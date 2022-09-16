 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "Zigge zagge, zigge zagge...Hoi hoi hoi. Zigge zagge, zigge zagge...Hoi hoi hoi. Zigge zagge, zigge zagge...Hoi hoi hoi. Oans, zwoa, drei, g'suffa...PROST"   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Brewing, Beer, price of a round, higher prices, bicep-challenging beer mugs, gas prices, Glass bottles, natural gas  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 10:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zig-a-zig-a ah.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not Oktober yet, ya pilsner-swillin' dummkopfs!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
and now...girls jumping on trampolines
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inflation? No, just enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You had me at "women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses."
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As an American I can say with confidence that if I ever attend Octoberfest again the cost of the beer will be the least of my concerns. Once you book a flight, a hotel, ground transportation, etc. the cost of the beer is a rounding error. It's like folks that buy an RV and complain about the cost of fuel, you've already invested five or six figures in the hobby, a few hundred more a month for 'expensive' gas/diesel is a rounding error.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sticker-Shocktoberfest?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Zig & Zag - Them Girls Them Girls
Youtube 7bv_36P_f-w
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I initially read the article text as
"men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional diseases "

I thought "yeah, I'm sure quite a few of them have the clap, but that's the risk you take picking up a big boobied German girl."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.