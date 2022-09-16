 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Russia, a country currently killing unarmed civilians, says the Queen's funeral snub is 'profoundly immoral & blasphemous' after Putin & dignitaries not invited   (thesun.ie) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You want respect, you gotta give some. And right now, you are reaping all y'all have sown.

Face it: until you get your house in order, and get a real government, you're not going to be accepted. You're a third rate power, with legacy tech from a time when you had a LOT more people. And resources. And y'all squandered it to get new toys, and play around in the ashes. And now you're shocked and appalled that other people have noticed?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Go shove a loaf of black bread up your ass, Putin.
 
MFK
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pariah state says what?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well considering that Russia will likely not exist in its present form much longer, who cares?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Die mad about it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's called a "cut direct" in Victorian etiquette.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know which ruler had "Defender of the Faith" as a formal title and it wasn't you, you bolshevik bear farker.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is a 0 in 1000 chance that Putin would attend anyway. Dude is so paranoid right now he's not even letting his own attendants get within 50' of him.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How about a deal? We won't turn up to Putin's funeral. Does that work for you?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stay in your own country, orcs. Nobody else wants you.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I assume that even if he had been invited, there's no way in the world he attends, right?  At this point, he's not safe if he ever leaves Russian soil.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He knew this was how it would go down -- thats why he said last week that he wouldn't be attending -- and didn't say who would be in his stead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Funeral snub immoral and blasphemous.

Civilian murder in other countries still OK.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's some Good Republican level of snit.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How about a deal? We won't turn up to Putin's funeral. Does that work for you?


Darn, I was going to go and throw some.

Turnips, son, turnips, that is.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look what Russia did to Tsar Nicolas - one of the Queen's relatives.  Guess they're still a little pissed about that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome to "The best you can hope for for the rest of your life," you murderous little homunculus. The gloves are off, the people have spoken, and the world is pretty much free to openly hate you, and to isolate and ignore the shattered, desolate moonscape you call a country.

Putin's ego and his innately selfish, asshole nature has f*cked his nation for generations to come.

This is the exact future America faces until Trump is finally dead.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia, the country who used nerve poison to assassinate a man on UK soul, has the gal to be surprised they weren't invited?
Choke on a novichok coated dong pooty, nobody likes you.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How about a deal? We won't turn up to Putin's funeral. Does that work for you?


But I've been planning to show up with a very full bladder.
 
pheelix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anybody here know who Alexandra Feodorovna was? She was Tsar Nicholas II's wife until she was murdered by the Bolsheviks during the Russian Revolution. She also happened to be Queen Victoria's granddaughter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The perpetual victim strikes again.  No wonder they get along with the GOP so well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All  mob bosses demand desire legitimacy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pheelix: Anybody here know who Alexandra Feodorovna was? She was Tsar Nicholas II's wife until she was murdered by the Bolsheviks during the Russian Revolution. She also happened to be Queen Victoria's granddaughter.


Awkward, to say the least!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How about a deal? We won't turn up to Putin's funeral. Does that work for you?


Are you kidding? Pooty's funeral is going to make Mardi gras look like 2am in an old folks home.
It will be a global street party!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Suck it Vlad.
You have made Russia an criminal state and global pariah with your war crimes.

The Russian Z will go down in history alongside the nazi swastika you piece of shit.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone tell him that the west is currently in a state of war with Russia.
We my not have our people there (not soldiers, anyway), but our weapons certainly are.
 
pheelix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Suck it Vlad.
You have made Russia an criminal state and global pariah with your war crimes.

The Russian Z will go down in history alongside the nazi swastika you piece of shiat.


Great. It was bad enough that Hitler ruined the Toothbrush Moustache. Am I going to have to re-learn how to spell using only a 25 letter alphabet now too?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pheelix: SpectroBoy: Suck it Vlad.
You have made Russia an criminal state and global pariah with your war crimes.

The Russian Z will go down in history alongside the nazi swastika you piece of shiat.

Great. It was bad enough that Hitler ruined the Toothbrush Moustache. Am I going to have to re-learn how to spell using only a 25 letter alphabet now too?


Zed's dead
Get over it
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pheelix: SpectroBoy: Suck it Vlad.
You have made Russia an criminal state and global pariah with your war crimes.

The Russian Z will go down in history alongside the nazi swastika you piece of shiat.

Great. It was bad enough that Hitler ruined the Toothbrush Moustache. Am I going to have to re-learn how to spell using only a 25 letter alphabet now too?



At least he picked a relatively unused letter.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He might nuke it instead.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: pheelix: SpectroBoy: Suck it Vlad.
You have made Russia an criminal state and global pariah with your war crimes.

The Russian Z will go down in history alongside the nazi swastika you piece of shiat.

Great. It was bad enough that Hitler ruined the Toothbrush Moustache. Am I going to have to re-learn how to spell using only a 25 letter alphabet now too?

Zed's dead
Get over it


Your comment made me think that Bobcat Goldthwait was dead (He's not).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: pheelix: SpectroBoy: Suck it Vlad.
You have made Russia an criminal state and global pariah with your war crimes.

The Russian Z will go down in history alongside the nazi swastika you piece of shiat.

Great. It was bad enough that Hitler ruined the Toothbrush Moustache. Am I going to have to re-learn how to spell using only a 25 letter alphabet now too?


At least he picked a relatively unused letter.


Well, yeah. There is no Z in the Russian alphabet.
 
bittermang [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Russian "dignitaries"?

But Russia has no dignity.

How can we invite or you send something that you have gone out of your way to assassinate?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x584]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even if he was invited, he would have not gone. Way too risky for him to be seen in public in another country.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The blasphemy part must be the joke.  Russian humour.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The perpetual victim strikes again.  No wonder they get along with the GOP so well.


Only incredibly stupid or intentionally reckless trolls say or think this..
Religious beliefs like this is what seals your doom.
Refer to Jesus when dealing with the pharisees back in his day.
 
triptheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I assume that even if he had been invited, there's no way in the world he attends, right?  At this point, he's not safe if he ever leaves Russian soil.


He's not really all that safe on Russian soil either it seems.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

davynelson: Funeral snub immoral and blasphemous.

Civilian murder in other countries still OK.


He's just killing worthless peasants as is his right.
The British are making him lose face in front of the Ruling Class which is unacceptable
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The same guy that had his mouthpieces talking about swamping the UK with a super-de-duper nuclear
tsunami is now BUTTHURT about not being invited to a funeral??

And calling BLASPHEMY???  Really??..... blasphemy??  The guy that laments the USSR breakup..
The same USSR that tore down a giant cathedral in Moscow ?? The same USSR that took and melted down
Orthodox Church treasures?  The USSR you were a spy for??

Ya...Ok...Whatever Lada-radiator vodak you're drinking must blur your vision to hypocrisy..
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She didn't invite Hitler to her wedding either. Rude.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When Will You Die? - They Might Be Giants (Official Video)
Youtube kSQ8tZ35t4U
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You want respect, you gotta give some. And right now, you are reaping all y'all have sown.

Face it: until you get your house in order, and get a real government, you're not going to be accepted. You're a third rate power, with legacy tech from a time when you had a LOT more people. And resources. And y'all squandered it to get new toys, and play around in the ashes. And now you're shocked and appalled that other people have noticed?


Russia has had a giant inferiority complex since at least Peter the Great. For all of their chest thumping, they know they are a backwards, uncultured state and have been almost since their inception. The whole farking country needs a good therapist.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The presence of your company is requested at the memorial service for the queen.  Reception to follow at the Hague.
 
