond, and that was bad enough!

Seriously though, WTF with this case? Judge and jury both asleep at the wheel?


She asked for a bench trial so there was no jury. Just one POS judge.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1) Time served is more than appropriate. She's been in jail for 5 years. The maximum for the charge is 4. (WTF right to a speedy trial

"I have worked on this case/verdict for over 50 hours trying to find evidence that the court could be firmly convinced, beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of murder," Holden wrote in his verdict. "Finally, the court has determined there is not enough evidence to meet this burden of proof; it should not take more than 50 hours to become firmly convinced of murder."
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 1) Time served is more than appropriate. She's been in jail for 5 years. The maximum for the charge is 4. (WTF right to a speedy trial

"I have worked on this case/verdict for over 50 hours trying to find evidence that the court could be firmly convinced, beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of murder," Holden wrote in his verdict. "Finally, the court has determined there is not enough evidence to meet this burden of proof; it should not take more than 50 hours to become firmly convinced of murder."


Premature posting. That quote above is from the judge
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The requirement is that the prosecution prove a case "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt".   Not, we are pretty sure or, of course she did it look at her. The primary evidence according to the article was a jail house informant which history shows in no way is ever self serving and always accurate.  Also husband testified against her after having charges against him dropped which in no way shows any potential bias. Given the problems with the case, it is one of the rare times a bench trial probably paid off for the defendant as the judge is more likely to overlook some of the sensastional aspects of the case.

Sometimes, a crime cannot be proven even if we all suspect we know what happened. As others have said, OJ got away with murder even though we all probably know he did it due to the sloppy investigation and the huge amounts of money he was able to throw at the case discrediting the prosecution. In this case,she got 4 years for the disposal of body charge and served 5 years worth of custody tiem on it.  Not exactly a huge win for her but better than a potential life sentence.
 
noitsnot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bittermang: noitsnot: Good thing they have Branson, otherwise I'd consider Missouri to just be a hell of drug addicted hicks.

I see you haven't visited Branson in a while.


OMG please tell me Yakov is OK!
 
