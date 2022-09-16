 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Huge inferno engulfs skyscraper in China with people 'trapped' as terrifying footage emerges from inside building (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do they build shiat there out of kerosene soaked rags, styrofoam, and magician's flash paper?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stage 4 covid disinfection protocol engaged.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Goddamn, it's gotten so bad in China that they've fallen to the level of the UK.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Goddamn, it's gotten so bad in China that they've fallen to the level of the UK.


BURN!?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Stage 4 covid disinfection protocol engaged.


SICK BURN!?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They cannot get out, they cannot get out. Drums....drums in the deep.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lesson: don't buy your building supplies and fire mitigation equipment from AliExpress.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Goddamn, it's gotten so bad in China that they've fallen to the level of the UK.

BURN!?


Too soon.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
classic Fark, mock people dying in an inferno because they are Chinese.  but lets all condemn hate crimes against Asians in the US.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
if only they had fire drills
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Lesson: don't buy your building supplies and fire mitigation equipment from AliExpress.


But,...they said they knew how to manage fire drills in high traffic areas.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
architecturehereandthere.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


After all, these are not meant to be luxury flats. If we make sure the tenants are of light build and relatively sedentary and if the weather's on our side, I think we have a winner here.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: classic Fark, mock people dying in an inferno because they are Chinese.  but lets all condemn hate crimes against Asians in the US.


What about the thousands of dead Ukrainians killed by Russia?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Lesson: don't buy your building supplies and fire mitigation equipment from AliExpress.


It worked for the UK's COVID protection.

/it had to for the farking money our government spent on it
//OFC we could have saved 90% if we'd played ball with the EU
///Not letting it go
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Putin meets with Xi. Xi expresses concerns regarding Russia's war in Ukraine. Days later, a large office building goes up in flames. Also, FTFA:

The news comes following reports of a major fire at a nickel refinery in Russia just two days ago (September 14).

Coincidence?

Also, the pictures and videos from inside the building while it's burning are absolute nightmare fuel. No snark, I really hope those people got out.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: classic Fark, mock people dying in an inferno because they are Chinese.  but lets all condemn hate crimes against Asians in the US.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: classic Fark, mock people dying in an inferno because they are Chinese.  but lets all condemn hate crimes against Asians in the US.


I have not seen one post mocking the people that may have died in the fire.

Not a single one.

Save your fake outrage for some other thread.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*ck. Hopefully this is limited to just that one side's fascia and the egress routes are available in the far side/center of the building - this is some scary sh*t.

Just speculating that they put a similar fascia on this as Grenfell, but hopefully just on the front. That system included a thin aluminum face over high density polyethylene, with an air gap then polyisocyanurate rigid insulation against the building. The polyethylene is thermoplastic, so it melts and drips when exposed to heat and spreads the fire downwards. The rigid PIR is thermoset and stays in position (well, as long as the fasteners or adhesive are still holding it), which allows the fire to keep burning up.  Very bad combination, as we've unfortunately seen. If it's just one side, there's a good chance people will be able to get out safely.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: Do they build shiat there out of kerosene soaked rags, styrofoam, and magician's flash paper?


They export that drywall to the US.
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: Do they build shiat there out of kerosene soaked rags, styrofoam, and magician's flash paper?


Pretty much.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_high-rise_facade_fires
 
