 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Over 400 bodies discovered in mass grave, left by Russian forces in Ukraine   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
52
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Sep 2022 at 8:20 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's how Russia fights it's wars.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, just wait until we start finding evidence of what happened with all those abducted people. This is going to be Nazi Germany levels of crimes against humanity.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.


Mass graves are not acceptable. It shows their cowardice and desire to hide their actions. Plus, at this point, we don't know if they're civilian or military targets, but I think we can take a guess.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.


In my day trolling meant something
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.

In my day trolling meant something


No it didn't
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Summoner101: Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.

In my day trolling meant something

No it didn't


Got me there.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I was just following orders."
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.

Mass graves are not acceptable. It shows their cowardice and desire to hide their actions. Plus, at this point, we don't know if they're civilian or military targets, but I think we can take a guess.


Definitely civilian. Definitely a war criminal. I wouldn't hold my breath for  trial at The Hague though.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When the Russians said they went into Ukraine to de-nazify Ukraine, what they meant was they went in to re-nazify Ukraine.

It was all just a typo.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Summoner101: Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.

In my day trolling meant something

No it didn't


No but it was still a art form.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes


the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Invite Putin to a G7 summit and then arrest his ass.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Foreshadowing the future of Russia
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html


WHATABOUT!!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How many of them are Russian soldiers who tried to desert?
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html


a lot of us have been here on Fark for decades - literally. You can go back and find a lot of us decrying it then. And if you'd LIKE To take Bush, Cheney and the other cohorts of theirs who haven't died yet and put them on trial, I think a lot of us would still very much appreciate that. For the good of the nation, at the time, President Obama tried to move on from their evil and in return they sent us Trump, so fat lot of good that did us.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html


You mean like all the Iraq war protests while it was happening?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This pales in comparison to the scores of native ruthlessly slaughtered under American imperialism. And let's not forget slavery! Truly, we should be focusing on the unforgivable crimes of the west here.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!


yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah, just wait until we start finding evidence of what happened with all those abducted people. This is going to be Nazi Germany levels of crimes against humanity.


Nowhere near close yet.  Death toll would need to rise a 100x, from tens of thousands to millions.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: This pales in comparison to the scores of native ruthlessly slaughtered under American imperialism. And let's not forget slavery! Truly, we should be focusing on the unforgivable crimes of the west here.


war is hell.  people die.  it's a thing.  being outraged won't stop it, it didn't stop it when the US killed civilians.  there will always be war, humans are awful to each other, Fark is proof.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html


I've been assured American imperialism is fine. Besides, we punished Bush, Cheney, etc for war crimes, right? We didn't just ignore them and think Bush going into painting was cute?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Subtonic: This pales in comparison to the scores of native ruthlessly slaughtered under American imperialism. And let's not forget slavery! Truly, we should be focusing on the unforgivable crimes of the west here.

war is hell.  people die.  it's a thing.  being outraged won't stop it, it didn't stop it when the US killed civilians.  there will always be war, humans are awful to each other, Fark is proof.


Fark is proof of people killing each other?? Hey Drew, you seriously need to get this website under control!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Yeah, that's how Russia fights it's wars.


You're the expert.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Summoner101: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

You mean like all the Iraq war protests while it was happening?


did you comment on it?  did you make such a statement about Obama as you have of Putin?

i've been labeled a Russian troll here, which is LOL pants on head stupid, Putin is a problem for international security, always has been, and you can thank Snowden for enabling his reach.  it appears many here have no objectivity and jump from popular outrage to popular outrage because of a desire to signal their virtue (which is not a virtue) and to feel a sense of superiority over the those the deem the out group.

i see a lot of lost people with an immature ego.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah, just wait until we start finding evidence of what happened with all those abducted people. This is going to be Nazi Germany levels of crimes against humanity.

Nowhere near close yet.  Death toll would need to rise a 100x, from tens of thousands to millions.


The explicit goal of Russia's invasion is genocide of the Ukrainians.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fano: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

[Fark user image 346x750]
This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.


I see your fav and raise my own:

Fark user image
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah, just wait until we start finding evidence of what happened with all those abducted people. This is going to be Nazi Germany levels of crimes against humanity.


Nazi Germany may have lagged behind the Russians in terms of civilians killed in WW2. This is just standard policy for them
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.


I'm Namibian you farkwit. Stow your soviet era propaganda BS tactics, no one wants it or you here.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

[Fark user image 346x750]
This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.


and there it is, showing the world how you've labeled me as if your opinion of me matters to me.  trying to score points with strangers on the internet is pretty sad.  you should go for a walk.

and while you are on that walk, ask yourself why you care so much about showing the world who you think i am
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: SomeAmerican: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Yeah, just wait until we start finding evidence of what happened with all those abducted people. This is going to be Nazi Germany levels of crimes against humanity.

Nowhere near close yet.  Death toll would need to rise a 100x, from tens of thousands to millions.

The explicit goal of Russia's invasion is genocide of the Ukrainians.


if that where the case, Putin could have carpet bombed the Kyiv killing thousands upon thousands in a matter of a few hours.  if the goal is to eliminate a group of people, the easiest way to do it is en masse, no?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.


How come Russia focuses on a few hundred Nazis in Ukraine, but ignores the millions of Nazis supporting Russia?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.


Do you imagine that this makes you appear courageous, or above-it-all?
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No one will held accountable.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

I'm Namibian you farkwit. Stow your soviet era propaganda BS tactics, no one wants it or you here.


the YOU in my comment is not specifically you the individual, it's a blanket statement about the US. i did not mean to confuse you with being a citizen of a nation of bullies.  i apologize for any harm my comment caused you.
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

[Fark user image 346x750]
This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.

and there it is, showing the world how you've labeled me as if your opinion of me matters to me.  trying to score points with strangers on the internet is pretty sad.  you should go for a walk.

and while you are on that walk, ask yourself why you care so much about showing the world who you think i am


Fark off, Ivan.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: asciibaron: Subtonic: This pales in comparison to the scores of native ruthlessly slaughtered under American imperialism. And let's not forget slavery! Truly, we should be focusing on the unforgivable crimes of the west here.

war is hell.  people die.  it's a thing.  being outraged won't stop it, it didn't stop it when the US killed civilians.  there will always be war, humans are awful to each other, Fark is proof.

Fark is proof of people killing each other?? Hey Drew, you seriously need to get this website under control!


proof that humans are awful to each other.  pick any thread, you'll quickly find people attacking others for daring to have a different opinion.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

matthardingu: asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

[Fark user image 346x750]
This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.

and there it is, showing the world how you've labeled me as if your opinion of me matters to me.  trying to score points with strangers on the internet is pretty sad.  you should go for a walk.

and while you are on that walk, ask yourself why you care so much about showing the world who you think i am

Fark off, Ivan.


your comment is the one that hurt, the last straw, too many damage points, i'll never recover.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There won't be any justice until there is total victory. Use the slaughter as motivation to keep kicking ass.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, no, that one goes on the ignore list. Obvious diversionary troll covering for real, right now in this very moment genocide. Rotten, garbage human being, and i suggest others do the same.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Summoner101: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

You mean like all the Iraq war protests while it was happening?

did you comment on it?  did you make such a statement about Obama as you have of Putin?

i've been labeled a Russian troll here, which is LOL pants on head stupid, Putin is a problem for international security, always has been, and you can thank Snowden for enabling his reach.  it appears many here have no objectivity and jump from popular outrage to popular outrage because of a desire to signal their virtue (which is not a virtue) and to feel a sense of superiority over the those the deem the out group.

i see a lot of lost people with an immature ego.


Da comrade! That's the spirit! Many of those words test highly with click engagement!
 
Moooooo K
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

[Fark user image 346x750]
This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.

and there it is, showing the world how you've labeled me as if your opinion of me matters to me.  trying to score points with strangers on the internet is pretty sad.  you should go for a walk.

and while you are on that walk, ask yourself why you care so much about showing the world who you think i am


If so many people think you're a rashist sympathizer, you're probably the one with a lack of introspection.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Fano: asciibaron: Smoking GNU: asciibaron: Summoner101: So which is it Putin?  Do you command your troops to slaughter innocent civilians or have you just lost control of them to where they do whatever they please without repercussion?

/the answer is yes

the US slaughtered thousands of civilians in Iraq.  where is your outrage?

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/12/18/us/airstrikes-pentagon-records-civilian-deaths.html

WHATABOUT!!!

yes, what about the very thing you are mad one country did but ignore what YOUR country did.

[Fark user image 346x750]
This is like chump troll 101 stuff. Bring your A game if you really want to rake in the rubles.

and there it is, showing the world how you've labeled me as if your opinion of me matters to me.  trying to score points with strangers on the internet is pretty sad.  you should go for a walk.

and while you are on that walk, ask yourself why you care so much about showing the world who you think i am


I think you're a person having a stroke.
 
karl2025
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Karma Chameleon: Dead people? In a war? Its more likely than you think.

Mass graves are not acceptable. It shows their cowardice and desire to hide their actions. Plus, at this point, we don't know if they're civilian or military targets, but I think we can take a guess.


They're common when you have a lot of dead bodies and not a lot of manpower to deal with them. You saw them in NYC at the height of Covid. From the article they seem to be people killed in airstrikes and barrages rather than the obvious purposeful massacring that has been seen in other events, so this is probably less about obvious evidence of war crimes and more the inhuman cost of war waged by an aggressive imperialist regime.

Which of course doesn't make it any better.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yeah, no, that one goes on the ignore list. Obvious diversionary troll covering for real, right now in this very moment genocide. Rotten, garbage human being, and i suggest others do the same.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's always good to grind it into the dirt some. After all, this is time spent not posting on other forums.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yeah, no, that one goes on the ignore list. Obvious diversionary troll covering for real, right now in this very moment genocide. Rotten, garbage human being, and i suggest others do the same.


and there it is, it HAS to be genocide, not something that happens in every war.  civilians are killed, it happens.  should they not have buried the bodies?

no Russia should not have invaded Ukraine, but i don't want the US to be involved, it only prolongs the suffering and death.  war has been raging in that country for 7 months, more people will be killed and buried. 

calling me a Russian troll is comical.  denouncing people for their opinion is pretty authoritarian.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russia commits heinous war crimes.

Conservative FARKers do their best to use whataboutism to clear Putin of any guilt.

Par for the course. And we're not playin' mini golf.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.