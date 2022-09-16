 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Psychic who reads asparagus crowns knows King Charles III will relinquish his crown next year   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince William, Jemima Packington's rare talent, King Charles III, Queen's death  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story doesn't pass the smell test...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: This story doesn't pass the smell test...


Mmmhmm.  First, Charles has apparently wanted to be king for a long time, and now that he's king, why would he give it up unless something overriding made being king far worse?  Second, his mother's example makes it difficult to abdicate without being compared very, very negatively to her.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: beezeltown: This story doesn't pass the smell test...

Mmmhmm.  First, Charles has apparently wanted to be king for a long time, and now that he's king, why would he give it up unless something overriding made being king far worse?  Second, his mother's example makes it difficult to abdicate without being compared very, very negatively to her.


I think you missed the joke
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickled asparagus ... hmmmmm!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TWX: beezeltown: This story doesn't pass the smell test...

Mmmhmm.  First, Charles has apparently wanted to be king for a long time, and now that he's king, why would he give it up unless something overriding made being king far worse?  Second, his mother's example makes it difficult to abdicate without being compared very, very negatively to her.

I think you missed the joke


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the man who's been waiting 70-some years for this job is going to give it up for... nothing. Dude's going to ride it out until his death just like Mum. It's a nice gig if you're lucky enough to be born into it.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predicting the death of a person that old has a high probability of success. The article mention other things she allegedly predicted successfully, do they have proof? And how many predictions does she make? How many did not come true? How precise was the wording?

beezeltown: This story doesn't pass the smell test...


My sister and her husband started noticing an occasional odor in their bathroom not long after they completely renovated it. It just happened that they increased the amount of asparagus they ate shortly after the renovations, it took them a while to figure it out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lady J would never read asparagus
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Then he'll ride his horse Camilla off into the sunset?
 
uncoveror
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you believe in fortune tellers, I PREDICT that someone is going to screw you out of all your money.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I predict most people here only remember her for this:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, he just needs to make it 10 days total, then he won't be the shortest ruler.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Psychic? Hell, I can tell you what an asparagus is thinking.
 
Fissile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Asparagus?  Forget the asparagus, Chuckle's sausage fingers are a pretty good indicator that he'll be stone dead in a few months.   At that point Camilla will off the other royals and declare herself queen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fissile: Asparagus?  Forget the asparagus, Chuckle's sausage fingers are a pretty good indicator that he'll be stone dead in a few months.   At that point Camilla will off the other royals and declare herself queen.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Yep, heart failure in progress. It's proof you can't gain the vital power of youth by eating babies.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't believe a vegetable would lie about the future. A piece of meat or cheese, no, I wouldn't believe a thing those lying bastards said, but a vegetable? Why would an asparagus ever mislead anyone?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I cuss. You cuss. We all cuss for asparagus.
 
