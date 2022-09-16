 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Dumbbell pumping iron ends up with two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest   (klkntv.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Arrest, English-language films, Criminal law, Resisting arrest, Crime, 35-year-old man, Law enforcement terminology, downtown Lincoln apartment Wednesday evening  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 7:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dummy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say he tried to smash the windows with the dumbells. That implies he wasn't successful. LfarkingOL.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"reported hearing a pounding sound coming from outside."
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
JeffMD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They keep saying attempted to break, what is this window that lays unbroken before a rowdy strongman slinging steel weights? Twice?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JeffMD: They keep saying attempted to break, what is this window that lays unbroken before a rowdy strongman slinging steel weights? Twice?


There are some farking amazing windows made anymore, no joke.  You can smack them with a hammer and it'll bounce
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.