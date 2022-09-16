 Skip to content
(WGRZ Buffalo)   Largest health system in Western New York has voted yes on a strike authorization. Somebody light the Dark Brandon signal yet?   (wgrz.com) divider line
71
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're building a new home in Pasco, you need to re-think your life beyond the cost.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong thread. Still good advice.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wrong thread. Still good advice.


Re-think life. Got it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wrong thread. Still good advice.


Thank you...I live in the WNY area and was trying to figure out what "Pasco" meant.
 
huma474
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hopefully they get a better story out about it. That one was slapped together too quickly
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long it's going to be before sites like Politico start publishing articles about how unions are hurting Democrats.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: if you're a business leader and your workers go on strike, you farked up.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?


Seriously, my CVS is like a step away from having a full blown operating room at this point.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More strikes.
More unions.
More power to workers.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
These scumbags are under-staffing then blaming the few staff that remain for the problems, while pocketing the money.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.


This. Treat folks like they don't matter and they'll start treating you like you don't matter.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?


You are thinking Central NY. 
Western NY would be about the 37th most populous state if it were it's own state.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think about the profits of the hospital and the shareholders?! They have been struggling the last few years.

7 health systems reported profits over $1B in 2021
Alia Paavola - Friday, March 4th, 2022
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/7-health-systems-reported-profits-over-1b-in-2021.html
 
UvalDeez Nuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know how to fixt all NY's problems.
Buss in more immigrants and illegals.
More people = more problem solvers, right.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.

This. Treat folks like they don't matter and they'll start treating you like you don't matter.


But I was told that we were like a family! You don't get against the family!
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to pile on even further but that railroad strike might also not be as avoided as everyone wants to believe.
People are pissed off and tired of being abused by corporate America.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueFalconPunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they think of the consequences?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1CurN2Fg-2E
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 550x307]


lol
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> western New York

Really thought this was going to be about the Kaiser strike in CA
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Popsqueak: > western New York

Really thought this was going to be about the Kaiser strike in CA


Why would the Germans bomb L.A.?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?

You are thinking Central NY. 
Western NY would be about the 37th most populous state if it were it's own state.


The population of Erie County (in WNY) is larger than the entire population of Wyoming state.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: GonnaCallYouOut: Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?

You are thinking Central NY. 
Western NY would be about the 37th most populous state if it were it's own state.

The population of Erie County (in WNY) is larger than the entire population of Wyoming state.


Uh, my last intervention was larger than the population of Wyoming.  Not a one of them was my boss
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Won't someone think about the profits of the hospital and the shareholders?! They have been struggling the last few years.

7 health systems reported profits over $1B in 2021
Alia Paavola - Friday, March 4th, 2022
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/7-health-systems-reported-profits-over-1b-in-2021.html


I am in the area here and at least can say that the hospitals do not have shareholders (so far?) All the board members however get 7 digit salaries and most don't have a medical background, much like the other hospital systems going on strike or close to one in the US right now.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will absolutely be used for anti-union rhetoric. Is subby hoping Biden pulls a Reagan-esque order the union back to work move?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: GonnaCallYouOut: Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?

You are thinking Central NY. 
Western NY would be about the 37th most populous state if it were it's own state.

The population of Erie County (in WNY) is larger than the entire population of Wyoming state.


The population of Erie County is larger than the entire state populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

We have some states that should be merged into their neighbors.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.


add 911 dispatch shortages too.

apparently people want to be paid more.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I know how to fixt all NY's problems.
Buss in more immigrants and illegals.
More people = more problem solvers, right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for Dark Brandon to show up to end the 2000-worker-strong mental health provider strike that's gone for on a month already in California, I guess because mental health isn't "real" healthcare.
 
xalres
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aar1012: xalres: HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.

This. Treat folks like they don't matter and they'll start treating you like you don't matter.

But I was told that we were like a family! You don't get against the family!


We gave them a serenity rock and a $5 Starbucks card for all their hard work, why are they so mad?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.


In the cases of nurses, it's not as much about the pay but the stress. An ICU worker should have 2 patients at most for a regular length shift, not 4 patients and double shift which anything going wrong could cost said nurse their job or license. A single ER worker shouldn't be checking in on 10 patients at a time. A psych nurse shouldn't be in charge of breathing checks on 20 patients every 15 minutes especially if any one of them could be trying to off themselves or someone else in between those 15 minutes. Nurses shouldn't be threatened by admins to be reported for 'abandoning' their patients when the next shift doesn't show up and they have to cover.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?


Port Charles. Liz Webber is organizing it to prevent the Cassadines from taking over GH.
 
Artist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?

Seriously, my CVS is like a step away from having a full blown operating room at this point.


Sooo....sounds like they're going to replace the gauze bandages when they do surgeries with their incredibly long register receipts!
A lot of the pharmacies are so short staffed here, that they have to close between 30-60 minutes for lunch, so the pharmicist on duty can eat.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"investors" pay to build hospitals, they do not exist for the good of civilization, so any and all fights over who reaps the profits are expected to happen and just part of "normal life" in our jungle culture.


There's kind of no such thing as a "non profit."

Do they earn a paycheck for the work?
And is their pay rate 'going market rate" for the work they do?
Then whoever cashes that check, IS PROFITEERING on the free market.

The only way to prove their actions on the "non profit's behalf are in fact not profit motivated, woudl be to take the job for BELOW going market rate.
Otherwise your actions cannot be exasperated from you taking home a PROFITEERING pay rate.
thus no such thgin as a "non-profit" that's a lie when anyone is profiteering off the work of the group.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.

In the cases of nurses, it's not as much about the pay but the stress. An ICU worker should have 2 patients at most for a regular length shift, not 4 patients and double shift which anything going wrong could cost said nurse their job or license. A single ER worker shouldn't be checking in on 10 patients at a time. A psych nurse shouldn't be in charge of breathing checks on 20 patients every 15 minutes especially if any one of them could be trying to off themselves or someone else in between those 15 minutes. Nurses shouldn't be threatened by admins to be reported for 'abandoning' their patients when the next shift doesn't show up and they have to cover.


Same for the railroad. 
The pay isn't horrible, but the work off time requirements are. You are pretty much on call 24x7. So having a beer at 5pm can result in disciplinary action since you made yourself unavailable for work, should they call you in.
 
Artist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Popsqueak: > western New York

Really thought this was going to be about the Kaiser strike in CA

Why would the Germans bomb L.A.?


Uhhh...'cause they were really busy bombing Pearl Harbor....really.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jclark666: Still waiting for Dark Brandon to show up to end the 2000-worker-strong mental health provider strike that's gone for on a month already in California, I guess because mental health isn't "real" healthcare.


Speaking as a former psych nurse, I believe much of the root of that is that mental health care does not bank enough for hospital or health care systems, due to more patients requiring the use of medicare or medicaid in order to cover any basic treatment, especially psych emergencies, which happen more because for whatever reason a person who should be on a medication can't or won't until they have a crisis. In Patient care never has enough beds or staff to cover...unless you have real swank insurance but chances are you wouldn't need an inpatient bed as much if you did.

Anyhow, if the local hospitals tout how they are #1 for transplants, or the best stroke center in 7 counties or whatever, its a tell at what specialty that hospital makes its money off of.
 
abbarach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Trik: I know how to fixt all NY's problems.
Buss in more immigrants and illegals.
More people = more problem solvers, right.

[Fark user image 582x429]


My WWII vet grandfather passed away a handful of years ago.  He lived all his life in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

He always had fairly racist views; for the last 6 months or so of his life he was either in the hospital or in an old-folks home.

Canada has had A LOT of immigration, and Winnipeg has put a lot of effort into making people feel welcome, getting them acclimated and adjusted to life in Canada, and getting them connected with a community of other immigrants from their country or region.

Somewhere between half and 2/3 of all the caregivers my grandfather had in hospital and the care home (nurses, nurse aids, techs, other hands-on people) were Filipino.  Initially he was rather rude to them, but he quickly came around and learned that they were people, like everyone else, and were just trying to do their jobs and go home.

Immigration is absolutely a method to deal with worker shortages.  I have no idea why Filipino immigrants were over-represented in healthcare in Winnipeg, but I'm damn sure glad they were there for grandpa...
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.


but ive already spent all this effort sharpening the guillotines!  Lets at least eat some of the rich?
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Trik: I know how to fixt all NY's problems.
Buss in more immigrants and illegals.
More people = more problem solvers, right.

[Fark user image 582x429]


Exactly with more immigrants we could fire all these people and hire people who will work for half as much.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: HerptheDerp: Nurses, Teachers, Rail Workers.

Either they start paying people and loosen the screws or we might actually be heading toward an unorganized national general strike.

They're really screwed if it gets actually organized.

People in power need to wake TF up and hear the sharpening guillotines.

but ive already spent all this effort sharpening the guillotines!  Lets at least eat some of the rich?


Eating the rich is terrible idea.
They are full of PCBs, mercury, PFOAs, all kinds of stuff you just don't want to be putting in your body.

Far better to just take their money and buy normal food.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Mugato: Wrong thread. Still good advice.

Thank you...I live in the WNY area and was trying to figure out what "Pasco" meant.


I'm planning to drive through that area via the quickway, know of a good place for steamed hams?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

genner: Autoerotic Defenestration: Trik: I know how to fixt all NY's problems.
Buss in more immigrants and illegals.
More people = more problem solvers, right.

[Fark user image 582x429]

Exactly with more immigrants we could fire all these people and hire people who will work for half as much.


Not if you give them citizenship you couldn't.
That's the real reason why the GQP and magats oppose any kind of legal path for undocumented workers. It would give these immigrants the rights they need to demand fair wages and treatment.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Isn't the largest health care system in western New York a CVS with a LPN named Helga?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
