(Guardian)   The queue to see the Queen's lying in state has reached capacity, so there is now a queue to join the queue   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince, Lying in state, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Monarch, Royal family, Princess  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark queue.


img.izismile.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yo dawg.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lining up just to see a dead body. Thats kind of creepy.
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: Lining up just to see a dead body. Thats kind of creepy.


I don't know, I'd love to see a certain orange fascist lying in state, but then I remember I got four years of that already.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the US, it's called "Waiting List for Season Tickets".
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cue queue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Lining up just to see a dead body. Thats kind of creepy.


It's just a funeral viewing, on a national scale. Funeral viewings are hardly unusual.

In fact, it's not even that. It's not an open casket. It's lying in state, which also happens in the U.S.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not sure if it's already happened, but it would be absolutely hilarious if one bold 'influencer' decided to rush in for a selfie with the coffin, upload it, and then get tackled and pummeled by the guards. Some of those charming folks might seem to think it's worth it for the 'gram (do the kids still say that?)
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's just a conspiracy!!!

So now Q is in the queue to join the queue
 
