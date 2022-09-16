 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Um, guys, I've seen this movie before. And it does not end well for us   (twitter.com) divider line
55
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

2587 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 9:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, so he's just learning how to heat up marshmallows, and I'm supposed to believe he's in a yacht club?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, they'll find weed and the internet soon enough.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're Bonobo apes. They'll just use the fire to light their bongs & spliffs - nothing nefarious.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he makes S'mores, the apes will then acquire the knowledge to take over the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.


And the flinging of poop.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

And the flinging of poop.


Throwing shiat and violence are chimpanzee traits.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Throwing shiat and violence are chimpanzee traits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: FlashHarry: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

And the flinging of poop.

Throwing shiat and violence are chimpanzee traits.


Bonobos are very closely related to chimps.  In fact they used to be known as "pygmy chimps".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: question_dj: FlashHarry: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

And the flinging of poop.

Throwing shiat and violence are chimpanzee traits.

Bonobos are very closely related to chimps.  In fact they used to be known as "pygmy chimps".


Bonobos are known for farking instead of fighting.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 810x1080]


So much for the genetically superior animal handler.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

And the flinging of poop.


Bonobos aren't so much flinging poop as "welcome stranger. My wife is horny and there's beer in the fridge. Help yourself." It's too bad those traits aren't more successful in nature; this world would be really awesome.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

And the flinging of poop.


Already there: social media.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It shows just how like us some primates really are"

Bonobos hate it when someone claims that they are just like Humans.
Bonobos consider such a comparison to be degrading.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it, at this point imma help the apes.

Ceaser lives!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: FlashHarry: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

And the flinging of poop.

Bonobos aren't so much flinging poop as "welcome stranger. My wife is horny and there's beer in the fridge. Help yourself." It's too bad those traits aren't more successful in nature; this world would be really awesome.


Yeah, a matriarchal society in which a male who is agitated gets farked into submission. It sounds awesome!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I welcome our impending peaceful ape overlords. Just give me a comfy cage and some internet and I'll be fine.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fake
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"TAKE YOUR STINKING HANDS OFF MY S'MORE, YOU DAMNED DIRTY APE!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't say anything about a zoo he just owns a house somewhere in Central PA.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.


What?  They're violent af!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take your stinking hands off my marshmallows you damn dirty ape!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: "It shows just how like us some primates really are"

Bonobos hate it when someone claims that they are just like Humans.
Bonobos consider such a comparison to be degrading.


Oh, come on! Don't anthropomorphize animals. They hate that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dr. Zaius, would an ape make a human doll....that grills?"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're expecting a run on chocolate bars, marshmallows, and Graham crackers why not just stock up now instead of complaining about monkeys.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... I now know TWO facts about bonobo monkeys.

Still unsure why they're named after a clothing company.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be a Bedtime for Bonzo scenario and we get a future president out of it.
 
AStonerApart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awww. my poor clever friend.

you're going to suffer the most and you really don't have it coming.

ain't your fault . we couldn't get our nut up to flood the street by the millions to protect our only place to live, and now this ingenuity you're showing is just rearranging deck chairs on the titanic.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.


How will matters of sex be settled?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Joel called it.

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 810x1080]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

How will matters of sex be settled?


With more sex.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES | Viral Video: Ape With AK-47
Youtube QxYmm5yCJBg
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [YouTube video: RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES | Viral Video: Ape With AK-47]


*shakes tiny hairy fist*
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

How will matters of sex be settled?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He can cook! He can cook! I CAN SIIIIIING!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QxYmm5yCJBg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That poor beast. shiat like that makes me really sad.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stop the Planet of the Apes! I want to get Off! **Starring Troy McClure.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.


Yay, death by snusnu.
 
moresugar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is no one going to mention that he left the box of matches on the kindling as he set it alight?  Stupid monkey!

Also, he has a cookout and nobody brings beer?  Savages!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dr. Zaius: You are right, I have always known about man. From the evidence, I believe his wisdom must walk hand and hand with his idiocy. His emotions must rule his brain. He must be a warlike creature who gives battle to everything around him, even himself.  The Forbidden Zone was once a paradise. Your breed made a desert of it, ages ago.

George Taylor: A planet where apes evolved from men? There's got to be an answer.

Dr. Zaius: Don't look for it, Taylor. You may not like what you find.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

What?  They're violent af!


As pointed out above, a fair amount of the "sex" that is used to settle disputes is actually violent gang rape to assert a dominance hierarchy. So, they are basically Russians.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When he yells "My life for you" run.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

batlock666: mrshowrules: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

How will matters of sex be settled?

With more sex.


I for one embrace our new bonobo overlords.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: question_dj: This is humanity's replacement. Instead of violence, issues will be settled with sex.

How will matters of sex be settled?


Othello. Best of three rounds.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 810x1080]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "TAKE YOUR STINKING HANDS OFF MY S'MORE, YOU DAMNED DIRTY APE!"


Never! I love s'mores.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.