(NBC 10 New England)   That's some good product placement   (turnto10.com) divider line
7
1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Sep 2022 at 7:53 PM (1 hour ago)



Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out
Youtube 5vjAXB3G4Ys
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one way of complying with truth in advertising laws.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobile Dent Guy. LOL. Ok dude, let's see you fix THIS!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax. My dad's got a wicked set of tools.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck goes airborne in crash before landing on car
by MIRANDA NAZZARO, NBC 10 NEWS

Fake news!  The Supreme Court ruled that Miranda is no longer a thing!11
 
suid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5vjAXB3G4Ys?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Thread over. Lights out on the way out, please..
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
