(Some Guy)   If you're going to booby trap your trash cans to keep bears away, make sure the trash collectors don't get there first   (ouraynews.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Recycling, Waste management, Ouray County Plaindealer, Waste collection, Chili powder booby trap, Waste, waste collection worker, Ridgway, Colorado  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool I can share another Qxir video
KATKO VS BRINEY: The Shotgun Door Trap Case | Tales From the Bottle
Youtube Lo9wd99FX2E
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, alternatively, don't put your trash outside overnight if you live in bear country.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouray Police Department social media request asking the public to 'cease booby...

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login hereto access content or go here to purchase a subscription.

Is anyone a subscriber?  I wannna see where this story goes.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolt the cans to a steel plate so the critters can't upend them.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Bolt the cans to a steel plate so the critters can't upend them.


I'm just guessing you don't live in bear country
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Solty Dog: Bolt the cans to a steel plate so the critters can't upend them.

I'm just guessing you don't live in bear country


There's a great deal of overlap between the smartest bears and the dumbest Farkers.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Solty Dog: Bolt the cans to a steel plate so the critters can't upend them.

I'm just guessing you don't live in bear country


Yeah I just keep mine in the garage now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Garbage Trucks vs. Broken Trash Cans
Youtube TgRlELV9IOY
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Solty Dog: Bolt the cans to a steel plate so the critters can't upend them.

I'm just guessing you don't live in bear country


You guess wrong. It's known around here not to put your trash out until garbage day.
 
gorrck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We just moved to bear country.
Meet Cuddles:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Our garbage gets picked up around 5-5:30am, so everyone puts theirs out overnight. So far the decrepit bungee cord that came with our trash can is doing the job. I recognize I will have to clean up a mess sooner or later once Cuddles figures our how flimsy that cord is.

/buying better bungee cords tomorrow at the hardware store
//garbage collectors apparently hand empty the bins into the truck
///our cat would mess up poor Cuddles
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: pounddawg: Solty Dog: Bolt the cans to a steel plate so the critters can't upend them.

I'm just guessing you don't live in bear country

Yeah I just keep mine in the garage now.


I'm pretty sure keeping bears in your garage violates some kind of zoning ordinance.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

