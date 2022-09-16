 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "Thousands of 'crocodiles' invade beach leaving locals 'panicking'" as the 'headline' has 'subby' trapped in an airquotes 'feedback loop' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Alligatoridae, Reptile, Pantanal, Crocodilia, Twitter, Yacare Caiman, video of the creatures, Wetland  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My guess is they live there.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know, maybe convince the cast and crew of Survivor that that beach is where they need to tape the rest of the season.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is crocodiles in quotes

oh my god this is the next identity scandal isn't it man those people who were afraid of gay turtles getting married WERE RIGHT
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: why is crocodiles in quotes

oh my god this is the next identity scandal isn't it man those people who were afraid of gay turtles getting married WERE RIGHT


The next identity scandal is who identifies as 'subby'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My my my that news site is silly. In the body of the article it talks about a tweet that went viral with pics of said beasties, and the word twitter is a highlighted hyperlink. So you'd think given the context that if you clicked on it, it would show you the twitter post and the crocs pic. Nope. It takes you to another page on their own site that explains what twitter is. I can't even...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
T.rex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crocodillians are probably my greatest fear from the animal kingdom.   ever since we rented Faces of Death, back in '86.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That "beach" is what needs quotes.
 
