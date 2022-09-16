 Skip to content
Chess buttplug saga continues with an offer to get "fully naked". Truly chess is the world's horniest game
    Nineteen-year-old Hans Niemann, World Chess Championship, Garry Kasparov, Veselin Topalov, Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, Vladimir Kramnik, Magnus Carlsen  
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a YouTube comment on one of the channels breaking down the 'cheating' scandal laid out what he thinks happened

Here's my take - I'm betting Magnus and his inner circle have had suspicions since the FTX Crypto Cup (possibly before), specifically his game against Hans. The cheating would've involved the leak of prep, not computer assistance, which would be nearly impossible to get away with. He decided to test this theory this time by preparing an obscure line he had never played before, and his suspicions were confirmed.

He subsequently withdrew from the tournament, not out of saltiness from losing to Hans, but because he now knew with near certainty that there was a leak within this camp (and who's to say that the leaker hadn't leaked to others as well?).

Everyone is focusing on Hans in all of this, but to me, the drastic reaction by Magnus is more indicative of an ongoing betrayal by someone he trusted rather than just being enraged at having been cheated by Hans. As others have pointed out, if Magnus suspected that Hans had computer assistance then there is no upside to withdrawing as he'd never be able to prove it. The only reason to do so is because he believes there is a continuing possibility of losing to others that have received his prep.

Then there is the issue of the post-game interviews. There are a lot of people that I think are dismissing them as having no evidentiary value, but I think there are just too many red flags (of course, none of them rising to the level of "proof"). The attention that has been given to him miscalculating lines when challenged by Alejandro Ramirez I think is misplaced - I think that is much more likely due to him being rattled by feeling the heat of suspicion rather than him being a ~2400 player playing at a 2800 level because of computer assistance.

Ironically, the scenario that I think is most likely is that Hans has actually made huge strides in his chess game lately, but was overcome by the temptation of the opportunity to look at Magnus's prep. The truly damning thing that I think he said (again, not proof, but as close to a smoking gun as you'll get) was his comment that "by some miracle" he had looked at that exact line before the game by chance. This is something you often see in guilty people - they know that they're guilty, and because they know that, they think they need to address every possible avenue of questioning as soon as possible to establish their alibi/narrative, when in reality they never needed to even broach the topic as it only looks more suspicious.

All the other weird behaviors are probably due to him crumbling under the heat - the accent, the rambling, oversupplying information/providing unprompted justifications, miscalculating lines, etc.

But, I think the big takeaway is that from Magnus's perspective this is not a Hans issue but an issue with his team. Only scenario that I think fits the facts. Hans' nervous behavior, in combination with the actions that Magnus has taken certainly amounts to a preponderance of evidence for me. The idea that Magnus is just salty about losing to Hans doesn't have any credibility with me, sure he has an ego, but it doesn't fit the larger established pattern of his behavior.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only one with any clue what happened is Magnus. And right now, that asshole is on radio silence, just letting the drama swirl.

Which is a complete and utter dick move.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First I heard of this and from the headline I figured he used the opposing players bishop as a buttplug and then placed it back in play somehow...
 
Xai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly if they are worried they just need to monitor for Bluetooth signals. Easy
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trik: First I heard of this and from the headline I figured he used the opposing players bishop as a buttplug and then placed it back in play somehow...


You don't sound like a guy I'd ever want to play "penny toss" with.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anything is a dildo if you are brave enough.

On The Loose - SAGA
Youtube gx7XbV82JfQ
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've never heard of King side forks going there. Must be a desperate gambit.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok, the intent with that idea is solid. It's the entirety of how it would actually look that's the problem....
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: Trik: First I heard of this and from the headline I figured he used the opposing players bishop as a buttplug and then placed it back in play somehow...

You don't sound like a guy I'd ever want to play "penny toss" with.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly if they are worried they just need to monitor for Bluetooth signals. Easy


spread-spectrum transmissions can be completely undetectable from background noise in the hands of an expert exfiltrator. Thanks, Hedy Lammar!

http://www.women-inventors.com/Hedy-Lammar.asp
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: First I heard of this and from the headline I figured he used the opposing players bishop as a buttplug and then placed it back in play somehow...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was assured that chess players got their kicks above the waistline, sunshine.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shelby Lyman unavailable for comment.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Castling is so passe.  He's Assling.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: I was assured that chess players got their kicks above the waistline, sunshine.


s2.dmcdn.netView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Chess buttplug saga continues with an offer to get "fully naked".

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

go on....
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly if they are worried they just need to monitor for Bluetooth signals. Easy


Bluetooth uses frequency hopping, so not so easy.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fully Naked Chess would get really a big audience with them....
Fark user imageView Full Size

15 Hottest Chess Players In The World (2022 Updated)
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be possible but probably require a 2nd person sending the info for the moves. There's cheap off the shelf hardware and open-source software development kits for building stuff like that. It wouldn't be rocket surgery.

https://buttplug.io
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 331x225]
[Fark user image 232x345]



"Paige, no!"
 
neaorin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Personally, I suspect Anna Cramling of cheating, and I'm volunteering to do a full TSA-style pat-down on her.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/ this cheating business will never go away in the age of superhuman chess engines
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eve Babitz.

Go look her up.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1. Rule 34 in reverse?

2. Is Hans cute?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't all the details but I truly don't think Hans was cheating with a computer device.  His response is consistent with what I would expect from an innocent person.

"If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don't care. Because I know I am clean," he said in an interview after his win. "You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don't care. I'm here to win and that is my goal regardless."

It should be easy to block wireless signals with basic faraday caging.  It would not even have to look like a box or a cage.  You could cover different gauges of chicken wire in cloth and place the panels and hang them from the ceiling, under and around the stage.  Any computer powerful enough to win a chess game inside the body would get very warm and produce internal electrical signals which should also be easy to detect.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's offering to let us see his King's Rook?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This remote vibration stuff makes the appeal of chess more sensible.

All those old people in the park are vibrating their butts like captain americas shield after taking a hit from Mjolnir.

I get it now.  You sick weirdos.  That's disgusting. Do you have a link to the website where they buy this stuff?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look, I really don't need or even want to know if the queens you use excite you.

/Going back to my bars
//My temples
///My massage parlors
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult: Your bishop is exposed.
Youtube KDEsm0unZrs
 
