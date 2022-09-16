 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 205 of WW3: War crimes: at least 440 graves have been found at burial site in Izium. After a meeting with China's Xi Jinping, Putin acknowledged Beijing had "questions and concerns" over the Ukraine war. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Top news on September 15:

Russia has again fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih .

The US Senate has introduced a bill to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism .

В Україні The first case of monkey pox has been registered in Ukraine.

An IAEA resolution appeared: it demands that Russia withdraw its troops from the nuclear power Plant.

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania have launched a new trilateral format of cooperation.

In the Kharkiv region, they found a mass grave of the dead Ukrainian soldiers and discover the dungeons arranged by the invaders .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forwarded from  Zelenskiy / OfficialA mass grave of people was found in Izyum in Kharkiv region. The necessary legal actions have already begun there. More information-clear, verified-should be available tomorrow.

Tomorrow Izyum will host Ukrainian and international journalists. We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, raisins... Russia leaves death everywhere. And I must be responsible for it. The world must hold Russia really accountable for this war. We will do everything for this.

Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by the invaders! Eternal glory to everyone who fights for Ukraine!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he main thing from the address of President Vladimir Zelensky:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution demanding that the Russian Federation stop all actions at and against the Zapad NPP and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine. The IAEA clearly defines the source of radiation danger - the Russian military presence and their actions at the plant.

A plaque dedicated to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, one of those who managed to protect the European space and values, was unveiled today on the Avenue of the Bold in Kiev. This is the third time that Mrs. Ursula has visited our country since February 24. And each time her visits open a new stage in the rapprochement between Ukraine and the EU.

During the stay of the President of the European Commission in Ukraine, the Russian Army launched missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Kirovohrad region. In both cases-for hydraulic structures. These are attacks on people, on the normality of life in Ukraine.

The terrorist State has already used more than 3,800 different missiles against us. And each missile brings Russia closer to greater international isolation, greater economic degradation, and even clearer historical condemnation.

Supporting Ukraine with weapons, shells, and finances is crucial for peace in Europe. The better support we have, the sooner this war will end. I spoke about this with representatives of leading think tanks in Poland, Britain, France and the United States, who arrived in Kiev.

I also spoke about Ukraine's support with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. We discussed security issues, Russian missile strikes, defense assistance, training of our military, prospects for the development of the situation on the battlefield, and the restoration of critical infrastructure before the winter period.

A mass grave of people was found in Izyum in Kharkiv region. The necessary legal actions have begun, and more information will be available tomorrow. Tomorrow there will be journalists in Izyum - we want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, raisins... Russia leaves death everywhere. And I must be responsible for it.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians fired Grads and heavy artillery at four communities in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Three bombardments of Nikopol. More than 40 shells, significant damage. A 57-year-old woman was injured.

In Krasnogrigoryevskaya, Marganets and Zelenodolsk communities-destruction as a result of shelling. People are unharmed.

📍 Kharkiv

Rocket attacks on Slobodsky and Kievsky districts around 3.30 hours.

Hits near a residential building, damage to communications, a car burned. 2 adults and 2 children aged 5 and 17 received light shrapnel wounds.

In the Kievsky district, a single-story building was hit, there were no injuries.

📍 Odessa region

At night, the air defense forces destroyed a Kalibr cruise missile fired from the Black Sea.

Kommersant -Donetsk region

On September 15, the Russians killed 5 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Selidovo, Krasnogorovka, Marinka, Soledar and Bakhmut. Another 6 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
US allocates another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine

This order was signed by President Joe Biden, according to the White House website.

The package will include ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, night vision systems, mine clearance equipment, 105 mm and 155 mm artillery shells and other equipment.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets showed a dungeon in Izyum

According to him, the invaders carried out their atrocities in a small basement, which was covered with linoleum to quickly wash away traces of blood, and in one of the corners they put a table and a chair at which a representative of Russia was sitting.

Prisoners were tortured, persuaded to cooperate or take responsibility for spying for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while the representative recorded statements.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another military escalation: heavy shelling on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

According to the Border guard service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side fired at the areas of Kulundu, let, in park and Zhany-Zher in the Leylek district of Batken region.

The Border guard service of Tajikistan claims that Kyrgyz border guards attacked a number of Tajik settlements.

Subsequently, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a ceasefire on the border. However, residents of the border areas report that the shelling continues.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Latvia restricts entry to Russians with Schengen visas for security reasons

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevich said on Twitter that the entry restriction will come into force on September 19.

"Russians, do not try to cross the border, you are not expected here, stop the war against Ukraine and get out of this beautiful country!", - stated in the message.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kherson explosions: arrival at the building of the occupied regional administration
In Kherson explosions: arrival at the building of the occupied regional administration Local residents report that the arrival was in the building of the Court of Appeal, where the occupants had a commandant's office: there are dead and wounded
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today, almost the entire Kharkiv region is de-occupied. This was an unprecedented movement of our warriors. Once again, the Ukrainians managed to do what many thought was impossible.

The Russian army has been in the Kharkiv region for more than five months. And during this time, the invaders did not even try to do something for the people, but only destroyed them, took them away. They left behind devastated villages, and in some of them there is not a single surviving house. Russia can bring nothing else but genocide.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kherson, when an explosion occurred in the building of the Court of Appeal, the leadership of the occupation authorities was present

"There was the leadership-Yeliseyev and all the" government", - the deputy of the regional Council Sergey Khlan told the Public.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like the night crew had a party again last night. There is plenty of left over cold pizza if you like that for breakfast. I don't know where they ordered from, but it's pretty good if you pick off the pineapple. Apparently they had a contest spitting watermelon seeds. They're all over the place. Watch your step around the wet futon mattress on the floor. I have no idea what that was all about. I'm not sure I want to. I started the coffee.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wake up Maggie, it's late September.

Maggie May
Youtube EOl7dh7a-6g
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube euaMOHYXO2I
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
fasahd: Forwarded from  Zelenskiy / OfficialA mass grave of people was found in Izyum in Kharkiv region. The necessary legal actions have already begun there. More information-clear, verified-should be available tomorrow.

Tomorrow Izyum will host Ukrainian and international journalists. We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation has led to. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, raisins... Russia leaves death everywhere. And I must be responsible for it. The world must hold Russia really accountable for this war. We will do everything for this.

Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by the invaders! Eternal glory to everyone who fights for Ukraine!


Fyi, there's a weird mistranslation in there. The word izyum means "raisins" in Ukrainian as well as Russian. Funny when talking about Russian sour grapes over their own incompetence, less funny when talking about Russian atrocities and war crimes.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
fasahd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/euaMOHYXO2I]


That's nice he's finally recognized Kyiv that way.

/I know he hasn't, he remains a Master Strategist™
//I'm hoping he gets a really good view from the last window he sees.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for September 3 to September 9. It was a busy week with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Oblast retaking huge chunks of territory.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISW's Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 15

Authors: Kateryna Stepanenko, Katherine Lawlor, Grace Mappes, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan

Key Takeaways:

-Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

-The Kremlin is responding to the defeat around Kharkiv Oblast by doubling down on crypto-mobilization, rather than setting conditions for general mobilization.

-The Kremlin has almost certainly drained a large proportion of the forces originally at Russian bases in former Soviet states since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February, likely weakening Russian influence in those states.

-Russian and Ukrainian sources reported Ukrainian ground attacks northwest of Kharkiv City, near the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border.

-Russian-appointed occupation officials and milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted a landing at the Kinsburn Spit (a narrow peninsula of the Crimean Peninsula).

-Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults and are reinforcing positions on the Eastern Axis.

-The Russian proxy Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) is likely attempting to stop its administrators from fleeing ahead of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, demonstrating the bureaucratic fragility of the DNR.

Main Effort - Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces conducted limited ground assaults across the Eastern Axis and continued routine fire along the line of contact on September 15.[39]Both Ukrainian and Russian official sources confirmed fighting in Spirne (east of Siversk) and Mayorsk (south of Bakhmut).[40] Russian sources claimed that Russian forces captured Mayorsk, though ISW cannot verify this claim.[41] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian ground assaults against Mayorsk, southeast of Bakhmut, and southwest of Donetsk City.[42]

Russian forces are reinforcing positions along the Eastern Axis, likely due to extensive combat losses. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces are moving reserves from 3rd Army Corps volunteer battalions and remnants of units previously operating in Kharkiv Oblast to reinforce the Donetsk and Zaporizhia Oblast frontlines.[43] The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that the Russian 137th Airborne Regiment (subordinate to the 106th Airborne Division) sustained significant combat losses in the Bakhmut area and cannot continue combat operations without additional unspecified measures (likely meaning reconstitution).[44]
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest thing I took away from today's update is how muddy the picture is on the ground. I can't wait to read the official history of this period in the Ukraine War to see how many of these wild stories are true.

Ukrainian Counteroffensives

Eastern Ukraine: (Vovchansk-Kupyansk-Izyum-Lyman Line)

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern Ukraine, setting conditions to drive deeper into the Russian rear in eastern Kharkiv and western Luhansk oblasts. A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian forces expelled Russian forces from Sosnove on the north bank of the Siverskyi Donets River and are fortifying positions at the settlement.[14] The source also reported that Russian forces may have pulled out from Studenok immediately west of Sosnove to avoid encirclement.[15] Official Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that Russian forces reinforced Russian positions in Lyman.[16] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the heavily reduced remnants of the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) 2nd Army Corps 202nd and 204th Motorized Rifle Regiments were disbanded into reserves, possibly meaning that the remnants of these reduced elements reinforced the Russian Combat Army Reserve (BARS) elements fighting in Lyman.[17]

Ukrainian forces are reportedly advancing across the Oskil River in northern Kharkiv Oblast. A Russian source claimed that Ukrainian forces are establishing bases and artillery positions throughout Kharkiv Oblast, including emplacing artillery in Hryanykivka on the east bank of the Oskil River near the R79 highway.[18] A confirmed Ukrainian position in Hryanykivka would indicate that the Russian frontline east of the Oskil River is weak and/or that Russian forces' lines in this area are farther east of the Oskil River than previously assessed.  ISW will continue collecting and reconciling data to refine our control of terrain assessment. A Russian source reported that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups occasionally cross the Oskil River in unspecified areas.[19]

Ukrainian forces continued operations to disrupt Russian logistics in eastern Ukraine and pin Russian forces away from the frontlines. Ukrainian forces reportedly struck rear areas in occupied Luhansk Oblast, including Lysychansk, Svitlodarsk, Perevalsk, and Kadiivka, all situated along major Russian GLOCs.[20] Imagery shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian base in Lysychansk.[21] Russian and Ukrainian sources engaged in artillery duels across the Kharkiv-Belgorod Oblast border.[22]

Southern Ukraine: (Kherson Oblast)

Ukrainian military officials are continuing their operational silence regarding the progress of the southern counteroffensive, noting that Ukrainian forces are continuing to improve their tactical positions and are engaged in positional battles.[23]Ukrainian local sources stated that there is no official confirmation that Ukrainian forces have liberated Kyselivka northwest of Kherson City but noted receiving local reports that Russian forces are mining all of the roads in the settlement.[24] Ukrainian officials did not report changes in Russian troop composition, but social media footage showed a Tuva Oblast flag in Beryslav, which likely indicates that Russian forces are continuing to reinforce northern Kherson Oblast with regionally formed volunteer units.[25] Conventional Russian military units typically do not fly republic or federal subject flags.

Ukrainian military officials stated that Ukrainian forces are continuing their interdiction campaign, targeting Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) across the Inhulets and Dnipro Rivers.[26]Ukrainian military officials noted that Russian forces are continuing to transfer equipment across the Dnipro River, however.[27] Ukrainian forces reportedly struck areas of Russian manpower and equipment concentrations in the Kherson City suburbs and in Krynychanka (about 21km southeast of the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River).[28] The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command noted that Ukrainian forces damaged Russian ammunition depots in Sadove (about 15km southwest of Snihurivka) and Mykolaiv and Kherson raions, and struck the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control center in Komyshany, northwest of Kherson City.[29] Ukraine's Department of Strategic Communications (StratCom) reported that Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian military base in Nova Kakhovka, and local footage and reports corroborated StratCom's information.[30] Other social media reports noted Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions in Oleshky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River.[31]

Ukrainian and Russian sources indicated three areas of kinetic activity on September 15: northwest of Kherson City, near the Ukrainian bridgehead over the Inhulets River, and south of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border west of Vysokopillya. A Russian milblogger claimed that one Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group drove down 25km southeast of the bridgehead to Charivne in a car without encountering any obstacles.[32] The milblogger added that Russian shelling decreased in Sukhyi Stavok (about 12km southeast of the bridgehead) and that Ukrainians are operating helicopters in the area, which may indicate that Russian forces have pulled back further from the bridgehead area. The milblogger noted that Russian forces continue to repel Ukrainian counterattacks on Davydiv Brid on the T2207 highway. The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults from Arhanhelske on Ivanivka (west of Vysokopillya), while Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian airborne troops repelled Ukrainian counterattacks on Kostyrka and Novopetrivka.[33] Kherson Oblast Head Yaroslav Yanushevych stated that Ukrainian forces conducted evacuations from Myrolyubivka (southeast of Vysokopillya), which could indicate that Ukrainian forces have advanced to the settlement.[34] Both the Russian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces launched missile strikes at Ukrainian positions on the Kherson Oblast border.[35]

Russian-appointed occupation officials and milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted a landing at the Kinsburn Spit (a narrow peninsula of the Crimean Peninsula southwest of Kherson City) on September 14, but offered differing accounts. Several milbloggers amplified the claims of a single source that suggested Ukrainian forces conducted an unsuccessful amphibious landing at the Kinsburn Spit with five boats. The source also claimed that there was an unconfirmed report of a heliborne landing at the Iron Port in Lazurne, about 60km southwest of Kherson City.[36] Deputy Head of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast Kirill Stremousov claimed that Russian forces repelled the attempted landing and killed over 120 Ukrainian airborne troops at the Kinsburn Spit.[37] Another milblogger criticized Stremousov and pointed out that his sources within Russian units in the area did not witness or repel any Ukrainian landing attempts and that Stremousov did not present any visual evidence supporting his claim.[38]

Supporting Effort-Southern Axis

Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih and other infrastructure in Ukraine on September 15. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast officials reported that Russian forces again targeted unspecified hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, and Russian sources published footage of smoke claiming that Russian strikes damaged an unspecified dam on the Inhulets River on September 15.[45] Russian forces are likely continuing to strike Ukrainian dams on the Inhulets River to raise flood levels in an effort to disrupt the Ukrainian bridgehead over the river in northern Kherson Oblast and threaten Ukrainian logistics lines in the same way that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian crossings of the Dnipro River.[46] Russian milbloggers amplified footage of large-scale explosions in the cities of Uman, Zaporizhia, and Vinnytsia, as well as in Odesa Oblast.[47] Russian forces also launched an Onyx cruise missile from a Bastion coastal missile complex and a Kh-59 missile fired from an Su-35 aircraft at an open area in Mykolaiv Oblast.[48] Social media users reported witnessing the activation of Russian air defense systems in Yevpatoria, Crimea.[49]
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the UA soldiers got a nice day or two of rest, and are ready to resume handing the orcs their asses, as they so richly deserve.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: I hope the UA soldiers got a nice day or two of rest, and are ready to resume handing the orcs their asses, as they so richly deserve.


Which? Or both I suppose.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: I hope the UA soldiers got a nice day or two of rest, and are ready to resume handing the orcs their asses, as they so richly deserve.

Which? Or both I suppose.

Which? Or both I suppose.


mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | USA will send Long Range Rockets to free Ukraine completely.
Youtube WcaiQzWvUq0

Yesterday's daily Denys for those that missed it
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder which Eastern European/Western Asian state is going to invade their neighbor now that Russia has been shown to be weak and incapable of providing the protection they said they could.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

The deplorables are saying that image proves nothing. It looks like a training exercise and not a mass grave. Just the media pushing fake news again.

It is always weird to me how the "Americans" making these posts push Russian talking points so effortlessly.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we now know who wears the pants in that relationship.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice to get no work done today for all of the right reasons b/c of this thread. Hoping for more good news....
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PRC questions and concerns

Questions: What the f*ck? How the f*ck?

Concerns: Bruh. I cannot even.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fasahd: Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians fired Grads and heavy artillery at four communities in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts.


Well, there's their problem. You don't fire grads, you fire drop-out.

**picturing people wearing caps and gowns being fired from canons**
 
cefm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I loved Xi's statement about how China would support Russia in its position as another major power. Implying that if Russia proved to not in fact be a major power (losing to Ukraine) then China wouldn't be inclined to support it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
moto-geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: fasahd: Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians fired Grads and heavy artillery at four communities in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts.

Well, there's their problem. You don't fire grads, you fire drop-out.

**picturing people wearing caps and gowns being fired from canons**


Maybe there is a use for Kanye's cult school after all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Questions:  You assured us this would be easy.  Why do you suck so bad?

Concerns:  You told us it would be over in 3 days, the West would scuttle away, and it would prove that Taiwan would be abandoned by the US.  You farked this up for us.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Report on the death of the Prosecutor General of the so-called LNR Sergey Gorenko

Sergey Gorenko is a traitor. Even before 2014, he was an agent of the Russian special services. He has worked in the law enforcement system of Ukraine for more than 20 years. In 2013-2014 - Head of the Department of investigation of crimes related to drug trafficking. In the Donbas, this was traditionally a very "bread place". A few days before the full-scale invasion, he fired demonstratively, in front of the camera, from a howitzer at Stanytsia Luhanska, which was then under Ukrainian control.
His deputy, Yekaterina Steglenko, also died from her injuries.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Czech Foreign Ministry exposed a "mole" who worked for the Russian Federation

The traitor's name was not disclosed. It is only known that he worked in the Foreign Ministry for more than 20 years. He held positions both in the central office and abroad. He also had access to documents marked "Top Secret". The Russians took advantage of his "weakness" for women and money to win him over.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Explosions in Kryvyi Rih! Massive missile strikes are being carried out on Kryvyi Rih right now. There is a hit. Invadershiat Kryvyi Rih again: waterworks damaged

Rescuers and emergency services are already eliminating the consequences of "arrivals". They are doing everything possible to prevent a man-made catastrophe, " said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, Valentin Reznichenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Occupation "Zammer" and his wife, who was preparing a "referendum", were liquidated in Berdyansk

In occupied Berdyansk, Deputy mayor Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila were killed. It is noted that the traitors were shot dead near their own garage in the Colony microdistrict.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ас Us - 34.5 million

The cash population of Ukraine as of January 1, 2022 was 34.5 million people. Such data was provided by the State Statistics Service for the preparation of the state budget.

The document also reports on external migration of Ukrainian citizens due to security risks.
"According to the UN Refugee Agency, as of August 30, 2022, the number of border crossings with Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amounted to 12 million people, while 5.3 million people returned to Ukraine, " the document says.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
3 Iskander-K cruise missiles destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region

During the last alert, the Air defense Forces destroyed three Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The "would you elaborate?"s were me trying to get around the filter :)
 
heavymetal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Questions:  You assured us this would be easy.  Why do you suck so bad?

Concerns:  You told us it would be over in 3 days, the West would scuttle away, and it would prove that Taiwan would be abandoned by the US.  You farked this up for us.


One thing is for sure, Xi definitely wears the pants in that relationship.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lithuania to repair damaged howitzers in Ukraine

"Lithuania's military support to Ukraine continues. Howitzers with combat damage are sent to Lithuania, where we will organize their repair , " the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that at the same time, new Lithuanian M113 armored personnel carriers are already being sent to the battlefield in Ukraine.
 
A Civil Nerd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fasahd: It looks like the night crew had a party again last night. There is plenty of left over cold pizza if you like that for breakfast. I don't know where they ordered from, but it's pretty good if you pick off the pineapple. Apparently they had a contest spitting watermelon seeds. They're all over the place. Watch your step around the wet futon mattress on the floor. I have no idea what that was all about. I'm not sure I want to. I started the coffee.


Throws sack of warm breakfast burritos on the table.  Eat up boys and girls

Here's some of Anita's house made salsa, as well. Bring your own vinegar sauce with peppers if you want it.

/goes back to lurking
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Zelensky approves agreement with EU on "transport visa-free travel"

The agreement eliminates the need for carriers to obtain appropriate permits for carrying out bilateral and transit traffic to EU states and avoids stopping the export of Ukrainian products through automobile checkpoints.

The agreement also provides for measures to simplify the recognition of driver's documents. From now on, Ukraine and the EU will exempt holders of driver's licenses issued by one of the parties from the requirement to have an international driver's license.
 
mederu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Destroy the Orcs
Youtube f1c7saYc0Mo

Seems appropriate for the eliminations noted above
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fasahd: Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, raisins...


Interesting translation glitch...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

heavymetal: Rapmaster2000: Questions:  You assured us this would be easy.  Why do you suck so bad?

Concerns:  You told us it would be over in 3 days, the West would scuttle away, and it would prove that Taiwan would be abandoned by the US.  You farked this up for us.

One thing is for sure, Xi definitely wears the pants in that relationship.


Which is weird, because Pooh typically doesn't wear pants.
 
