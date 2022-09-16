 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Vodka - the cause, and solution, to all life's problems   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
636 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 2:16 PM (1 hour ago)



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vodka, really? Do you have to be such a stereotype? Sure, I chug vodka but at least I'm an American.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodka is only a solution when you dissolve other things in it, like gin and lime juice.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin is a non-drinker so is out of the norms in Russia. With the present setbacks expect some of these drinkers to become fall guys both figuratively as well as literally.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: Vodka, really? Do you have to be such a stereotype? Sure, I chug vodka but at least I'm an American.


It's Russia.

They serve vodak in water glasses.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's all part of their internal Smir campaign.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
vodak helps me find the right mods for Skyrim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How Vodka ruined Russia
Youtube vK7l55ZOVIc
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Putin is a non-drinker so is out of the norms in Russia. With the present setbacks expect some of these drinkers to become fall guys both figuratively as well as literally.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv7M0xmq6i0

That's a pity, because drunk Russian PMs are much friendlier.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: Vodka, really? Do you have to be such a stereotype? Sure, I chug vodka but at least I'm an American.


Plus it depends on the person... there whiskey, tequila, akvavit, rum, brandy, and a myriad of other choices.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol if I were in Putin's "inner circle" I'd probably be drinking 3-5 bottles of vodak a day as well
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Lol if I were in Putin's "inner circle" I'd probably be drinking 3-5 bottles of vodak a day as well


Death by alcohol poisoning would probably be quicker and less painful than death by polonium
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you're expecting to fall out a 4th floor window at anytime, maintaining a state of perpetual drunkenness will probably at least make the inevitable hurt less.
 
